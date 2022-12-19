Power Metals Sells Two Non-Core Properties to Focus Full Resources on its Case Lake Property

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Power Metals Corp. ("Power Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into two binding purchase and sale agreements to sell the Company's Gullwing-Tot Lakes property and its Paterson Lake property.

Johnathan More, Chairman & CEO of Power Metals states, "We are pleased to announce the sale of these two non-core properties as we will be focusing our full attention to the development of Case Lake. Additionally, we are building our geological team to help assist in this next stage of the Company. This non-dilutive cash injection from the sale of these two properties will be added to the Company's currently strong working capital position."

Gullwing-Tot Lakes Property

Power Metals has entered into a binding Purchase and Sale Agreement with Critical Resources Limited (ASX:CRR) to sell the Company's Gullwing-Tot Lakes property. The Purchase and Sale Agreement executed between the Company and Critical Resources on December 16th, 2022 is binding on both parties. The agreement is subject to completion of due diligence requirements to the satisfaction of Critical Resources, within 14 days of the agreement execution.

To acquire a 100% interest in the mining claims, the total consideration to be provided to the Company from Critical Resources is:

Cash payment of CAD$600,000 made to the Company;

made to the Company; Issue of CAD$600,000 of deemed value in Critical Resources Limited's (ASX:CRR) securities to the Company; and

of deemed value in Critical Resources Limited's (ASX:CRR) securities to the Company; and Grant the Company a 1% Gross Margin Royalty for mineral production within the mining claims acquired by Critical Resources.

Paterson Lake Property

Power Metals has entered into a binding Option Agreement with Fleur De Lys Exploration and Infini Resources Pty Ltd. to acquire the Paterson Lake property. Infini Resources Pty Ltd. is an Australian private company with a focus on lithium and uranium exploration, intending to undertake an initial public offering on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX).

To acquire a 100% interest in the mining claims of Paterson Lake, the total consideration to be provided to the Company from Infini is:

Cash payment of CAD$150,000 made to the Company within 30 days of the execution date;

made to the Company within 30 days of the execution date; Cash payment of CAD$250,000 to the Company within 20 days following Infini's admission to the Official List of ASX, or prior to the expiry date, whichever comes first;

to the Company within 20 days following Infini's admission to the Official List of ASX, or prior to the expiry date, whichever comes first; Issue of CAD$150,000 of deemed value in Infini's securities to the Company; and

of deemed value in Infini's securities to the Company; and Grant the Company a 1% Gross Margin Royalty for mineral production within the mining claims acquired by Infini.

About Power Metals Corp.

Power Metals Corp. is a diversified Canadian mining company with a mandate to explore, develop and acquire high quality mining projects. We are committed to building an arsenal of projects in both lithium and high-growth specialty metals and minerals. We see an unprecedented opportunity to supply the tremendous growth of the lithium battery and clean-technology industries. Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Johnathan More, Chairman & CEO

