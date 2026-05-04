Praecipio Bets on AI at Every Level, with new AI-Enabled Cloud Solutions, Expert Teams, and An Org-Wide Commitment to Building AI Expertise

Platinum Atlassian Partner launches a foundational framework powering its Claude-native services, and announces one of the most ambitious AI fluency programs in the industry.

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - "Sponsorship has shifted from 'put your logo where eyeballs are' to 'put your product where it proves something about you,'" wrote brand strategist Sophie Rose of Anthropic's recent partnership with the Atlassian Williams F1 Team. "F1 is merciless -- if it fails under pressure, everyone sees it instantly. That's not a risk. That's the point."

Praecipio couldn't agree more. And at Atlassian's Team '26 conference at the Anaheim Convention Center, the firm made clear it isn't just watching from the sidelines.

Today, Praecipio announced three interlocking moves that together represent the firm's most significant strategic commitment in its history: the formal launch of its AI Incubator team, the introduction of the Praecipio Intelligence Gateway, and a company-wide commitment to certify 50% of its entire organization on AI by the end of 2026.

These aren't three separate announcements, they're one thesis. The system, the team, and the people are built to compound on each other.

The Infrastructure: Praecipio Intelligence Gateway

At the center of Praecipio's AI strategy is the Praecipio Intelligence Gateway: a proprietary AI-assisted delivery framework that captures what the firm learns from each of its 250+ annual Atlassian engagements. Patterns, risks, solutions, and industry-specific insights feed forward into every engagement that follows. It is the foundation on which all of Praecipio's AI-powered products and services are built, including two new Marketplace apps the firm is readying for launch in the coming weeks.

"The Praecipio Intelligence Gateway is the foundation of a revamped consultancy; one where every engagement builds on the last and every client benefits from what we've learned across hundreds of environments," said Chris Lewis, CEO of Praecipio. "The AI Incubator and the team behind it are how we bring that vision to life."

The Team: AI Incubator

Leading the incubator is Clayton Chancey, Head of AI Strategy, owning product and technical strategy. He is joined by Sneha Crews, Lead Field CTO (client-facing strategy and solution design); Brian Nye (enablement and integration); and Aaron Bockelie (Head of AI Engineering). Laszlo Szalvay, CRO, serves as executive sponsor with board accountability.

"What separates the podium from the pack is the system behind the drivers; how data flows, how decisions compound, how every lap teaches you something the last one didn't," said Szalvay. "That's what we've built with the AI Incubator and the Praecipio Intelligence Gateway. The Anthropic-Williams partnership validates what we've been building: AI that earns its place by performing when it matters, not by showing up on a sticker."

The People: 50% AI Certified by End of 2026

The third pillar is the most expansive: a company-wide commitment to certify 50% of Praecipio's organization on AI, spanning Atlassian Rovo, Anthropic, and general AI capabilities by December 31, 2026.

The program spans every function, including delivery, GTM, Ops and leadership, built on a champions model where select practitioners are trained first and then enable their peers. Crucially, team members apply AI-based skills on real client engagements and internal operations from day one, all powered by the Praecipio Intelligence Gateway. The scope is intentional: every person who engages with a client brings AI fluency to that interaction as a native capability, not an add-on.

"This isn't about adding AI to what we already do," said Chancey. "It's about rebuilding how we work so that learning compounds. Products can be copied in weeks. An organization that learns faster than its competitors, that's a durable advantage."

The timing is driven by market urgency. With Atlassian Data Center end-of-life set for March 2029, approximately 4,500 of the platform's largest customers still need to migrate to Atlassian Cloud. The enterprise AI services market is growing 35–40% annually, and clients increasingly expect AI-augmented delivery as a baseline.

"The investment we're making in our people, all of our people, reflects a level of conviction that starts at the top of this organization," said Lewis. "Our clients deserve a partner that's ahead of the curve, not chasing it."

To learn more about Praecipio's AI Incubator, the Praecipio Intelligence Gateway, and the company-wide AI certification program, visit praecipio.com.

About Praecipio Praecipio is a Platinum Atlassian Solution Partner and six-time Atlassian Partner of the Year headquartered in Austin, Texas. The firm serves Fortune 500 organizations across technology, entertainment, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, energy, government & defense, and other sectors. Learn more at praecipio.com.

SOURCE Praecipio

Media Contact: Adam Rothenberger, [email protected]