PR Newswire's 2024 State of the Press Release Report Provides Unparalleled Insights for the PR and Comms Industry

Report Uncovers Current Press Release Trends, Strategies to Increase Engagement and a Window into the Future Press Release Landscape

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- Today, PR Newswire unveiled its 2024 State of the Press Release Report, a highly anticipated analysis of press release engagement data combined with a wide-ranging and comprehensive survey of communications professionals. The full report highlights how experts in the industry are using press releases in new ways as the foundation of their communications strategies.

As the most trusted leader in press release creation and distribution, PR Newswire offers a unique perspective on the current trends and strategies to boost engagement with brands' stories.

State of the Press Release Report

Some Key Findings from the Report:

93% of comms professionals plan to send the same or more press releases in the coming year.

26% of strategic communicators are already using generative artificial intelligence (AI) for press release creation, and another 42% are open to using the technology in the future.

88% of PR professionals have used multimedia to enhance their press releases.

Use of the term "AI" within press releases grew 15% worldwide year over year.

"Our highly anticipated State of the Press Release Report continues to serve as a unique resource for public relations professionals from across the industry," said Matt Brown, President of PR Newswire. "The report provides detailed, data-driven insights reflecting the perspectives of many of the industry's leading communicators, and provides a direct view into evolving trends, strategies and best practices in the press release space."

The report outlines the press release's role in a broader, multichannel communications strategy that has become an essential approach for PR professionals to deploy to increase their messages' effectiveness.

Access the full 2024 State of the Press Release Report here.

Methodology

PR Newswire conducted its 2024 State of the Press Release survey from July 10 through July 31, 2024. This year's survey collected responses from 665 industry professionals across the United States and Canada. Proprietary press release data was gathered from releases distributed between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024. More than 100,000 press releases distributed in the U.S. through PR Newswire's network during this period were analyzed.

