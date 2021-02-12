Predictiv AI Partners With MCL Sustainable Cleaning Solutions To Sell Into Education, Government and Food Service Sectors Across Canada

MCL is one of Canada's leading cleaning solutions providers since 1973

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Predictiv AI Inc. (TSX-V: PAI) (OTC: INOTF) (FSE: 71TA) ("Predictiv AI" or the "Company"), www.predictiv.ai, a software and solutions provider in the artificial intelligence markets, is pleased to announce that MCL Sustainable Cleaning Solutions ("MCL") has joined ThermalPass as a channel reseller and distributor to drive sales in the K-12 education, health care, hospitality, food service, commercial real estate, long-term care and government sectors across Canada.

Since 1973, MCL has represented industry-leading companies with sales and technical expertise, demonstrating a commitment to innovation and the environment. MCL has over four decades of experience as a master distributor for more than 500 top-tier brands, including 3M Co., Procter & Gamble, and Rubbermaid Commercial Products.

"We are very proud to be introducing and selling ThermalPass to our vast network of clients, most of whom are well-known organizations who value and prioritize the safety of their employees, patrons and students. Our customers include - City Of Toronto, Air Canada, Toronto District School Board, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Sunnybrook Hospital and U of T", said Warren Jacobs, CEO of MCL. "ThermalPass is in a class of its own for temperature screening solutions. Most of our customers are in industries with an elevated concern and risk of spreading COVID-19, as well as other illnesses that we are accustomed to seeing. It is of great importance to us that we can offer this device as a long-term safety solution, even well after the COVID-19 pandemic is under control, in order to promote and foster a culture of health and wellness at all of our clients' organizations."

"We're thrilled to announce our new reseller sales channel agreement with MCL Sustainable Solutions. MCL services an extensive group of existing clients that are representative of our target markets for ThermalPass" said Michael Lende, President and CEO of Predictiv AI. "This partnership puts us in an even stronger position to expedite and ramp up sales in the Canadian marketplace."

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. www.predictiv.ai is a technology company which helps businesses and organizations make smarter decisions using advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and data science techniques. Its Weather Telematics Inc. subsidiary uses patented air quality monitoring sensors to provide predictive weather risk information to the insurance, logistics, fleet management and public safety sectors. The Company's R&D division, AI Labs Inc., develops new products that solve real-world business problems.

