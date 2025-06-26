PredicXion Launches Asia's First Creator-Led, AI-Powered Prediction Market to Transform $63B Global Industry

TOKYO, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- PredicXion today announced the launch of its next-generation prediction market, purpose-built for the Asia-Pacific region. Designed to empower communities with real-time insights and decentralized participation, the platform allows users to propose, create, and engage in markets based on real-world events – spanning finance, politics, culture, and entertainment – with a mission to elevate APAC-focused narratives and trends often overlooked on global platforms.

The launch follows growing global interest in prediction markets, marked by developments such as Polymarket's recent integration with X (formerly Twitter), a move that reflects rising mainstream awareness of decentralized forecasting tools. Against this backdrop, PredicXion introduces a creator-led model that redefines how digital forecasting is initiated, curated, and monetized. Through real-time AI event sourcing and intuitive market-building tools, the platform is positioned at the forefront of Asia's fast-growing Web3 ecosystem. Backed by leading Web3 investors and led by Andy Cheung – former COO of OKEx (now OKX), CEO of OEX, and architect of Prenetics' Bitcoin treasury strategy – PredicXion represents a bold leap toward a more inclusive, gamified, and community-driven forecasting economy.

Beyond Prediction: The Dawn of a Creator-Led Forecasting Economy

PredicXion transforms prediction markets by placing creators at the center of insight, engagement, and value creation. This revolutionary approach empowers anyone – from individual influencers and dynamic DAOs to innovative brands and content creators – to seamlessly launch and manage their own custom prediction markets. This decentralization of market creation unlocks unprecedented possibilities for engagement, community building, and monetization, all within an ecosystem curated by AI-powered, real-time event sourcing.

"The future of prediction markets isn't just about forecasting; it's about participation, ownership, and community," asserts Andy Cheung. "PredicXion is democratizing market creation, transforming passive observers into active architects of their own forecasting experiences. By giving our community the power to build, engage, and earn within a gamified, AI-powered ecosystem, we're not just building a platform; we're cultivating a vibrant, self-sustaining economy where collective intelligence thrives and innovation is rewarded."

This pioneering model allows creators to:

Build Custom Markets: Tailor prediction events to their specific audience, niche, or brand, fostering deeper engagement.

Tailor prediction events to their specific audience, niche, or brand, fostering deeper engagement. Monetize Engagement: Generate revenue directly from their prediction pools, creating new income streams.

Generate revenue directly from their prediction pools, creating new income streams. Cultivate Communities: Attract and retain highly engaged users through unique, interactive forecasting experiences.

Attract and retain highly engaged users through unique, interactive forecasting experiences. Leverage AI-Curated Events: Access a continuous stream of AI-sourced, real-time events, ensuring fresh and relevant market opportunities.

Where Forecasting Becomes an Electrifying Sport: Gamified Experiences and Unprecedented Rewards

PredicXion is revolutionizing the prediction market experience by infusing it with competitive, tournament-style formats designed to ignite user excitement and foster unparalleled retention. This isn't just about making predictions; it's about transforming forecasting into a daily, exhilarating sport where strategic thinking and timely insights are richly rewarded. Upcoming gamified experiences include:

Alpha Arena : A high-stakes battle of wits where users predict major asset price movements across cryptocurrencies , stocks, and foreign exchange. Climb the live leaderboard, prove your analytical prowess, and claim your rightful place as a market oracle.

: A high-stakes battle of wits where users predict major asset price movements across , stocks, and foreign exchange. Climb the live leaderboard, prove your analytical prowess, and claim your rightful place as a market oracle. The Prediction Cup : PredicXion's flagship annual tournament series, inviting users to forecast high-stakes global events. Compete across themed brackets for seasonal glory and grand prizes, solidifying your reputation as a master forecaster.

: PredicXion's flagship annual tournament series, inviting users to forecast high-stakes global events. Compete across themed brackets for seasonal glory and grand prizes, solidifying your reputation as a master forecaster. Hype Hunter: A dynamic, real-time challenge to predict trending phenomena – from viral memes and cultural shifts to breaking celebrity news. Earn rewards by being an early identifier of the next big wave, demonstrating your finger on the pulse of global trends.

"Prediction markets should be an adrenaline-pumping experience, not a daunting one," adds Andy Cheung. "We're turning forecasting into a daily sport – fun, fast, and incredibly rewarding. Our gamified approach ensures that every interaction is engaging, every prediction is a thrill, and every user feels the excitement of being at the forefront of market intelligence."

Beyond the thrill of competition, PredicXion introduces a comprehensive suite of user-centric benefits designed to enhance participation and ensure that forecasting is not only entertaining but also financially empowering:

Loss Coverage on Selected Markets : Mitigate risk and encourage participation with innovative loss coverage mechanisms on designated prediction pools.

: Mitigate risk and encourage participation with innovative loss coverage mechanisms on designated prediction pools. Exclusive Airdrop Opportunities : Gain access to coveted airdrops, providing direct value and incentivizing active engagement within the PredicXion ecosystem.

: Gain access to coveted airdrops, providing direct value and incentivizing active engagement within the PredicXion ecosystem. Yield-Farming Prediction Pools: Participate in user-created prediction pools designed for yield farming, transforming active participation into potential passive income streams and maximizing financial returns.

These innovative features are meticulously crafted to foster a vibrant, active community, ensuring that PredicXion is the most rewarding and dynamic prediction market platform in Asia.

Built by Titans: A Team Forged in the Crucible of Web2 and Web3 Excellence

PredicXion's potential for explosive growth is underpinned by the caliber of its founding team – a powerhouse collective of veterans who have honed their expertise at the intersection of Web2 and Web3. This synergistic blend of traditional tech prowess and cutting-edge blockchain innovation provides PredicXion with a unique advantage in navigating the complexities of the digital landscape. The team boasts deep experience from former leaders and professionals at globally recognized companies, including OKX, HTX, Animoca Brands, HKEX, Google, and Alibaba. This unparalleled concentration of talent, spanning exchange operations, blockchain development, AI, traditional finance, and large-scale technology platforms, positions PredicXion for rapid innovation and sustainable growth. With the strategic guidance of crypto pioneer Andy Cheung and the backing of top institutional investors, PredicXion is not just built for the future of forecasting; it is built by the architects of that future.

"Our team is our most valuable asset," states Andy Cheung. "We've assembled a group of individuals who don't just understand the future of finance and technology; they've been instrumental in building it. This blend of Web2 scalability and Web3 innovation allows us to create a platform that is not only groundbreaking in its features but also robust, secure, and capable of serving millions of users across Asia. We are building PredicXion to be the most rewarding, fun, and community-first prediction platform in Asia, and with this team, we are confident in our ability to achieve that vision."

About PredicXion

PredicXion is an AI-powered, blockchain-based prediction market platform meticulously engineered for the Asia-Pacific region. By seamlessly integrating stables-backed forecasting, interactive user tournaments, and a revolutionary creator-led event market system, PredicXion delivers secure, engaging, and monetizable prediction experiences at scale. Driven by a vision to democratize forecasting and empower its community, PredicXion is poised to lead the next evolution of digital prediction.

Learn more and join the future of forecasting at: https://predicxion.io

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or further information, please contact: [email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE PredicXion