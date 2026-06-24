Praecipio Joins the Claude Partner Network to Accelerate Atlassian Delivery

AUSTIN, Texas, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Praecipio today announced it is a Select partner in the Claude Partner Network Services track. Joining the Claude Partner Network formalizes how Praecipio uses Claude, powered by Anthropic, to accelerate the Atlassian work enterprises already rely on: ITSM and ESM implementations, cloud migrations, and managed services. Additionally, Praecipio has launched its own Enterprise AI implementation service lines leveraging Claude.

Praecipio is a pure-play Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner. Along with helping organizations implement AI powered services within their own operations, Praecipio applies Claude as an intelligence layer within its existing service lines, so its consultants move faster through initial analysis work and spend their effort on decisions that affect a client's bottom line.

" The enterprises we work with aren't just adopting AI, they're rethinking how they operate." said Sneha Crews, SVP of AI and Technology Strategy at Praecipio. "What drew us to Claude is that it meets the real complexity of those environments, and we've proven that from the inside. Praecipio rebuilt its own delivery model around Claude before we took it to clients. That's the transformation expertise we're bringing to every engagement; a team that's already on the other side of the change they're trying to make. "

At the center of the practice is the Praecipio Intelligence Gateway, which analyzes an Atlassian environment and delivers a comprehensive assessment in under 30 minutes. Built using Claude on Praecipio's proprietary Intelligence Framework, it gives enterprises the clarity to move forward with confidence, whether they are planning a move to Cloud or getting more out of the environment they already have. Claude reads and reasons across thousands of data points -- configurations, project structures, user patterns, and application dependencies -- synthesizing findings that would take a team of consultants days\weeks to compile manually. The result is a prioritized, plain-language roadmap that tells decision-makers exactly what they have, what needs to change, and why.

The Gateway reflects how Praecipio applies Claude across its service lines. For data center customers, it assesses migration readiness, surfacing script complexity, app compatibility, integration dependencies, and data volume, then delivers a business case alongside the technical findings. For customers already on Cloud, it runs a health check that identifies configuration sprawl, governance gaps, process inefficiencies, and quick wins, with prioritized recommendations tied to measurable outcomes.

Crucially, the firm pairs automation with people. Every report can be reviewed and contextualized by a Praecipio specialist. Customers are not getting a black-box output, they are getting a Claude-powered starting point for a real conversation with people who have done this before. The principle runs through the firm's positioning: Claude and validated by Praecipio's human Atlassian experts.

From Praecipio CEO, Chris Lewis: "We've built our reputation on being the Atlassian partner enterprises count on for their most complex challenges. Joining the Claude Partner Network lets us bring that same standard of excellence to AI, and it creates something unique in the market: an Atlassian-native AI practice that is supported by Claude and validated by people who have done this work for two decades. Praecipio brings together its Atlassian expertise and Claude, to create a genuinely differentiated offering."

In managed services, Praecipio applies the same Claude-based framework to surface anomalies, identify optimization opportunities, and act on them. What the firm learns in each engagement improves the next, giving clients the benefit of Praecipio's full practice.

About Praecipio

Praecipio is a pure-play Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, headquartered in Austin, Texas, and an eight-time Atlassian Partner of the Year. It is a Select partner in the Claude Partner Network Services Track.

SOURCE Praecipio Consulting LLC

Media contact: Adam Rothenberger, Director of Marketing | [email protected]