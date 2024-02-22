POWER METALS ENGAGES MAJOR DRILLING FOR WINTER 2024 DRILL PROGRAM AT CASE LAKE

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Power Metals Corp. ("Power Metals" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTC: PWRMF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Major Drilling to complete an exploration drill program (the "Program") at its 100% owned Case Lake Property (the "Property") in northeastern Ontario. The objective of the program is to delineate and extend Lithium – Cesium – Tantalum (LCT) mineralization at Case Lake where previous drilling campaigns completed by Power Metals have intersected high grade Lithium and Cesium mineralization at Case Main and West Joe deposits (See News Releases reported in November 2022, September 2018, & November 2017).

Johnathan More, Chairman & Founder of Power Metals commented, "We are very excited at the progress we are making to commence our 2024 exploration efforts with a winter drill program at Case Lake. We are pleased to announce that we will be mobilizing a drill to Case Lake by the end of the month. Case Lake is one of the few projects in the world that contain Cesium mineralization in Pollucite and look forward to drill test high priority exploration targets our team have been able to identify."

About Major Drilling

Major Drilling Group International Inc. ("Major Drilling") is one of the world's largest drilling services companies primarily serving the mining industry. Major Drilling maintains field operations and offices in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Africa and Australasia where specialized global teams provide a complete suite of drilling services for both surface and underground projects.

Major Drilling is independent of the Company.

Case Lake Property

The Case Lake Property is located 80 km east of Cochrane, northeastern Ontario close to the Ontario - Quebec border. The Property consists of 585 cell claims in Steele, Case, Scapa, Pliny, Abbotsford and Challies townships, Larder Lake Mining Division. The Property is 10 km by 9.5 km in size with 14 tonalite domes. The Case Lake pegmatite swarm consists of six spodumene dikes known as the North, Main, South, East and Northeast dikes on the Henry Dome, and the West Joe dike on a new tonalite dome, collectively forming mineralization trend that extends for about 10 km.

Power Metals have completed several exploration campaigns that have led to the discovery and expansion of new and historic spodumene bearing LCT pegmatites at Case Lake. The Company has drilled a total of 15,700 meters of core between 2017 and 2022 at the Property. The Case Lake Property is owned 100% by Power Metals Corp. A National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report has been prepared on Case Lake Property and filed on July 18, 2017.

Scientific and Technical Disclosure

The scientific and technical disclosure included in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Amanuel Bein, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Power Metals, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects.

Power Metals

Power Metals Corp. is a diversified Canadian mining company with a mandate to explore, develop and acquire high quality mining projects. We are committed to building an arsenal of projects in both lithium and high-growth specialty metals and minerals. We see an unprecedented opportunity to supply the tremendous growth of the lithium battery and clean-technology industries. Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Johnathan More, Chairman & Director

Power Metals Corp., Johnathan More, 515-401-7479