POWERING PROGRESS: CARIBBEAN UTILITIES COMPANY, LTD. PUBLISHES INAUGURAL GREEN FINANCE REPORT, REINFORCING COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. ("CUC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the publication of the Company's inaugural 2025 Green Finance Report (the "Report"). The Report details how funds raised in May 2024 were allocated to eligible green projects. CUC views green financing as a transformative evolution in the financial sector, where investors focused on environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and long-term economic resilience are increasingly shaping the global transition to a low-carbon future. This Report reaffirms CUC's dedication to sustainable finance and offers meaningful insights into its ongoing progress and initiatives in this critical area.

View PDF 2025 Green Financing Report (CNW Group/Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.)

The report also underscores CUC's commitment to transparency through its Green Financing Framework (the "Framework"), designed to ensure that capital is directed toward projects and initiatives that advance environmental sustainability. The Framework outlines the parameters for issuing Green Bonds, Loans, Commercial Paper, and other financial instruments, aligned with CUC's commitment to supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Letitia Lawrence, Vice President of Finance, Corporate Service and Chief Financial Officer of CUC stated, "This Report reflects our dedication to transparency and accountability in how we finance and deliver sustainable solutions. Green financing is not just a funding mechanism -- it's a strategic tool for shaping a resilient and climate-conscious future for our region."

Highlights from the 2025 Green Finance Report include:

US$50 Million allocated to green projects from May 15, 2022 to May 31, 2025.

allocated to green projects from May 15, 2022 to May 31, 2025. Estimated reduction of 8,551 metric tons of CO ₂ through funded initiatives.

through funded initiatives. Alignment with international standards such as the International Capital Market Association's Green Bond Principles and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The report also includes third-party verification on the allocation of net proceeds from the US$40 Million 2024-A series and US$10 Million 2024-B series Green Notes.

The Green Finance Report can be found on the CUC website here: https://www.cuc-cayman.com/sustainability

