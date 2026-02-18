Power Metallic Intercepts 20.40 Meters of 4.11% CuEqRec in Hole 25-046, and 8.60 Meters of 6.84% CuEqRec in Hole 25-045 at Lion

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Power Metallic Mines Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Metallic") (TSXV: PNPN) (OTCBB: PNPNF) (Frankfurt: IVV1) is pleased to provide a release of assays from its fall drill program

Summer-Fall Drilling Release 4 – Lion

Figure 1 – Lion Drill holes reported in this news release, with off-hole BHEM anomalies from recent drilling (see Lion- Tiger Deep discussion below) (CNW Group/Power Metallic Mines Inc.) Figure 2 – Exploration target areas currently being explored on the Nisk Project. (CNW Group/Power Metallic Mines Inc.)

The summer-fall 2025 drilling program was designed to search for extensions to the Lion Zone, specifically down plunge from known mineralization, and to infill drilling the Lion deposit to define the zone geometry to a confidence level that would allow a future mineral resource estimate to be carried out to an Indicated Resource classification.

As assay results are returned from this exploration drilling, they have continued to successfully define the Lion mineralization. The holes in this release are extensions down-plunge from high-grade shoots that are internal to the Lion zone for future MRE modelling. Drilling reported here intersected mineralization below the central high-grade zone of Lion, including a high-grade palladium-platinum-gold-copper intersection of 8.40m @ 8.05% CuEqRec1 included within 20.40m @ 4.11% CuEqRec1 in hole PML-25-046; and 5.10m @ 9.86% CuEqRec1 included in 8.60m of 6.34% CuEqRec1 in hole PML-25-045.

Highlighting the polymetallic nature of Lion the reported results from hole PML-25-046 was expected to be a relatively low-grade hole based on initial observations based on the amount of copper mineralization in the core (veins, stringers, and disseminations). Subsequently the assay results indicated that the 20.4m of moderate copper mineralization (0.88% Cu) carried high values of Pd (5.01 g/t) as well as Pt and Au. Power Metallic is now developing logging procedures to help identify these higher-grade precious metal zones that form part of this orthomagmetic polymetallic deposit.

Extensional intersections on the west side of Lion included 7.66m @ 2.69% CuEqRec1in hole PML-25-34a, again with significant metal value carried by Pd-Pt. These holes have largely confirmed the grade of the Lion zone as well as increasing the size of the interpreted higher-grade lodes.

Hole PML-25-036 is approximately 150m west of the main Lion zone. This intersection is indicative of another lens of polymetallic mineralization west of Lion and will be followed up by future drilling to expand this zone.

Table 1 – Lion Zone Intersections reported in this News Release

Hole From To Length Au Ag Cu Pd Pt Ni CuEq Rec* (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) ( %) (g/t) (g/t) ( %) ( %) LION MRE EXTENSION PML-25-034a 440.53 445.87 5.34 0.11 2.77 0.34 0.83 0.15 0.24 1.31 and 531.18 538.84 7.66 0.09 4.31 0.51 2.58 0.91 0.04 2.69 Including 531.18 534.18 3.00 0.23 8.07 1.12 6.51 2.29 0.05 4.96 PML-25-036 463.60 470.80 7.20 0.03 1.61 0.28 0.48 0.31 0.17 0.95 Including 468.40 470.80 2.40 0.06 3.78 0.73 1.18 0.90 0.38 2.36 PML-25-039 542.76 553.80 11.04 0.23 5.56 0.36 1.16 0.28 0.02 1.18 Including 552.14 553.80 1.66 0.75 8.14 1.52 7.60 1.82 0.09 6.11 LION MRE PML-25-045 368.40 370.20 1.80 0.54 14.46 1.15 7.96 0.98 0.12 5.56 and 380.20 389.60 9.40 0.25 7.29 2.01 1.83 0.23 0.09 3.26 Including 381.25 385.30 4.05 0.47 14.50 4.45 3.98 0.52 0.15 7.01 and 403.70 412.30 8.60 2.10 32.86 3.30 0.96 0.01 0.43 6.34 Including 403.70 408.80 5.10 3.18 48.69 5.38 1.46 0.01 0.59 9.86 PML-25-046 495.80 516.20 20.40 0.68 9.04 0.88 5.01 1.29 0.06 4.11 Including 496.80 505.20 8.40 1.42 16.66 1.50 10.13 2.90 0.07 8.05

Note: Reported length is downhole distance; true width based on model projections is estimated as 85% of downhole length

1Copper Equivalent Rec Calculation (CuEqRec1)

CuEqRec in represents CuEq calculated based on the following metal prices (USD) : 2,360.15 $/oz Au, 27.98 $/oz Ag, 1,215.00 $/oz Pd, 1000.00 $/oz Pt, 4.00 $/lb Cu, 10.00 $/lb Ni and 22.50 $/lb Co., and recovered grades based on recent locked-cycle metallurgical recoveries by SGS Canada Inc (see press release Jan 21, 2026).

"We have made a lot of progress on the Lion Zone. The continuity and growth of the higher-grade core of Lion zone with in-fill drill holes (MRE holes), coupled with our amazing metal recovery numbers that we reported a couple of weeks ago puts us in great shape to ramp up exploration this year. Commented Power Metallic Ceo Terry Lynch

Exploration Update

Power Metallic is expecting to receive the balance of the fall drill holes within the month of February. It will provide a detailed update on the exploration the company is conducting on Lion West, The Hydro lands, Tiger Deep and the Elephant exploration plays as well as initial exploration on the Li-FT acquisition ground. In addition, there will be further updates on the Lion Zone East expansion drilling following the recently recognized high grade east plunging mineralization structures extending from the Lion main zone.

Qualified Person

Joseph Campbell, P. Geo, VP Exploration at Power Metallic, is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Power Metallic Mines Inc.

Power Metallic is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing the Nisk Project Area (Nisk–Lion–Tiger)--a high–grade Copper–PGE, Nickel, gold and silver system--toward Canada's next polymetallic mine.

On 1 February 2021, Power Metallic (then Chilean Metals) secured an option to earn up to 80% of the Nisk project from Critical Elements Lithium Corp. (TSX–V: CRE). Following the June 2025 purchase of 313 adjoining claims (~167 km²) from Li–FT Power, the Company now controls ~212.86 km² and roughly 50 km of prospective basin margins.

Power Metallic is expanding mineralization at the Nisk and Lion discovery zones, evaluating the Tiger target, and exploring the enlarged land package through successive drill programs.

Beyond the Nisk Project Area, Power Metallic indirectly has an interest in significant land packages in British Columbia and Chile, by its 50% share ownership position in Chilean Metals Inc., which were spun out from Power Metallic via a plan of arrangement on February 3, 2025.



It also owns 100% of Power Metallic Arabia which owns 100% interest in the Jabul Baudan exploration license in The Kingdon of Saudi Arabia's JabalSaid Belt. The property encompasses over 200 square kilometres in an area recognized for its high prospectivity for copper gold and zinc mineralization. The region is known for its massive volcanic sulfide (VMS) deposits, including the world-class Jabal Sayid mine and the promising Umm and Damad deposit.

QAQC and Sampling

GeoVector Management Inc ("GeoVector") is the Consulting company retained to perform the actual drilling program, which includes core logging and sampling of the drill core.

All samples were submitted to and analyzed at Activation Laboratories Ltd ("Actlabs"), an independent commercial laboratory for both the sample preparation and assaying. Actlabs is a commercial laboratory independent of Power Metallic with no interest in the Project. Actlabs is an ISO 9001 and 17025 certified and accredited laboratories. Samples submitted through Actlabs are run through standard preparation methods and analysed using RX-1 (Dry, crush (< 7 kg) up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (250 g) and pulverize (mild steel) to 95% passing 105 μm) preparation methods, and using 1F2 (ICP-OES) and 1C-OES - 4-Acid near total digestion + Gold-Platinum-Palladium analysis and 8-Peroxide ICP-OES, for regular and over detection limit analysis. Pegmatite samples are analyzed using UT7 - Li up to 5%, Rb up to 2% method. Actlabs also undertake their own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration.

GeoVector's QAQC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results. QAQC and data validation was performed, and no material errors were observed.

All assays published in this release were from NQ core.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

