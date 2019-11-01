Power Ore to Present an Update on its Opemiska Copper Project at CIM Chapais-Chibougamau

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Power Ore Inc. ("Power Ore" or the "Company") (TSX.V: PORE) is pleased to announce that Charles Beaudry, will be presenting the Opemiska Copper Complex as part of an event sponsored by Chapais-Chibougamau Chapter of the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (CIM).

"We are pleased to present the Opimeska project and our results from our recent drill program along with discussion on our interpretations, project potential and how we will be moving it forward. This presentation is a part of continued communication and community relations efforts and all are welcomed to attend," said Charles Beaudry, Power Ore's Director and VP Exploration.

All are welcome to attend Power Ore's CIM Chapais-Chibougamau Chapter presentation, details are as follows:

Monday November 4, 2019 at 7:00PM Salle Communautaire de Chapais

For information and updates on Power Ore, please visit: www.powerore.com

For further information: To speak to the Company directly, please contact: Stephen Stewart, Chief Executive Officer, Phone: 416.644.1571, Email: sstewart@powerore.com, www.powerore.com