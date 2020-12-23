Predictiv AI Signs Additional Purchase Orders for its ThermalPass Fever Detection System

Since our last update on December 11 th , the Company has received orders for an additional thirty four (34) units, bringing the total sold to sixty-two (62), since ThermalPass' commercial launch only seven weeks ago. The customers for the current 34 units include initial orders from prisons and aboriginal communities in Canada and new orders from hospitals and public schools in the US.

Predictiv AI's management and channel partners have been working to expand the sales pipeline for ThermalPass to numerous markets including retail, financial institutions, professional sports teams, leagues and organizations, cruise lines and a wide spectrum of corporations and manufacturers.

"We are incredibly pleased with the early-stage orders from companies across a number of different industries that have been gravitating to ThermalPass, preferring our distinctive solution over the competition," said Michael Lende, President and CEO of Predictiv AI. "We view a significant proportion of these sales as "foundational" orders from substantial ecosystem companies; as such, we see strong potential to receive large batch orders from these same customers in Q1 2021 and beyond."

Predictiv AI is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure, or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 coronavirus) at this time.

For more information on Predictiv AI or ThermalPass, visit: www.predictiv.ai and follow Predictive AI on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PredictivAI/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/predictivai

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/predictivai/

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. www.predictiv.ai is a technology company which helps businesses and organizations make smarter decisions using advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and data science techniques. Its Weather Telematics Inc. subsidiary uses patented air quality monitoring sensors to provide predictive weather risk information to the insurance, logistics, fleet management and public safety sectors. The Company's R&D division, AI Labs Inc., develops new products that solve real-world business problems. The joint venture with Commersive Solutions Corp. is developing innovative technologies for use in various public spaces, starting with the ThermalPass™ fever detection system.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements that involve risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of the Company to differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection stated in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, ThermalPass achieving the commercial results anticipated by the Company, market demand for ThermalPass and other factors referenced in the Company's other continuous disclosure filings, which are available at sedar.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

SOURCE Predictiv AI Inc.

For further information: Company Contact: Michael Lende, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mobile: 416-884-5911, Email: [email protected]; Media Contact: Dwain Schenck, Schenck Strategies, Mobile: 203-223-5230, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.predictiv.ai/

