POWER METALS UNVEILS TWO NEW TARGET ZONES AT CASE LAKE CESIUM PROJECT

The CTZ includes three recurring fold trends with distinct mineralization signatures from elevated geochemistry for fertile cesium, tantalum and lithium. Current mineralization trends from east to west across the three zones.

Haydn Daxter, CEO of Power Metals commented:

"I am very pleased with the structural work completed to date at Case Lake in collaboration with some of the industry's most respected experts in structural geology, geophysics and geochemistry. These efforts have provided a clearer picture of the project's geological history and identified both current and new target zones that position the Company to unlock the property's full potential.

We have now finalised our exploration and targeting program for the next 12 months and anticipate commencing this work in the near future, following the completion of our Maiden Resource Estimate. We look forward to advancing the Case Lake project, building on the strength of our initial resource and driving growth as we look to fast-track towards development.

Johnathan More, Chairman of Power Metals commented:

The continued development and potential of the Case Lake project is truly exceptional. Our team has not only delivered a robust group of exploration targets but also refined the geological model that underpins our growth strategy. I am particularly encouraged by the identification of two new zones, further strengthening our position as we develop the world's fourth hard rock cesium project in Ontario, Canada.

The CTZ contains three structural corridors: southeast, central, and northwest. The central corridor contains cesium-lithium-tantalum mineralization at the West Joe and Main Zone deposits, as well as Northeast and Dome Nine occurrences. The recently identified southeast and northwest corridors offer additional targets in cesium, tantalum, and lithium mineralization.

The area features strong deformation in southwest-northeast structural corridors, with magnetite-destructive dilatational zones and folded antiforms that trap cesium-bearing pegmatites. The CTZ includes highly fractionated pegmatites with geochemical signatures indicating cesium fertility, stretching from Dome Nine to West Joe over approximately 10 kms (Figure 2).

The updated geological model (geophysics, geochemistry, and structural geology), based on high-resolution airborne, drone-based magnetic surveys, geological and geochemical data from 2017 to 2024, indicates that the south-central part of Case Lake property, known as the Cesium Triangle Zone (CTZ), represents the most fertile region for cesium, tantalum and lithium mineralization (Figure 3).

Detailed structural and geochemical analysis has produced 73 exploration targets that will be tested with a series of soil sampling programs to continue to develop a robust geochemical data set, along with exploration drill programs, and cesium resource expansion throughout 2025 and into 2026.

In addition, the Company is in the process of initiating field exploration programs at Case Lake that will focus on:

Geological mapping and prospecting of priority areas and outcrops identified from target generative work completed by industry leading consultants the company engaged throughout 2024

Soil surveys on a series of grids that cover underexplored areas throughout the CTZ, focusing on samples from topsoil (B-horizon). The company will utilize a multi (66) element Enzyme-Leach geochemical method that was successful in identifying cesium targets south and north of West Joe in 2024 (Figure 4)

High-resolution ground resistivity targeting silica-rich pegmatite zones

Case Lake Property

The Case Lake Property is located 80 km east of Cochrane, northeastern Ontario close to the Ontario - Quebec border. The Property consists of 586 cell claims in Steele, Case, Scapa, Pliny, Abbotsford and Challies townships, Larder Lake Mining Division. The Property is 10km by 9.5km in size with 14 granitic domes. The Case Lake pegmatite swarm consists of six spodumene dykes known as the North, Main, South, East and Northeast dykes on the Henry Dome, and the West Joe dyke on a new dome, collectively forming mineralization trend that extends for approximately 10km (Figure 5).

Power Metals have completed several exploration campaigns that have led to the discovery and expansion of new and historic spodumene bearing LCT pegmatites at Case Lake. The Company has drilled a total of 23,976 meters of core between 2017 and 2024 at the Property. The Case Lake Property is owned 100% by Power Metals Corp. A National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report has been prepared on Case Lake Property and filed on July 18, 2017 (Figure 5).

Decelles Property

The Decelles Property contains 247 claims, covering 14,229 hectares of LCT prospective ground near the mining centres of Val-dÓr and Rouyn-Noranda, approximately 600km from Montreal.

Power Metals acquired the Decelles and Mazerac properties from Winsome Resources in 2023 in a deal that allowed Winsome to increase its stake to 19.59% (Refer to press release announced on August 24, 2023), the transaction remains subject to TSXV approval. The geology of Decelles property is part of the Archean Pontiac sub-province where S-type LCT prospective, pegmatite bearing, granitic Decelles Batholith intrudes into metasedimentary units of the Pontiac Group. Spodumene and Beryl bearing pegmatites have been reported historically within the Pontiac sub-province in association with S-type garnet-muscovite granite. The Decelles property is adjacent to Vision Lithium's Cadillac property where discovery of high-grade lithium pegmatites was reported in 2022 (Figure 5).

Mazerac Property

The Mazerac Property is located approximately 30 km east of Power Metals' Decelles property near well-established mining camps in the Abitibi region of Canada and is accessible by network of mining-grade forestry roads. The Mazerac property contains 115 claims that cover 6,653 hectares of LCT prospective ground near the mining centre of Val-dÓr and Rouyn-Noranda. The regional geology of Mazerac is similar to Decelles where S-type LCT prospective, pegmatite bearing, granites of Decelles Batholith intrude into metasedimentary units of the Pontiac Group. Spodumene and Beryl bearing pegmatites have been reported historically within the Pontiac sub-province in association with S-type garnet-muscovite granite (Figure 5).

Pollucite and Cesium

Pollucite is a rare mineral that hosts high grade cesium and is associated with highly fractionated, rare element pegmatites. The main source of cesium known globally is pollucite (Cs,Na)₂(Al₂Si₄O₁₂)•2H₂O, (https://www.gov.mb.ca/iem/geo/industrial/pollucite.html). Currently the Tanco mine in Manitoba, Canada is the only operating cesium deposit and holds over 60% of the known reserves globally.

Scientific and Technical Disclosure

The scientific and technical disclosure included in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Amanuel Bein, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Power Metals, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) and a member in good standing with Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (3524).

Power Metals Corp (TSX-V: PWM)

Power Metals Corp (TSX-V: PWM) is a Canadian exploration company focused on developing high-quality critical mineral projects.

Its flagship Case Lake Property in Ontario – 100 per cent owned by Power Metals - is a high-grade cesium, lithium and tantalum asset, poised to become one of only four cesium mines globally.

Beyond Case Lake, the Company's portfolio includes the Decelles and Mazerac Properties near Val-D'Or, Québec. Together, these assets cover 947 claims spanning more than 330km² of lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) prospective ground.

As global demand for critical minerals continues to grow global, and particularly in North America, Power Metals is strategically advancing its projects to support the continent's growing supply needs.

Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com.

-ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD-

Johnathan More, Chairman & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

No- securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations, including the use of funds raised under the Offering. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, Power Metals assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The TSXV has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Power Metals Corp.

Power Metals Corp, Johnathan More, 515-401-7479, [email protected]