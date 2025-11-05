Praxis Tech Partners with Stake to Enhance Global Payment Performance

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Praxis Tech, the leading payment orchestration platform for the iGaming industry, today announced its partnership with Stake, the global leader in online entertainment and iGaming. The partnership brings together Stake's international presence and Praxis's orchestration technology to deliver faster, more reliable payment experiences for players around the world. The collaboration supports Stake's operations across multiple continents, ensuring fast, compliant, and localized transactions for its growing global player base.

Praxis Tech, the leading payment orchestration platform for the iGaming industry, today announced its partnership with Stake, the global leader in online entertainment and iGaming.

As Stake accelerates its market-by-market expansion into key regions, its growth strategy depends on a flexible payment infrastructure that adapts to local preferences and regulatory requirements. By leveraging rapid PSP integrations and iGaming-focused orchestration capabilities, Praxis empowers Stake to scale strategically and enhance approval performance across global markets. Supported by a strong network of PSP partnerships, Praxis ensures every integration and interaction reflects the highest standards of professionalism and excellence, enabling Stake to expand confidently and efficiently.

"Stake is an industry powerhouse, operating at a pace that few can match," said Amit Klatchko, Co-founder and Director of Praxis Tech. "At Praxis, we're proud to support world-leading iGaming brands like Stake in achieving payment excellence on a global scale. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation, agility, and delivering frictionless, localized payment experiences that elevate the player journey."

"Our focus at Stake is on scaling globally while maintaining reliability and trust for our players," said Brais Pena, Chief Strategy Officer of Easygo. "Through our partnership with Praxis, we're reinforcing our payment operations to deliver fast, flexible, and secure transactions across all regions."

This partnership reinforces Praxis's leadership in iGaming payment orchestration, with its technology consistently enabling top-tier brands to achieve measurable gains in approval rates and operational efficiency. With Stake joining its portfolio, Praxis further strengthens its position as the trusted partner for leading iGaming operators seeking to orchestrate payments with intelligence, agility, and performance.

About Praxis Tech

Founded in 2014, Praxis Tech is the leading payment orchestration platform for the iGaming industry, enabling merchants to connect to global and local payment solutions through a single integration. Praxis empowers operators to maximize approval rates, streamline operations, and scale seamlessly across markets.

For more information, visit praxis.tech

About Stake

Stake is a premier online entertainment brand offering casino and sportsbook experiences to millions of players worldwide. Established in 2017, Stake has redefined digital gaming through cutting-edge technology, transparency, and innovation. With high-profile partnerships across sports and entertainment, including the UFC, Formula 1, and leading football clubs, Stake continues to shape the future of online gaming.

For more information, visit www.stake.com

SOURCE Praxis Tech

[email protected]