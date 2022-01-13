PRELIMINARY DECEMBER AND FULL YEAR 2021 REVENUE

December Total and E-commerce Net Revenue Up 60% and 29%, Respectively.

Full Year 2021 Total and E-commerce Net Revenue Up 31% and 137%, Respectively.

MONTREAL, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR or the Company) (TSX: LXR) (TSX: LXR.WT), a North American, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories, today provided a financial update, which includes total net revenue and e-commerce net revenue estimates for the month of December 2021 and the latest twelve months (LTM) period ending December 31, 2021.

Monthly and YTD Total and E-Commerce Net Revenue

In December 2021, the Company realized total net revenue of $2.1 million, including e-commerce net revenue of $1.0 million, which represented growth of 60% and 29%, respectively, over the same period last year. For the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2021, the Company realized total net revenue of $18.1 million, including e-commerce net revenue of $10.4 million, which represented an increase of 31% and 137%, respectively, over the same period last year.

December marked the 10th consecutive month over month of double-digit revenue growth. In addition, e-commerce net revenue crossed the million-dollar monthly level for the third consecutive month. The following table summarizes 2021 year-to-date total and e-commerce monthly net revenue as compared to comparable periods in 2020:



Total Net Revenue

E-commerce Net Revenue ($000s) 2021 2020

2021 2020



B/(W)



B/(W) January 491 (74%)

491 61% February 600 (80%)

455 30% March 1,511 24%

627 96% April 1,190 444%

975 445% May 1,440 240%

899 155% June 1,396 77%

649 140% July 1,401 22%

833 240% August 1,555 29%

844 196% September 2,031 304%

831 134% October 2,165 245%

1,240 155% November 2,251 53%

1,482 256% December 2,075 60%

1,046 29% December YTD $18,107 31%

$10,371 137%

Quarterly and LTM Total and E-commerce Net Revenue History

On a December 31, 2021 LTM basis, the Company estimates total net revenue of $18.1 million and e-commerce net revenue of $10.4 million. E-commerce penetration was 57% of total net revenue. The following table provides historical quarterly and LTM total net revenue and e-commerce net revenue since Q1-2019:



Total Net Revenue

E-Commerce Net Revenue

E-Commerce Penetration Actuals ($): Quarterly LTM

Quarterly LTM

LTM Q1 2019 8,756,063 38,982,959

604,023 2,294,094

6% Q2 2019 8,558,435 38,254,627

959,525 2,654,334

7% Q3 2019 8,314,615 36,493,740

985,288 3,057,856

8% Q4 2019 14,440,173 40,069,286

1,175,652 3,724,488

9% Q1 2020 6,097,604 37,410,827

975,592 4,096,057

11% Q2 2020 1,430,284 30,282,676

802,658 3,939,190

13% Q3 2020 2,857,718 24,825,779

885,669 3,839,571

15% Q4 2020 3,391,813 13,777,419

1,715,804 4,379,723

32% Q1 2021 2,602,071 10,281,886

1,572,640 4,976,771

48% Q2 2021 4,026,028 12,877,630

2,522,682 6,696,795

52% Q3 2021 4,987,628 15,007,540

2,506,850 8,317,976

55% Q4 2021 6,490,910 18,106,637

3,768,627 10,370,799

57% Target for Q4 2021

18,000,000—20,000,000





50%—65%

About LXR

LXRandCo is a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories. Since 2010, we have been providing consumers with authenticated branded luxury products by promoting their reuse and providing an environmentally responsible way for consumers to purchase luxury products. We achieve this through our digital-first strategy by selling directly to consumers through our website at www.lxrco.com and indirectly, by powering the e-commerce and other platforms of key channel partners. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail 'shop-in-shop' experience centers and by wholesale activities with select retail partners across North America. For further information, please contact:

