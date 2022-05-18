PRELIMINARY APRIL 2022 REVENUE

LXRandCo, Inc.

May 18, 2022

April LTM Total Net Revenue of $20.5 Million.
April Total and E-commerce Net Revenue Increased 64% and 17%, Respectively.
E-commerce Penetration was 58% of Total Net Revenue in April.

MONTREAL, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR or the Company) (TSX: LXR) (TSX: LXR.WT), today provided its monthly financial update, which includes total net revenue and e-commerce net revenue estimates for the month of April 2022 and the latest twelve months (LTM) period ending April 30, 2022.

In April 2022, the Company realized total net revenue of $1.9 million, including e-commerce net revenue of $1.1 million, which represented growth of 64% and 17%, respectively, over the same period last year. For LTM ending April 30, 2022, the Company realized total net revenue of $20.5 million, including LTM e-commerce net revenue of $12.3 million, which represented an increase of 82% and 113%, respectively, over the same period last year. The following table summarizes 2021 and year-to-date 2022 total and e-commerce monthly net revenue as compared to comparable periods in the prior year:

Total Net Revenue

E-commerce Net Revenue

(C$000s)

Monthly

B/(W) from

prior year

LTM

Monthly

B/(W) from

prior year

LTM

January, 2021

491

(74%)

12,345

491

61%

4,565

February

600

(80%)

9,986

455

30%

4,670

March

1,511

24%

10,282

627

96%

4,977

April

1,190

444%

11,253

975

445%

5,773

May

1,440

240%

12,270

899

155%

6,319

June

1,396

77%

12,878

649

140%

6,692

July

1,401

22%

13,129

833

240%

7,285

August

1,555

29%

13,479

844

196%

7,843

September

2,031

304%

15,008

831

134%

8,318

October

2,165

245%

16,544

1,240

155%

9,071

November

2,251

53%

17,325

1,482

256%

10,137

December

1,999

55%

18,031

1,236

52%

10,561

January, 2022

1,025

109%

18,565

797

62%

10,867

February

1,423

137%

19,388

1,069

135%

11,481

March

1,847

22%

19,724

1,283

105%

12,138

April

1,947

64%

20,480

1,142

17%

12,305








YTD-2022

6,242

65%

20,480

4,291

68%

12,305








Target for FY2022

25,000—30,000














The following chart illustrates LXR's LTM total net revenue momentum since January 2021. The Company's full year net revenue outlook for 2022 is between $25 million and $30 million.

About LXR

LXRandCo is a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories. Since 2010, we have been providing consumers with authenticated branded luxury products by promoting their reuse and providing an environmentally responsible way for consumers to purchase luxury products. We achieve this through our digital-first strategy by selling directly to consumers through our website at www.lxrco.com and indirectly, by powering the e-commerce and other platforms of key channel partners. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail 'shop-in-shop' experience centers and by wholesale activities with select retail partners across North America.

