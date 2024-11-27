POWER METALS IDENTIFIES NEW PROSPECTIVE PEGMATITE ZONE AT CASE LAKE

The results from recent soil sampling conducted across two targets to the NNW of West Joe indicate anomalous levels of cesium, tantalum, lithium, and rubidium, which further affirms prospective drill targets for our upcoming winter program (Figure 1-2).

The Company has engaged Pioneer Exploration to commence its 2024 Phase II Drone Magnetic Survey program at the CLP and anticipates completing 1,329 line-km's of data collection to complete the low-level high-resolution drone magnetic survey as part of Phase II. The Company continues to develop a robust structural model of the critical mineral targets at West Joe and Main Zone (Figure 3) in preparation for exploration in 2025.

Power Metals has also submitted a new early exploration permit to the Ontario Mines Department which will supersede the current permit, due to expire in Q1 2025. This three-year permit is expected to be granted in January 2025 and will encompass all critical mineral exploration targets across the property, with the support of the Ontario Government and key stakeholders of the region.

Haydn Daxter, CEO of Power Metals commented:

"I am very excited with the results from the soil sampling program that has defined a new prospective area on the property as we continue to target cesium and critical minerals at our Case Lake Project. The ongoing development of our geological model continues to define additional drill targets for cesium and critical minerals outside of West Joe. In addition, our Phase II drone magnetic survey data will further strengthen our geological understanding across the property and will set the stage for our 2025 exploration activities."

Johnathan More, Founder and Chairman of Power Metals, added:

"The Company is pleased to receive confirmation from the soil sample assays that there is increased potential for additional cesium targets on the property. We look forward to drilling these areas in 2025 as we add additional confidence to our world-class critical minerals project in Ontario. The addition of increased confidence to our current geological model that will be gained from our Phase II Drone Survey will also greatly assist the team in exploration programs for next year at Case Lake."

SOIL SAMPLING PROGRAM

The Company has received positive results from a recent targeted soil survey program, testing two geophysical anomalies similar to the West Joe Prospect, located 500 meters north-northwest of West Joe.

The results of the survey show a very strong cesium anomaly characterized by a series of samples that extend 180 meters along the survey corridor into the structural footwall of the known cesium, lithium, and tantalum mineralization at West Joe. Strong anomalies for lithium and lithium, cesium, and tantalum (LCT) associated rubidium have also been observed in the results from West Joe.

A total of 177 samples were collected over five lines from the top 10 centimeters of glacial soil material at 25 meter spacing, along 600 meter to 800 meter survey lines. The program included a control line over known cesium, lithium, and tantalum mineralization at the West Joe prospect.

Approximately 15% of the total samples were run as QAQC samples that were inserted into the sample stream and include field duplicates, reference material, and blanks. Samples were submitted to Activation Laboratories Ltd ("Actlabs") in Timmins and were subsequently sent to Actlabs geochemical laboratory in Ancaster, Ontario for selective digestion based multielement geochemical analysis.

The two target areas to the NNW of West Joe also reported strong lithium and LCT-associated beryllium anomalies that are 150 to 200 meters wide along survey lines on top of the targets. Elevated cesium signatures and LCT-associated rubidium anomalies were also identified in the target areas, which is positive given the mobile nature of cesium, whilst displaying a strong lithium and beryllium signature. The area is covered by a think cover of glacial till with low lying relief displaying consistent water-rich zones compared to West Joe which has a relatively thin layer of glacial cover and outcrops at surface.

The Company is pleased at the success of the surface exploration methods to validate geophysical anomalies in ground covered by thick glacial material within the LCT-prolific Case Lake Property. Based on the geochemical results from cesium, lithium and K/Rb, and K/Cs ratios (Table 1-2) the Company is able to utilize this data for further targeting and exploration drilling.

Cs_ppb Li_ppb Rb_ppb Be_ppb Mo_ppb Ta_ppb K/Rb K/Cs



0.11 0.9 6.6 0.1 0.05 0.01 32.55 104.41 Min 86.2 43.9 93.1 5.7 138 0.24 958.90 54545.45 Max 4.33 15.61 25.66 1.94 8.02 0.09 151.05 2487.35 Average 3.09 14.40 22.45 1.80 1.30 0.09 119.05 833.37 Median Table 1 – Statistical overview of pathfinder elements

These results further validate work to date on our geological targeting from structural and geophysical data at CLP as the Company continues to systematically test all prospective zones across the property.

MAGNETIC DRONE SURVEY

The Company has commenced its Phase II Drone Magnetic Survey with Pioneer Exploration across Case Lake to further add to the data collected during the recent Phase I program.

The Phase II survey will cover the majority of the high-priority targets across the southern portion of the project and will provide additional data to the current geophysical and structural review on CLP.

The low-level high-resolution magnetic survey consists of four survey grids totaling approximately 1,329 line-kilometers of airborne data, collected at 25-meter line spacing and 250 meters spaced perpendicular tie lines. The surveys will be carried out at an azimuth of 150° over a three-week period.

Once the data is added to the current geological model, the Company will commence targeting with soil sampling and exploration drilling programs throughout 2025 as part of our ongoing exploration focus on critical minerals across the property.

Sample Easting Northing Elevation Cs_ppb Li_ppb Rb_ppb Be_ppb Mo_ppb Ta_ppb K/Rb K/Cs 921551 576303 5431074 348 86.2 12 77.4 0.3 1 0.08 116.3 104.4 921552 576289.6 5431062 349.3 12.2 14 23.8 0.4 0.6 0.01 105.0 204.9 921553 576279.4 5431040 349.3 9.56 8.3 40.5 0.9 0.1 0.01 246.9 1046.0 921554 576269.7 5431011 353.31 8.55 5.3 33.3 0.4 0.3 0.01 75.1 292.4 921556 576260.2 5430990 355.67 15.8 10.7 50.1 1.6 0.3 0.01 99.8 316.5 921557 576258.1 5430965 365.87 16.6 10.5 50.4 1.3 0.2 0.01 119.0 361.4 921558 576250.2 5430951 363.28 3.8 8.8 29.8 0.4 0.3 0.03 83.9 657.9 921559 576241.4 5430920 354.6 2.7 10.5 32.5 0.5 0.6 0.03 246.2 2963.0 921561 576226.7 5430901 361.5 2.14 6.3 47.2 0.5 1.4 0.05 169.5 3738.3 921562 576222.5 5430866 358.29 1.13 25 38.3 0.8 0.4 0.04 391.6 13274.3 921563 576214.1 5430846 344.65 0.87 4.8 33 0.6 1.1 0.02 303.0 11494.3 921564 576200.3 5430819 343.29 0.11 3.1 9.4 0.4 1 0.04 638.3 54545.5 921565 576194.8 5430802 345.73 6.15 5.7 93.1 2.8 0.5 0.01 193.3 2926.8 921566 576190.1 5430777 350.05 0.3 7.1 22.2 0.5 1.3 0.04 315.3 23333.3 921567 576318.5 5431158 345.81 1.44 7 36.6 0.7 1.5 0.04 491.8 12500.0 921568 576313.7 5431184 339.07 2.15 3.2 21 0.8 4.1 0.05 238.1 2325.6 921569 576340.9 5431206 338 33.6 39.7 55.7 1.6 27.1 0.08 89.8 148.8 921571 576343.5 5431228 337.58 5.92 12.7 17.5 0.6 92 0.08 142.9 422.3 921572 576355.8 5431255 336.77 1.52 15.9 14.7 0.4 35.6 0.04 170.1 1644.7 921573 576360 5431275 336.25 0.78 35.6 14.8 0.5 138 0.06 168.9 3205.1 921574 576369.7 5431295 337.57 0.55 29.8 17.7 0.5 45.8 0.08 141.2 4545.5 921576 576377.1 5431321 337.39 0.68 24.7 21.7 0.3 29.4 0.16 115.2 3676.5 921577 576381.4 5431349 337.03 0.36 36.9 44 0.1 105 0.03 181.8 22222.2 921578 576379.2 5431364 336.13 0.77 20 21.1 0.3 47.6 0.11 118.5 3246.8 921579 576385.4 5431388 334.56 0.76 16.2 17.3 0.5 58.7 0.11 144.5 3289.5 921581 576404.9 5431416 337.01 5.72 26.2 38.2 1.7 8.9 0.17 65.4 437.1 921582 576423.9 5431443 339.9 1.14 3.8 21.8 1.2 0.7 0.03 114.7 2193.0 921583 576431.4 5431463 338.5 0.39 3.1 31.2 0.6 0.4 0.03 80.1 6410.3 921584 576431.8 5431488 338.39 2.25 4.5 30.2 3 0.05 0.01 165.6 2222.2 921585 576268.9 5431142 340.78 4.06 13.1 42.5 0.8 0.7 0.07 258.8 2709.4 921586 575947.8 5431518 335.54 0.45 0.9 20.3 0.6 0.7 0.03 123.2 5555.6 921587 575950.2 5431554 330.93 1.36 7.5 10.4 1.4 0.9 0.01 240.4 1838.2 921588 575959.2 5431575 330.27 2.18 21.5 12 1.1 1.7 0.04 208.3 1146.8 921589 575969.5 5431594 336.1 2.38 20.6 14.4 1.1 2.5 0.03 173.6 1050.4 921591 575977.7 5431615 333.16 1.81 24.2 11.3 1 0.8 0.01 221.2 1381.2 921592 575985 5431644 334.79 1.91 20.4 16 1.3 1.1 0.03 156.3 1308.9 921593 575995.1 5431665 334.79 1.77 6.6 12.3 0.4 1.7 0.01 203.3 1412.4 921594 575999.8 5431688 334.01 3.52 29.8 19.7 0.8 1.7 0.01 126.9 710.2 921596 576012.9 5431714 333.5 0.24 6.9 8.6 0.5 2.2 0.12 290.7 10416.7 921597 576018 5431734 337 2.45 15.1 15.1 1.2 1.2 0.16 165.6 1020.4 921598 576028.7 5431759 335.45 4.16 11.9 40.1 1.1 4.5 0.11 62.3 601.0 921599 576035.9 5431782 336.52 3.58 18.2 24.3 1.6 2.4 0.07 102.9 698.3 921601 576040.1 5431794 336.64 3.26 19.5 21.8 2.2 3.2 0.08 114.7 766.9 921602 576044.8 5431810 345.84 3.58 13.3 28.5 3.2 1.6 0.11 87.7 698.3 921603 576052.1 5431818 345.84 4.73 17.3 31.8 2.6 0.6 0.07 78.6 528.5 921604 576053.1 5431831 344.13 5.02 11.7 35.4 2 1.3 0.17 70.6 498.0 921605 576054.9 5431843 336.82 5.88 31.2 41.6 1.7 1.1 0.18 60.1 425.2 921606 576062.4 5431854 343.33 5.6 28.9 32.2 2.2 1.2 0.12 77.6 446.4 921607 576065 5431866 344.09 4.19 22.5 26 2.3 0.9 0.12 96.2 596.7 921608 576066.4 5431879 343.31 5.48 25.4 21.5 2.3 1 0.13 116.3 456.2 921609 576078.3 5431908 344.83 4.71 28.3 26.1 2.3 1.2 0.11 95.8 530.8 921611 576086.4 5431928 344.69 7 28.8 32.9 1.8 1.5 0.14 76.0 357.1 921612 576096.8 5431946 346.28 3.79 23.9 16 3.5 1.2 0.12 156.3 659.6 921613 576103.8 5431973 355.78 6.01 16.4 28.9 2.1 1.1 0.12 86.5 416.0 921614 576109.7 5431996 356.83 2.43 12.8 25.6 2.1 0.8 0.09 97.7 1028.8 921616 576117.7 5432012 337.12 3.47 17 23 2.2 1.5 0.09 108.7 720.5 921617 576126.8 5432041 356.16 2.56 13.9 23 2.3 1.5 0.07 108.7 976.6 921618 576134.4 5432068 338 3.03 14.5 21.7 2.3 1.2 0.08 115.2 825.1 921619 576142.1 5432090 356.58 2.86 11.4 21.6 2.3 2.3 0.07 115.7 874.1 921621 576151.8 5432112 338 3.84 8.3 16.1 2.6 2.4 0.11 155.3 651.0 921622 576174.8 5432105 358.46 2.48 11.6 19 2.2 4.1 0.11 131.6 1008.1 921623 576165 5432082 358.67 2.11 7.8 12.9 1.8 1.9 0.07 193.8 1184.8 921624 576157.9 5432058 358.58 1.29 11.1 18 1.4 1.5 0.06 138.9 1938.0 921625 576148.3 5432036 359.12 1.43 12.1 23.5 1.9 1.2 0.07 106.4 1748.3 921626 576142.4 5432009 360.77 2.48 8.5 18.7 1.6 1.2 0.06 133.7 1008.1 921627 576134.4 5431980 360.06 4.16 19.1 47.5 2.3 1.2 0.12 52.6 601.0 921628 576120.7 5431801 337.16 3.05 11.6 17.3 3.3 0.8 0.08 144.5 819.7 921629 576126.4 5431816 337.15 2.98 11.9 24.9 5.1 2.2 0.14 100.4 838.9 921631 576130.9 5431829 337.15 6.27 13.5 31.6 3 1.1 0.12 79.1 398.7 921632 576138.4 5431840 336.96 5.22 15.1 38.8 3.8 0.8 0.12 64.4 478.9 921633 576138.4 5431855 335.99 5 17.6 23.6 2.6 1 0.11 105.9 500.0 921634 576145.1 5431863 335.99 4.29 17.1 17.1 2.1 1 0.1 146.2 582.8 921636 576146.1 5431878 334.4 4.74 17.5 24.6 2.1 1.9 0.16 101.6 527.4 921637 576151.4 5431888 333.61 3.02 15.6 18.2 2 1.2 0.12 137.4 827.8 921638 576156.8 5431898 333.61 2.18 13.5 21 1 0.7 0.07 119.0 1146.8 921639 576123.6 5431963 342.65 5.42 24.1 37.4 3.7 1.5 0.19 66.8 461.3 921641 576121 5431937 343.29 4.7 21.9 26.5 2.4 1.2 0.12 94.3 531.9 921642 576108.6 5431917 336.43 3.93 29.5 24.6 2.4 1.3 0.14 101.6 636.1 921643 576099.9 5431893 336.81 4.28 18.5 22.1 1.8 0.8 0.14 113.1 584.1 921644 576092.8 5431870 343.8 2.69 16.2 13.3 1.6 0.8 0.1 188.0 929.4 921645 576086.7 5431857 343.61 4.19 12.4 22.5 1.5 0.6 0.11 111.1 596.7 921646 576085 5431843 343.61 4.06 12.8 27.1 1.6 0.8 0.08 92.3 615.8 921647 576078.4 5431836 343.61 5.45 14.7 24.1 2.1 0.7 0.14 103.7 458.7 921851 576282.2 5431110 346.65 12.9 14.3 75.5 0.3 1.3 0.03 211.9 1240.3 921852 576085.6 5431538 333.58 0.49 2.6 10.6 0.8 1 0.01 235.8 5102.0 921854 576064.9 5431561 335.14 0.37 4 7.3 0.4 1.2 0.03 958.9 18918.9 921856 576073.4 5431584 335.32 2.83 15.9 16.3 1.6 0.7 0.05 153.4 883.4 921857 576081.4 5431610 336.47 3.24 14.4 28.8 1.4 0.9 0.05 86.8 771.6 921858 576091.4 5431634 336.64 3.13 11.6 16.6 1.2 1.1 0.07 150.6 798.7 921859 576098.9 5431655 336.69 2.09 15.3 10.9 1.4 0.9 0.12 229.4 1196.2 921861 576106.1 5431679 338.06 4.72 24 23.9 2.7 1.1 0.08 104.6 529.7 921862 576113.4 5431704 338.07 2.69 24.1 17.8 2.3 1.6 0.1 140.4 929.4 921863 576122.3 5431727 337.49 3.12 11.5 30 5.7 1.4 0.13 83.3 801.3 921864 576129.8 5431750 338.62 4.87 12.5 28 1.9 0.8 0.19 89.3 513.3 921865 576140.1 5431773 340.47 4.35 13 25 1.5 0.5 0.07 100.0 574.7 921866 576147.9 5431797 338.96 4.44 20.4 47.2 2.2 0.6 0.13 53.0 563.1 921867 576150.9 5431810 338.96 3.93 14.1 35 3.6 1 0.15 71.4 636.1 921868 576155.2 5431823 339.02 4.61 15.9 32.1 3.3 1.3 0.14 77.9 542.3 921869 576160.6 5431834 338.53 3.7 13.2 23.4 2.3 0.8 0.11 106.8 675.7 921871 576161.1 5431846 339.2 3.98 5.7 34.3 3.2 1.6 0.08 72.9 628.1 921872 576168.3 5431857 339.2 2.95 9.6 38 3.6 1.3 0.09 65.8 847.5 921873 576171.3 5431867 339.31 3.81 12.4 39.1 3.8 1.2 0.1 63.9 656.2 921874 576176 5431882 340.32 3.61 14.4 33.6 3.1 2.1 0.13 74.4 692.5 921876 576181.9 5431894 341.25 1.85 15.9 37.6 2.1 1.1 0.11 66.5 1351.4 921877 576184.5 5431917 341.92 3.04 17.4 46.7 3 3.1 0.14 53.5 822.4 921878 576198.7 5431941 341.9 2.58 14.5 37.3 1.9 1.1 0.11 67.0 969.0 921879 576206.8 5431960 342.01 1.62 15 45.2 3.5 10.3 0.1 55.3 1543.2 921881 576211.1 5431989 342.51 0.86 5.3 16.1 1.7 5.4 0.06 155.3 2907.0 921882 576219.8 5432012 341.9 1.18 3.1 15.6 2.6 5.5 0.07 160.3 2118.6 921883 576233.4 5432034 341.76 1.01 5.8 15.5 2.1 8.2 0.08 161.3 2475.2 921884 576237.3 5432056 341.05 0.98 5.6 14.8 1.6 10 0.08 168.9 2551.0 921885 576244.4 5432081 340.57 0.92 6 17.8 1.5 10.8 0.05 140.4 2717.4 921886 576250.6 5432105 341.48 1.01 5.8 12 1.9 7.6 0.07 208.3 2475.2 921887 576265.8 5432130 342.21 0.93 5.1 16.8 1.5 15.1 0.07 148.8 2688.2 921888 576238 5432137 343.26 1.69 8.6 26 2.2 19.2 0.12 96.2 1479.3 921889 576230.4 5432113 342.32 1.35 9.4 22.4 1.3 11.3 0.06 111.6 1851.9 921891 576221.3 5432091 341.47 1.17 5.5 10.4 1.3 8.4 0.03 240.4 2136.8 921892 576212.8 5432066 341.31 1.68 10.1 27.6 1.5 4.8 0.14 90.6 1488.1 921893 576203.9 5432041 341.85 0.85 6.7 11.2 1.6 2.6 0.06 223.2 2941.2 921894 576198.6 5432018 341.18 1.24 6.5 25.7 2.7 4.6 0.08 97.3 2016.1 921896 576186.4 5431994 341.9 1.21 7 17.5 1.6 1.9 0.06 142.9 2066.1 921897 576181.9 5431972 342.34 1.47 8.5 23.1 2.1 2 0.1 108.2 1700.7 921898 576172.6 5431946 342.72 2.5 16.8 27.2 4.7 2 0.14 91.9 1000.0 921899 576164.4 5431925 343.19 3.25 15.1 28.9 2.2 1.1 0.14 86.5 769.2 921901 576035.4 5431547 334.09 3.02 10.9 19.8 1.4 0.9 0.01 126.3 827.8 921902 576040.4 5431568 336.51 2.02 21.5 9.1 2.2 0.9 0.06 274.7 1237.6 921903 576051.6 5431593 337.44 2.95 38.2 13.2 1.5 1.6 0.09 189.4 847.5 921904 576055.5 5431618 337.08 3.21 20.9 27.3 1.3 2.5 0.06 91.6 778.8 921905 576066.3 5431643 336.68 3.27 32.4 15.5 1.7 0.9 0.08 161.3 764.5 921906 576075.5 5431667 337.34 1.86 3.1 17.3 0.5 3.7 0.24 144.5 1344.1 921907 576081.6 5431690 338.34 4.36 15.5 17 1.5 0.8 0.1 147.1 573.4 921908 576088.7 5431712 338.16 4.35 20 15.6 2.6 2.2 0.12 160.3 574.7 921909 576098 5431737 339.22 5.91 11.2 17 2.5 0.6 0.11 147.1 423.0 921911 576106.9 5431758 337.44 5.73 16.2 24.4 1.8 0.6 0.16 102.5 436.3 921912 576114.9 5431781 337.39 5.31 15.3 26.5 2.2 0.5 0.11 94.3 470.8 921913 576078.1 5431822 338.49 4.33 13.3 24.7 1.2 0.5 0.1 101.2 577.4 921914 576070.3 5431809 339.42 5.84 19 23.3 1.9 0.6 0.13 107.3 428.1 921916 576067.9 5431800 340.05 5.32 16.9 27.6 1.8 0.9 0.16 90.6 469.9 921917 576063.1 5431791 340.52 3.99 17.6 21 5.3 1.2 0.1 119.0 626.6 921918 576059.9 5431775 340.36 4.59 27.3 20.4 2.8 1.4 0.11 122.5 544.7 921919 576052 5431752 340.27 3.57 43.9 18.5 1.7 1.6 0.23 135.1 700.3 921921 576039.9 5431732 341.38 1.59 4 16.6 0.6 1.4 0.14 150.6 1572.3 921922 576036.1 5431704 340.16 2.76 8.4 16.3 1 2.1 0.04 153.4 905.8 921923 576026.8 5431679 340.11 3.28 12.3 13.2 1.3 1.9 0.04 189.4 762.2 921924 576018.6 5431657 341.76 3.06 12.7 19.5 0.7 1.7 0.03 128.2 817.0 921925 576010.8 5431632 341.76 1.69 8.2 6.6 0.8 0.2 0.01 378.8 1479.3 921926 576003.8 5431608 340.77 4.12 17.4 17.9 2.3 0.5 0.02 139.7 606.8 921927 575992.1 5431588 341.26 3.54 12.2 16.5 1.3 0.2 0.01 151.5 706.2 921928 575986.9 5431565 341.19 3.47 18.2 76.8 1.6 0.3 0.01 32.6 720.5 921929 575977.2 5431540 340.86 3.36 10.8 11.2 1.3 0.4 0.01 223.2 744.0 921931 575969.1 5431514 340.64 2.55 10 28.2 1.4 0.6 0.01 88.7 980.4 Table 2 – Soil Sampling Results

Case Lake Property

The Case Lake Property is located 80 km east of Cochrane, northeastern Ontario close to the Ontario - Quebec border. The Property consists of 585 cell claims in Steele, Case, Scapa, Pliny, Abbotsford and Challies townships, Larder Lake Mining Division. The Property is 10km by 9.5km in size with 14 granitic domes. The Case Lake pegmatite swarm consists of six spodumene dykes known as the North, Main, South, East and Northeast dykes on the Henry Dome, and the West Joe dyke on a new dome, collectively forming mineralization trend that extends for approximately 10km (Figure 4).

Power Metals have completed several exploration campaigns that have led to the discovery and expansion of new and historic spodumene bearing LCT pegmatites at Case Lake. The Company has drilled a total of 22,231 meters of core between 2017 and 2024 at the Property. The Case Lake Property is owned 100% by Power Metals Corp. A National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report has been prepared on Case Lake Property and filed on July 18, 2017 (Figure 4).

Pelletier Property

The Pelletier Property is located 50km south of Hearst, northeastern Ontario close to a network of forestry roads. The Property consists of 337 mineral claims that account for a total of 7000 hectares in Franz, Roche, Scholfield, and Talbot townships in the Porcupine mining division. The Pelletier Project is characterized by LCT prospective S-type pegmatitic granites intruding into metasedimentary and amphibolite of the Quetico at or near Archean terrane boundary between the Quetico and Wawa sub-provinces (Figure 4).

Decelles Property

The Decelles Property contains 669 claims, covering 38,404 hectares of LCT prospective ground near the mining centers of Val-dÓr and Rouyn-Noranda, approximately 600km from Montreal. Power Metals acquired the Decelles and Mazerac properties from Winsome Resources in 2023 in a deal that allowed Winsome to increase its stake to 19.59% (Refer to press release announced on August 24, 2023). The geology of Decelles property is part of the Archean Pontiac sub-province where S-type LCT prospective, pegmatite bearing, granitic Decelles Batholith intrudes into metasedimentary units of the Pontiac Group. Spodumene and Beryl bearing pegmatites have been reported historically within the Pontiac sub-province in association with S-type garnet-muscovite granite. The Decelles property is adjacent to Vision Lithium's Cadillac property where discovery of high-grade lithium pegmatites was reported in 2022 (Figure 4).

Mazerac Property

The Mazerac Property is located approximately 30 km east of Power Metals' Decelles property near well-established mining camps in the Abitibi region of Canada and is accessible by network of mining-grade forestry roads. The Mazerac property contains 259 claims that cover 14,700 hectares of LCT prospective ground near the mining center of Val-dÓr and Rouyn-Noranda. The regional geology of Mazerac is similar to Decelles where S-type LCT prospective, pegmatite bearing, granites of Decelles Batholith intrude into metasedimentary units of the Pontiac Group. Spodumene and Beryl bearing pegmatites have been reported historically within the Pontiac sub-province in association with S-type garnet-muscovite granite (Figure 4).

Pollucite and Cesium

Pollucite is a rare mineral that hosts high grade cesium and is associated with highly fractionated, rare element pegmatites. The main source of cesium known globally is pollucite (Cs,Na)₂(Al₂Si₄O₁₂)•2H₂O, (https://www.gov.mb.ca/iem/geo/industrial/pollucite.html). Currently the Tanco mine in Manitoba, Canada is the only operating cesium deposit and holds over 60% of the known reserves globally.

Scientific and Technical Disclosure

The scientific and technical disclosure included in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Amanuel Bein, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Power Metals, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects.

Power Metals

Power Metals Corp. is a diversified Canadian mining company with a mandate to explore, develop and acquire high quality mining projects. We are committed to building an arsenal of projects in both lithium and high-growth specialty metals and minerals. We see an unprecedented opportunity to supply the tremendous growth of the lithium battery and clean-technology industries. Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Johnathan More, Chairman & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations, including the use of funds raised under the Offering. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, Power Metals assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The TSXV has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.

