Power Ore Publishes 'Why Copper?'

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Power Ore Inc. ("Power Ore" or the "Company") (TSXV: PORE) is pleased to publish its investment memorandum entitled 'Why Copper? Dr. Copper is Ailing: But Global Trade Will Revert to the Mean.'

Click here to read: Why Copper?

"We've positioned Power Ore to focus squarely on high-grade copper in Quebec, and for a good reason. While the copper market has been frustrated due to trade wars, we have a specific view on copper dynamics and we are confident in its underlying fundamentals. This memo provides our investors insight on copper supply and demand drivers and how they will benefit from high-quality projects in top jurisdicitons like Opemiska," said Stephen Stewart, Power Ore's CEO.

For information and updates on Power Ore, please visit: www.powerore.com

And please follow us on Twitter @PowerOre

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Power Ore is a trade name of PowerOre Inc. PowerOre Inc. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to PowerOre Inc. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by PowerOre Inc. with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under PowerOre Inc. profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Power Ore

For further information: To speak to the Company directly, please contact: Stephen Stewart, Chief Executive Officer, Phone: 416.644.1571, Email: sstewart@powerore.com