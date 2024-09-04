Power Nickel Presents Nisk - 24 And Beyond at Red Cloud Webinar Series

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV: PNPN) (OTCBB: PNPNF) (Frankfurt: IVV) is pleased to announce it is presenting at the Red Cloud webinar series today at 2:00 PM Eastern. To enable your attendance at the webinar, please register by clicking on the following link: https://redcloudfs.com/events/rcwebinar-pnpn-2/.

"Fall is now upon us, and with additional results from our busy summer drilling program, we have an even clearer picture of our Nisk Project. Our drilling crews have been hard at work and making some amazing progress that we will discuss, together with our plans for the balance of the year," commented Power Nickel CEO Terry Lynch.

"We will also be talking about why it's an exciting and opportune time to be a mining investor. It's go time!" Lynch commented. "To this end, Power Nickel also announces a series of selected marketing initiatives designed to ensure our developing story effectively reaches the investor community."

Retained Capital 10X to produce a series of videos and management interviews over the coming year to showcase Power Nickel and the Nisk Polymetallic Project across social media and at the Grizzle Mining Conferences, at a cost of $7500 per month for the next 12 months. Engaged The Market Mindset Investment Media to do a series of video posts and management interviews and to produce original articles for social media and inclusion in their investment newsletter, at a cost of $50,000 for 6 months starting September 1st . Engaged Empire Market Ventures for Investor awareness and a marketing service agreement through the balance of 2024. They will create content for use in social media campaigns and actively support the Company's messages in financial forums across the Internet, at a cost of $150,000 USD . Engaged Resource Stock Digest to conduct a series of interviews and distribute these interviews and our news releases to the Resource Stock Digest subscriber base, at a cost of $40,000 USD .

These initiatives are to increase general awareness of the Company and its projects.

About Power Nickel Inc.

Power Nickel is a Canadian junior exploration company focusing on developing the high-grade Nisk project into Canada's first Carbon Neutral Nickel mine.

The NISK property comprises a significant land position (20 kilometers of strike length) with numerous high-grade intercepts. Power Nickel is focused on expanding the historical high-grade nickel-copper PGE mineralization with a series of drill programs designed to test the initial Nisk discovery zone and to explore the land package for adjacent potential Nickel deposits.

In addition to the Nisk project, Power Nickel owns significant land packages in British Colombia and Chile. The Company is in the process of reorganizing these assets in a related vehicle, through a Plan of Arrangement that will be presented to Power Nickel shareholders of record for their approval.

