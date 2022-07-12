Power Metals Intersects Spodumene in First 8 Holes at Case Lake

Johnathan More, Chairman & CEO of Power Metals, commented "Drilling continues at our Case Lake property as we eagerly await assay results for the initial 8 drill holes of the 2022 program. Our visual interpretations of the drill core look spectacular and we will immediately release the assay results as soon as they are received. We are extremely excited with the drilling to date as we will continue to expand our world-class lithium, cesium and tantalum discoveries on the West Joe and Main Dykes. Additionally, we are continuing our geological mapping program of the additional 12 tonalite domes identified on the property."

West Joe Dyke drill holes PWM-22-128 to 131 are along section following the West Joe Dyke down dip. These holes intersected spodumene (Li) and lepidolite (Li):

17.56- 24.40 m , interval 6.84 m , spodumene and lepidolite, PWM-22-128, spodumene is up to 9 x 3 cm in size (Figure 1)

, interval , spodumene and lepidolite, PWM-22-128, spodumene is up to 9 x 3 cm in size (Figure 1) 23.88- 25.84 m , interval 1.96 m , spodumene, PWM-22-129, spodumene is up to 5 x 2 cm in size

, interval , spodumene, PWM-22-129, spodumene is up to 5 x 2 cm in size 36.51- 43.02 m , interval 6.51m , spodumene, PWM-22-129, including 0.7 m with about 20 volume % spodumene

, interval , spodumene, PWM-22-129, including with about 20 volume % spodumene 54.21- 57.18 m , interval 2.97 m , spodumene, PWM-22-130, including 0.29 m with about 25 volume % spodumene (Figure 2)

, interval , spodumene, PWM-22-130, including with about 25 volume % spodumene (Figure 2) 61.83- 64.09 m , interval 2.26 m , spodumene, PWM-22-131, including 1.3 m with about 10-15 volume% spodumene

Figure 1 Purple lepidolite (Li) vein at 19.9 m, PWM-22-128, West Joe Dyke

Figure 2 White spodumene at 55 m in the top row and white coarse-grained cleavelandite in the second row, PWM-22-130, West Joe Dyke

Main Dyke drill holes PWM-22-132 to135 intersected wide zones of spodumene pegmatite on the Main Dyke:

2.05- 27.64 m , interval 25.59 m , PWM-22-132, including 9.5 m of 10 volume % spodumene

, interval , PWM-22-132, including of 10 volume % spodumene 37.42- 65.41 m , interval 27.99 m , PWM-22-133, including 6.6 m of 15 volume % spodumene

, interval , PWM-22-133, including of 15 volume % spodumene 19.65- 25.5 m , interval 5.85 m , PWM-22-134 with 15 volume % spodumene (Figure 3)

, interval , PWM-22-134 with 15 volume % spodumene (Figure 3) 25.5- 28.1 m , interval 2.6 m , PWM-22-134, quartz core with coarse-grained white spodumene (Figure 3)

, interval , PWM-22-134, quartz core with coarse-grained white spodumene (Figure 3) 28.1- 36.2 m , interval 8.1 m , PWM-22-134, including 5.75 m of 25 volume % spodumene

, interval , PWM-22-134, including of 25 volume % spodumene 40.76- 48.37 m , interval 7.61 m , PWM-22-134, including 2.74 m of 25 volume % spodumene

, interval , PWM-22-134, including of 25 volume % spodumene 6.33- 32.53 m , interval 26.2 m , PWM-22-135, including 13.45 m of < 15 volume % spodumene

Visual mineral estimates of spodumene content does not necessarily indicate Li 2 O % grade in assays. Drill core samples from PWM-22-132 have been cut and submitted to SGS Cochrane lab for preparation and assay. Assays are pending and will be disclosed once received.

Figure 3 Abundant green spodumene in top core box and white and green spodumene in bottom box, last row is quartz core with coarse-grained spodumene, boxes 5 and 6, 20-29 m, PWM-22-134, Main Dyke.

Drill holes PWM-22-132 to 135 also intersected the new spodumene dyke below the Main Dyke:

56.02- 57.95 m , interval 1.93 m , PWM-22-132

, interval , PWM-22-132 85.07- 85.8 m , interval 0.73 m , PWM-22-133

, interval , PWM-22-133 47.14- 47.81 m , interval 0.67 m , PWM-22-135

Quality Control

The drill core was sampled so that 1 m of the Case Batholith tonalite host rock was sampled followed by 1 m long samples of the pegmatite dyke and 1 m of the Case Batholith. The sampling followed lithology boundaries so that only one lithology unit is within a sample, except for the < 20 cm pegmatite veins in tonalite which were merged into one sample. The drill core samples were delivered to SGS preparation lab in Cochrane by Power Metals' geologists. The core will be prepared at SGS Garson and analyzed at SGS Burnaby, British Columbia which has ISO 17025 certification. Every 20 samples included one external quartz blank, one external lithium standard and one core duplicate. The ore grade Li 2 O% was prepared by sodium peroxide fusion with analysis by ICP-OES with a detection limit of 0.002 % Li 2 O.

Case Lake Property

Case Lake Property is located 80 km east of Cochrane, northeastern Ontario close to the Ontario-Quebec border. Case Lake Property consists of 585 cell claims in Steele, Case, Scapa, Pliny, Abbotsford and Challies townships, Larder Lake Mining Division. The Property is 10 km x 9.5 km in size with 14 identified tonalite domes. The Case Lake pegmatite swarm consists of six spodumene dykes: North, Main, South, East and Northeast Dykes on the Henry Dome and the West Joe Dyke on a new tonalite dome. The Case Lake Property is owned 100% by Power Metals Corp. A National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report has been prepared on Case Lake Property and filed on July 18, 2017.

Qualified Person

Julie Selway, Ph.D., P.Geo. supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release. Dr. Selway is the VP of Exploration for Power Metals and the Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Selway is supervising the exploration program at Case Lake. Dr. Selway completed a Ph.D. on granitic pegmatites in 1999 and worked for 3 years as a pegmatite geoscientist for the Ontario Geological Survey. Dr. Selway also has twenty-three scientific journal articles on pegmatites.

