PowerBank and Smartlink AI ("Orbit AI") to Launch the First "Orbital Cloud" for AI Infrastructure into Space

Rocket launch of DeStarlink Genesis-1 satellite expected December 2025.

Orbit AI integrates DeStarlink (the first decentralized Starlink-style network) and DeStarAI (orbital AI data centers) into a unified space infrastructure where data can flow, compute, and verify in Low Earth Orbit ("LEO") powered by Solar Energy.

Technologies and components from NVIDIA, Ethereum Foundation, Galaxy Space, Galactic Energy, SparkX Satellite, and AscendX Aerospace who are existing or planned suppliers.

USD$615B projected Global Satellite Market by 2032.

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - PowerBank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: 103) ("PowerBank" or the "Company), a leader in distributed solar energy, battery storage, and clean energy infrastructure across North America, is collaborating with Orbit AI in the launch of a revolutionary space initiative known as the Orbital Cloud -- where communications, compute, and verification converge in LEO powered by Solar energy.

The mission leverages cutting-edge satellite technology, high-performance AI compute hardware, blockchain verification systems, and clean-energy solutions to demonstrate a next-generation digital infrastructure in orbit.

Strategic Vision

Orbit AI is developing DeStarlink, the first decentralized low-Earth-orbit network for global connectivity, and DeStarAI, a suite of orbital AI data centers powered by solar arrays and naturally cooled in space. Together, these systems form the Orbital Cloud, a unified infrastructure layer designed to enable sovereign, censorship-resistant connectivity and in-orbit compute services.

Through its collaboration with Orbit AI, PowerBank intends to contribute advanced solar energy systems and adaptive thermal control solutions, reflecting its broader shift toward digital asset, data center, and RWA (Real World Asset) infrastructure, where solar power supports digital infrastructure deployments and high-growth AI markets. PowerBank's contribution focuses on solar power and adaptive thermal technologies essential to future satellite's "Execution Layer."

"The next frontier of human innovation isn't just in space exploration, it's in building the infrastructure of tomorrow above the Earth," said Dr. Richard Lu, CEO of PowerBank. "The combined markets for orbital satellites, in-orbit data centers, blockchain verification, and solar-powered digital infrastructure are projected to exceed $700 billion over the next decade. By integrating solar energy with orbital computing, PowerBank is helping create a globally sovereign, AI-enabled digital layer in space , which is a system that can help power finance, communications, and critical infrastructure."

"Orbit AI is creating the first truly intelligent layer in orbit -- satellites that compute, verify, and optimize themselves autonomously," said Gus Liu, Co-Founder and CEO of Smartlink AI. "The Orbital Cloud turns space into a platform for AI, blockchain, and global connectivity. By leveraging solar-powered compute payloads and decentralized verification nodes, we are opening an entirely new potentially $700+ billion-dollar market opportunity -- one that combines energy, data, and sovereignty to reshape industries from finance to government and Web3. PowerBank's expertise in advanced solar energy systems will be significant in supporting this initiative."

As Jeff Bezos recently commented at Italian Tech Week, Turin, Italy, October 2025[1]:

"We will be able to beat the cost of terrestrial data centres in space in the next couple of decades. These giant training clusters will be better built in space, because we have solar power there, 24/7 -- no clouds, no rain, no weather. It already has happened with weather and communication satellites. The next step is going to be data centres and then other kinds of manufacturing."

Benefits of the Orbital Cloud

Energy & Efficiency : Solar-powered orbital computing bypasses terrestrial grid and cooling constraints.

: Solar-powered orbital computing bypasses terrestrial grid and cooling constraints. Unified Infrastructure : Seamless integration of communication and compute layers for space-based data services.

: Seamless integration of communication and compute layers for space-based data services. Global Resilience : Designed to operate beyond geopolitical or national network controls.

: Designed to operate beyond geopolitical or national network controls. Blockchain Verification: Genesis-1 will include an Ethereum wallet and blockchain node for verified transactions in orbit.

Market Opportunity

The Orbital Cloud intersects multiple rapidly expanding markets:

Orbital Infrastructure: USD $13.5B in 2024 → $21.3B by 2029 (CAGR ~9.6%)[2]

Global Satellite Market: projected USD $615B by 2032[3]

In-Orbit Data Centers: USD $1.77B in 2029 → $39.1B by 2035[4]

Satellite Data Services: ~$12.16B in 2024 → ~$55.24B by 2034 (CAGR ~16.3%)[5]

Combined, these markets represent a potential $700B+ growth opportunity over the next decade, driven by AI, blockchain, renewable energy, and digital-sovereignty demands.

Technologies and Ecosystem

The project intends to utilize advanced technologies and hardware from global leaders, including:

Ethereum Foundation – blockchain framework and wallet architecture.

Foundation – blockchain framework and architecture. NVIDIA Corporation – high-performance GPUs powering AI compute payloads.

Galaxy Space – satellite manufacturing components for future satellites.

Galactic Energy – launch systems and rocket technologies for future satellites.

SparkX Satellite – builder of the DeStarlink Genesis-1 satellite.

AscendX Aerospace – advanced rocket materials integrated into future satellite assemblies.

Investment and Mission Overview

PowerBank intends to complete an initial investment of US $50,000 in Orbit AI, providing an option to invest $1 million for equity of 2%, which with the approval of Orbit AI may be increased to up to US $10 million for equity of 20%, contingent on agreement on final terms and to be completed prior to the launch of DeStarlink Genesis-1 which is expected in December 2025.

Key Milestones

Q4 2025: Launch of Genesis-1 with Ethereum wallet , blockchain node, and initial AI inference payload.

, blockchain node, and initial AI inference payload. 2026: Expansion to 5–8 orbital nodes integrating compute and connectivity.

2027–2028: Full constellation rollout and commercialization of Orbital Cloud services.

2028–2030: Autonomous network governance; large-scale orbital compute and communication operations.

About Orbit AI

Orbit AI is a Singapore based pioneer in Aerospace. Cooperating with supply chain from China and US, the company is building a decentralized low-Earth orbit satellite network (DeStarlink) combined with orbital AI compute/data-center infrastructure (DeStarAI). The company plans blockchain verified nodes in space, solar-powered compute payloads and a mesh network architecture to deliver global connectivity and digital-sovereignty services. To learn more about Orbit AI please visit https://orbitAI.global or follow http://x.com/OrbitAI_OAI.

About PowerBank Corporation

PowerBank Corporation is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and owner focusing on distributed and community solar projects in Canada and the USA. The Company develops solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects that sell electricity to utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal and residential off-takers. The Company maximizes returns via a diverse portfolio of projects across multiple leading North America markets including projects with utilities, host off-takers, community solar, and virtual net metering projects. The Company has a potential development pipeline of over one gigawatt and has developed renewable and clean energy projects with a combined capacity of over 100 megawatts built. To learn more about PowerBank, please visit www.powerbankcorp.com.

