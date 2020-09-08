Predictiv AI Inc. Announces Successful Results in Performance Testing of ThermalPass Fever Detection System

ThermalPass is designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and other contagions in high-traffic locations, such as supermarkets, drugstores, schools, office buildings, subways and train stations, hospitals, long-term care facilities, movie theaters, sports arenas and more.

After a month of rigorous pressure testing by acclaimed aerospace engineering firm, Makel Engineering, Inc., whose client roster includes NASA and Lockheed Martin, ThermalPass debuted its unique competencies and fever-reading accuracy for prospective customers and investors under real-world conditions.

Watch ThermalPass in action as Predictiv AI President and CEO Michael Lende explains how the system works, what sets it apart from other fever-scanning devices and its potential impact on getting people to feel safe and comfortable returning once again to work and everyday life.

WATCH VIDEO HERE: https://youtu.be/lGZG4PHb_7M

About Predictiv AI: Predictiv AI Inc. is a technology company which helps businesses and organizations make smarter decisions using advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and data science techniques. Its Weather Telematics Inc. subsidiary uses patented air quality monitoring sensors to provide predictive weather risk information to the insurance, logistics, fleet management and public safety sectors. The Company's R&D division, AI Labs Inc., develops new products that solve real-world business problems. The joint venture with Commersive Solutions Corp. is developing innovative technologies for use in various public spaces, starting with the ThermalPass™ fever detection system.

