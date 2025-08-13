Praxis Spinal Cord Institute, Technology for Living and MIMIC Systems Vancouver pilot Novel Solid-State Cooling and Heating System Advancing Climate Resiliency for People with Disabilities

Pilot marks Canadian first in climate-resilient, refrigerant-free heating & cooling technology to assess climate equity.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Through the SCI Climate Futures initiative, Praxis Spinal Cord Institute and Technology for Living (TFL) are advancing innovative solutions to support the health resiliency of individuals vulnerable to rising temperatures. Today, Praxis and TFL are proud to announce the successful installation of the first pilot MIMIC solid-state climate control system in the Vancouver home of an individual living with spinal cord injury (SCI).

This milestone was made possible with the generous support of the Gore Mutual Insurance Collaborative Climate and Equity Partnerships grant.

For individuals living with SCI, multiple sclerosis (MS), and other chronic conditions that impair the body's natural ability to regulate temperature, prolonged exposure to heat, especially temperatures exceeding 29°C can be life-threatening. Without access to effective cooling technologies, these individuals face daily health risks, including muscle spasms, disorientation, and hospitalization.

"At Gore Mutual, we believe that climate resilience must be inclusive. Supporting innovative solutions like the MIMIC system aligns with our commitment to equity and sustainability," said Gaby Polanco Sorto, VP, Purpose, Sustainability and Office of the CEO at Gore Mutual Insurance. "As the founding partner of The Climate and Equity Lab, we remain committed to deepening our collective understanding of how climate change impacts vulnerable communities, and we're proud to partner with organizations that are creating real-world impact for Canadians living with disabilities."

MIMiC Systems unveils a solid-state solution for indoor climate control for the built environment, designed to eliminate refrigerants or moving parts. Offering both heating and cooling in a single, compact unit, the system provides a quiet alternative to traditional HVAC, ideal for property owners seeking simplicity, sustainability, and performance. The installation faced several delays due to the complexity of approving novel clean tech in BC, with support from the City of Vancouver essential to the launch of the pilot, highlighting the need for regulatory change to effectively meet the climate resiliency needs of Canadians living with disabilities.

"It's been a great experience. The unit is beautiful, and we're really happy our family was chosen for the pilot. Just walking into a cool home makes such a difference. I hope this system helps us stay comfortable while using less energy during the summer"— Pilot PLEX (person with spinal cord injury, lived experience) homeowner.

"We're building a new standard for thermal comfort - one that's easy to install, built to last, and aligned with our planet's needs.", said Berardo Matalucci, CEO of MIMiC. "SCI Climate Futures initiative helped us to deploy our first unit to provide heating and cooling to those who need it the most. We're humbled and grateful for all the support. We'd also like to give a huge shoutout to Terra Mechanical Ltd. They've been a fantastic partner for our first install".

The installation was completed by Terra Mechanical Ltd., BC HVAC and controls specialists, with support from the MIMIC, Praxis, and TFL teams. It involved close collaboration with the homeowner and building management to ensure compatibility, accessibility, and safety. Valuable feedback gathered during the process is already informing future product refinements.

Why It Matters

The SCI Climate Futures initiative was launched in response to British Columbia's escalating heat crises, which disproportionately affect people with disabilities. Phase 2 expands the scope to test and validate built-environment technologies that offer year-round thermal regulation.

"At Technology for Living, we believe equitable access to assistive technology is essential for the well-being and independence of people with disabilities. This pilot is a powerful example of how inclusive innovation can reduce health risks and support safer, more sustainable living environments." said Ean Price, Innovation Strategist, Technology for Living.

"This pilot project is a critical step forward for our SCI Climate Futures initiative," said Bill Barrable, CEO of Praxis Spinal Cord Institute. "The project signifies our dedication to advancing innovative, climate-resilient solutions that protect the health and safety of people with spinal cord injuries and others who are vulnerable to extreme heat. At the core of our mission is improving the lives of individuals living with SCI, especially for those most vulnerable to rising temperatures."

Next Steps

MIMIC Systems will continue working with the pilot household to monitor performance, energy usage, and user experience, while providing ongoing technical support. A second pilot installation site has already been confirmed and is scheduled for deployment in the coming months.

This milestone represents a key step toward a climate-resilient future, one that centers on inclusion, accessibility, and sustainability.

About Praxis Spinal Cord Institute

Praxis Spinal Cord Institute is a Vancouver-based not-for-profit organization that leads global collaboration in spinal cord injury research, innovation, and care. We accelerate the translation of discoveries and best practices into improved treatments for people with spinal cord injuries. Learn more: http://www.praxisinstitute.org/

About Gore Mutual

Built on a foundation of financial strength for more than 180 years, Gore Mutual Insurance Company is one of the oldest property and casualty mutual insurers in Canada. With offices in Cambridge, Toronto and Vancouver, Gore Mutual is a Canadian mutual company offering competitive insurance products through trusted broker partners. Every decision and investment made is anchored in the long-term benefits to customers, members and communities. For more information, please visit goremutual.ca

About Technology for Living

Technology for Living (TFL) supports people with severe physical disabilities in living as independently as possible. TFL provides individuals who experience physical barriers with peer support, innovative technologies, respiratory therapy services, and equipment that address unmet needs and promote independence, inclusion, and well-being. Learn more: https://www.technologyforliving.org/

About MIMIC Systems

MIMiC Systems is pioneering solid-state, refrigerant-free heat pump technology to reduce the climate impact of heating and cooling. Unlike traditional systems that depend on compressors and leak high-GWP refrigerants, MIMiC's solution is a quiet, reliable, and emission-free alternative. Our mission is to accelerate the transition to resilient and sustainable heating and cooling systems in buildings and beyond. Learn more: https://www.mimic.systems/

