PRELIMINARY FEBRUARY 2022 REVENUE
Mar 10, 2022, 08:42 ET
February LTM Net Revenue of $19.5 Million.
February Total and E-commerce Net Revenue Increased 140% and 135%, Respectively.
E-commerce Penetration was 74% of Total Net Revenue in February.
MONTREAL, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR or the Company) (TSX: LXR) (TSX: LXR.WT), a North American, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories, today provided a financial update, which includes total net revenue and e-commerce net revenue estimates for the month of February 2022 and the latest twelve months (LTM) period ending February 28, 2022. The Company will report its Q4-2021 and full year 2021 financial results on or about March 24, 2022.
In February 2022, the Company realized total net revenue of $1.4 million, including e-commerce net revenue of $1.1 million, which represented growth of 140% and 135%, respectively, over the same period last year. For the twelve-month period ending February 28, 2022, the Company realized total net revenue of $19.5 million, including LTM e-commerce net revenue of $11.3 million, which represented an increase of 74% and 142%, respectively, over the same period last year.
February marked the twelfth consecutive month over month of double-digit revenue growth. The following table summarizes 2021 and year-to-date 2022 total and e-commerce monthly net revenue as compared to comparable periods in the prior year:
|
Total Net Revenue
|
E-commerce Net Revenue
|
($000s)
|
Monthly
|
B/(W) from
|
LTM
|
Monthly
|
B/(W) from
|
LTM
|
January, 2021
|
491
|
(74%)
|
12,345
|
491
|
61%
|
4,565
|
February
|
600
|
(80%)
|
9,986
|
455
|
30%
|
4,670
|
March
|
1,511
|
24%
|
10,282
|
627
|
96%
|
4,977
|
April
|
1,190
|
444%
|
11,253
|
975
|
445%
|
5,773
|
May
|
1,440
|
240%
|
12,270
|
899
|
155%
|
6,319
|
June
|
1,396
|
77%
|
12,878
|
649
|
140%
|
6,697
|
July
|
1,401
|
22%
|
13,129
|
833
|
240%
|
7,285
|
August
|
1,555
|
29%
|
13,479
|
844
|
196%
|
7,843
|
September
|
2,031
|
304%
|
15,008
|
831
|
134%
|
8,318
|
October
|
2,165
|
245%
|
16,544
|
1,240
|
155%
|
9,071
|
November
|
2,251
|
53%
|
17,325
|
1,482
|
256%
|
10,137
|
December
|
2,075
|
60%
|
18,107
|
1,046
|
29%
|
10,371
|
January, 2022
|
1,046
|
113%
|
18,662
|
797
|
62%
|
10,677
|
February
|
1,437
|
140%
|
19,499
|
1,069
|
135%
|
11,291
|
Target for FY2022
|
25,000—
30,000
The following chart illustrates LXR's LTM total net revenue momentum since January 2021. The Company's full year net revenue outlook is between $25 million and $30 million.
About LXR
LXRandCo is a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories. Since 2010, we have been providing consumers with authenticated branded luxury products by promoting their reuse and providing an environmentally responsible way for consumers to purchase luxury products. We achieve this through our digital-first strategy by selling directly to consumers through our website at www.lxrco.com and indirectly, by powering the e-commerce and other platforms of key channel partners. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail 'shop-in-shop' experience centers and by wholesale activities with select retail partners across North America.
SOURCE LXRandCo, Inc.
For further information: Nadine Eap, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, +1 (514) 564-9993 ext: 037, [email protected]
