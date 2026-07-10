PRAVAAH Launches to Bring Together South Asian Business Leaders Across North America Through Sports

New platform will create unique and creative sports events to connect business leaders, brands, technology innovators, and community leaders from multicultural communities together, building strategic partnerships, business development opportunities and cultural engagement.

NEW YORK, July 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- PRAVAAH today announced its official launch, introducing a new platform dedicated to accelerating business growth and community engagement across the global South Asian diaspora and South Asian audiences throughout North America.

Derived from the Sanskrit word for "flow," PRAVAAH is built on the belief that sports has the power to create meaningful connections across cultures: businesses, brands, investors, technology leaders, cultures, fans, and media. The organization will work with sports rightsholders, properties, and investors to create meaningful business relationships with South Asian audiences through creative experiential programming, strategic advisory, and partnerships.

PRAVAAH aims to serve as a trusted bridge between the sports industry and the South Asian audience, one of North America's fastest-growing multicultural communities.

PRAVAAH is a joint venture between Ocgrow Ventures and Tulsea Sports Marketing, giving the organization the ability to leverage their extensive networks of relationships across professional sports, business, government, community organizations, celebrities and influencers, and ethnic media.

"PRAVAAH is far more than a sports platform. It's a global movement built on the belief that sport has the power to unite people, ideas, cultures, and opportunity. Across North America and around the world, South Asian entrepreneurs, executives, investors, and innovators are helping shape the future of the global economy.

Our vision is to build the world's leading network where sports, business, technology, investment, and culture converge. By creating meaningful connections and authentic partnerships, PRAVAAH will unlock new opportunities for business leaders, brands, and sports organizations while inspiring the next generation of global leaders. This is only the beginning." , quoted Harish Consul, Co-Founder of PRAVAAH & Founder/CEO of Ocgrow Ventures.

The company's initial areas of focus will be on connecting sports rightsholders with business leaders and founders from multicultural communities through creative experiential programming, using sports as a platform to support and amplify the South Asian business community.

During its first year, PRAVAAH anticipates launching initiatives in several key South Asian population hubs in North America, including Calgary, Toronto, the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Vancouver, and New York, with additional markets expected to be announced throughout the year, together with our global expansion in 2027 ahead.

"Sports has a unique ability to unite people across generations, cultures, and industries," said Sreesha Vaman, Co-Founder of PRAVAAH and Partner/Co-Founder of Tulsea Sports Marketing. "PRAVAAH harnesses that power to bring together South Asian business leaders with the communities they serve, creating authentic connections that strengthen relationships and unlock new opportunities."

With multicultural populations representing one of the fastest growing segments of sports fans and consumers across North America, PRAVAAH is positioned to help organizations move beyond one-time campaigns toward sustained, authentic engagement.

For more information, visit pravaahsports.com.

About PRAVAAH

PRAVAAH is a multicultural sports business platform that connects sports, business, and culture through experiential programming, strategic partnerships, and community engagement. Working with sports rightsholders, brands, investors, technology leaders, and community organizations, PRAVAAH helps organizations unlock growth opportunities by building meaningful relationships with fast-growing South Asian audiences across North America.

www.pravaahsports.com

About Ocgrow Ventures

Ocgrow Ventures is a leading global venture capital fund based in Canada. Founded by Harish Consul (www.harishconsul.com), Ocgrow Ventures (www.ocgrowgroup.com) is focused on investments with exceptional global founders to help build exponential growth companies, with AI First focus in multiple verticals globally. Ocgrow Ventures has been an early investor in Amazon, Shopify, Garuda Aerospace, Bloom Energy, Fizz Social and many more.

About Tulsea Sports Marketing

Tulsea Sports Marketing advises sports rightsholders on their multicultural marketing efforts, with a unique focus on South Asians. TSM brings a unique, holistic approach to our clients, including trusted strategic advisory, deep connectivity to the global community, world-class expertise in messaging and communications, and extensive experience in implementation. TSM's mission is to amplify the global commercial presence of South Asians in the sports industry. TSM has offices in New York and Los Angeles.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3005470/Pravaah_Logo.jpg

SOURCE PRAVAAH

Media Contact : Sreesha Vaman; Tulsea Sports Marketing; Email: [email protected] ; Mobile: +1-202-505-7509