Power Ore Update on Opemiska Copper Complex Drilling

TORONTO, June 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Power Ore Inc. ("Power Ore" or the "Company") (TSX.V: PORE) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing drill program at the Opemiska Copper Mine Complex in the Chibougamau District of Quebec.

As of June 3, 2019, a total of 1,938 metres out of the planned 3,500 metres are complete. Additionally, the first batch of assays have been sent to the lab and the Company anticipates receiving results in the near term.

"Thus far our program has gone smoothly and the drilling has been faster than anticipated. We look forward to communicating our results to shareholders," said Stephen Stewart, Power Ore's CEO

For further information: To speak to the Company directly, please contact: Stephen Stewart, Chief Executive Officer, Phone: 416.644.1571, Email: sstewart@powerore.com, www.powerore.com