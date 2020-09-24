Power Ore Changes its name to QC Copper and Gold, effective September 28, 2020

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR

FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - PowerOre Inc. (the "Company" or "PowerOre") (TSXV: PORE) is pleased to announce that effective September 28, 2020, the Company will change its name from "PowerOre Inc." to "QC Copper and Gold Inc." with a new trading symbol of "QCCU" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

To view the Company's new corporate presentation and branding as QC Copper & Gold please click here.

"There are no other fundamental changes to our business except for a new name and a refocused message and brand. We felt the name QC Copper and Gold better reflects the evolution of our Company. QC represents our focus within Quebec, while Copper & Gold are the commodities which are most prevalent within our Opemiska Project but also the Chibougamau district at large", said Stephen Stewart, Power Ore's CEO.

These changes take effect September 28, 2020 and QC Copper & Gold invites shareholders to view its brand new website on that date. Until then, the Company has provided a sample of its branding and corporate presentation linked above. On the same date the new CUSIP for the Company's shares will be 74738B109 and the new ISIN number will be CA74738B1094.

About the Opemiska Copper Complex

The Opemiska Copper Complex is located adjacent to the town of Chapais, Quebec within the Chibougamau region. Opemiska is also within the Abitibi Greenstone belt and within the boundaries of the Province of Quebec's Plan Nord which promotes and funds infrastructure and development of natural resource projects. The Opemiska property covers 12,782 hectares and covers the past producing Springer, Perry, Robitaille and Cooke mines which were owned and operated by Falconbridge. The project has excellent in place infrastructure including a power station and direct access to Highway 113 and the Canadian National Railway.

For information and updates on PowerOre, please visit: www.powerore.com

And please follow us on Twitter @PowerOre

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Power Ore is a trade name of PowerOre Inc. PowerOre Inc. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to PowerOre Inc. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by PowerOre Inc. with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under PowerOre Inc. profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Power Ore

For further information: To speak to the Company directly, please contact: Stephen Stewart, Chief Executive Officer, Phone: 416.644.1571, Email: [email protected], www.powerore.com