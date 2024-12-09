PR Newswire Unveils Expanded AI Solutions Suite with Additional Features for Strategic Communicators

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- PR Newswire is excited to announce significant enhancements to its AI suite, designed to empower PR and communications professionals with intelligent tools for crafting and distributing impactful press releases. Following the first phase of the launch in September, these updates represent continued investment in leveraging data and AI to supplement the work of communicators and solidify PR Newswire's position as the leader in providing innovative solutions for the PR industry.

Introducing Press Release Score

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/pr_newswire/9304551-en-pr-newswire-expanded-ai-solutions-press-release-score

This latest evolution in PR Newswire's offerings centers around the expansion of "AI Insights," first introduced on October 8th. Initially providing readability metrics, AI Insights now boasts the groundbreaking "Press Release Score," which is launching today. The Press Release Score thoroughly analyzes each release for readability, formatting, structure and engagement potential and then provides specific recommendations to enhance the effectiveness of the press release. This solution benchmarks press release content against an extensive database of millions of press releases, drawing upon performance data and industry best practices.

In addition to the Press Release Score, PR Newswire is introducing another enhancement: "Upload & Enhance with AI." This new feature expands on the existing capability to create a new release from scratch with AI by allowing users to upload press release drafts, refine them using AI-generated insights and benefit from AI-driven optimization.

"With this comprehensive suite of AI-driven tools, PR Newswire continues to innovate and deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower communicators to navigate the evolving media landscape," said Matt Brown, President of PR Newswire. "Our multichannel amplification solutions leverage an unmatched approach to data to ensure differentiated reach, sophisticated audience targeting, meaningful impact and measurable results."

As AI continues to evolve as a tool to supplement the work of communications professionals, this solution aims to enhance and optimize press release creation for our customers, rather than replace their existing process. PR Newswire's AI-powered insights help customers make improvements with greater precision and ensure each release resonates with their target audience.

To learn more about PR Newswire's AI-powered suite and explore its full range of services, please visit https://www.prnewswire.com/ai-press-release/.

About PR Newswire

