PowerBank Shares Update on the Advancement of Enterprise Hub and AI Agent with Intellistake

Comes as another milestone in the strategic partnership with Intellistake

Deployment of First IntelliScope AI Agent Hub

Closed beta testing has been underway internally

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - PowerBank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: 103) ("PowerBank" or the "Company"), today announces continued progress in its partnership with Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) ("Intellistake") as PowerBank is participating as a closed beta partner on the development of IntelliScope, Intellistake's enterprise Artificial Intelligence ("AI") suite. PowerBank has begun providing internal beta testing for Intellistake, following the technical delivery of the initial IntelliScope Enterprise Hub. This is further to the transaction announced by Intellistake and PowerBank on July 31, 2025.

The Intellistake Enterprise Hub provides an adaptive framework for integrating decentralized AI agents within structured enterprise workflows. The system's first application focuses on renewable energy development, equipping PowerBank with analytical intelligence that identifies optimal site locations, evaluates federal and state grant eligibility, and assesses regulatory and sentiment data across energy sub-sectors in the United States.

This milestone in the partnership between PowerBank and Intelliscope marks the beginning of a new era for both companies. The Intellistake team has met with PowerBank's business development team members to begin an iterative process of testing.

Liam Harpur, VP of Technology & Development at Intellistake, commented:

"Delivering IntelliScope's first enterprise hub represents a major step forward in how decentralized AI can serve real industry needs. The beta release is focused on making project evaluation faster, smarter, and more transparent; enabling companies like Powerbank to assess renewable energy opportunities using consistent, data-driven intelligence. This testing phase is where theory meets execution, and where we refine our systems through direct collaboration with enterprise users."

Dr. Richard Lu, CEO of Powerbank Corp., added:

"Partnering with Intellistake on the IntelliScope program gives Powerbank early access to technologies that can transform how renewable energy projects are evaluated and executed. Our industry depends on data-driven insight and regulatory clarity. IntelliScope's approach to applying AI for site analysis, policy monitoring, and grant identification has the potential to streamline our workflow and strengthen project confidence across the U.S. renewable market."

Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake Technologies Corp., adds:

"Powerbank's participation with IntelliScope allows us to bridge innovation with application; taking AI beyond abstract automation into structured, verifiable decision-making for real infrastructure projects. IntelliScope's progress demonstrates how AI agents can drive both economic and environmental outcomes, and we're proud to be helping build that foundation."

The ongoing beta testing period will focus on performance validation, user feedback, and refinement of agent-based outputs. Intellistake will continue to develop additional modules within IntelliScope's ecosystem, with future releases targeting other data-intensive sectors that can benefit from decentralized AI frameworks.

About PowerBank

PowerBank Corporation is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and owner focusing on distributed and community solar projects in Canada and the USA. The Company develops solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects that sell electricity to utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal and residential off-takers. The Company maximizes returns via a diverse portfolio of projects across multiple leading North America markets including projects with utilities, host off-takers, community solar, and virtual net metering projects. The Company has a potential development pipeline of over one gigawatt and has developed renewable and clean energy projects with a combined capacity of over 100 megawatts built.

To learn more about PowerBank, please visit www.powerbankcorp.com .

About Intellistake

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) provides software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic token participation, and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake bridges the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to https://www.intellistake.ai/ .

