MONTRÉAL, Nov. 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Power Financial Corporation (Power Financial or the Corporation) today reported earnings results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Power Financial

Consolidated results for the period ended September 30

Highlights

The Corporation's net asset value per share (a non-IFRS financial measure, see Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Presentation later in this news release) was $33.56 at September 30, 2020 , compared with $31.09 at June 30, 2020 , representing an increase of 7.9%.





at , compared with at , representing an increase of 7.9%. August 17, 2020 : Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco)'s subsidiary Empower Retirement completed the acquisition of Personal Capital Corporation (Personal Capital), a hybrid wealth manager that combines a leading-edge digital experience with personalized advice delivered by human advisors.





: Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco)'s subsidiary Empower Retirement completed the acquisition of Personal Capital Corporation (Personal Capital), a hybrid wealth manager that combines a leading-edge digital experience with personalized advice delivered by human advisors. September 8, 2020 : Empower Retirement announced that it entered into an agreement to purchase the retirement services business of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), strengthening Empower Retirement's position as the second-largest player in the U.S. retirement market.





: Empower Retirement announced that it entered into an agreement to purchase the retirement services business of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), strengthening Empower Retirement's position as the second-largest player in the U.S. retirement market. September 17, 2020 : Mackenzie Financial Corporation (Mackenzie) and Lifeco announced a strategic relationship with Northleaf Capital Partners Ltd. (Northleaf) to expand and enhance their private markets capabilities. The transaction was completed on October 29, 2020 .





: Mackenzie Financial Corporation (Mackenzie) and Lifeco announced a strategic relationship with Northleaf Capital Partners Ltd. (Northleaf) to expand and enhance their private markets capabilities. The transaction was completed on . October 14, 2020 : Wealthsimple Financial Corp. (Wealthsimple) announced the closing of a $114 million investment on a pre-money valuation of $1.4 billion .





: Wealthsimple Financial Corp. (Wealthsimple) announced the closing of a investment on a pre-money valuation of . IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) assets under management and advisement were a record high of $196.4 billion , up 4.3% from June 30, 2020 and 6.1% from September 30, 2019 . Investment fund net sales were $610 million , compared with net sales of $103 million in the third quarter of 2019.





, up 4.3% from and 6.1% from . Investment fund net sales were , compared with net sales of in the third quarter of 2019. IGM reported net earnings of $191 million or $0.80 per share, compared with $202 million or $0.85 per share in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted net earnings, excluding adjustments, were $214 million or $0.90 per share, compared with $202 million or $0.85 per share in the third quarter of 2019. This is the second highest adjusted earnings per share in IGM's history.

Third Quarter

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders were $503 million or $0.75 per share, compared with $584 million or $0.88 per share in 2019.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders (a non-IFRS financial measure, see Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Presentation later in this news release) were $436 million or $0.65 per share, compared with $554 million or $0.83 per share in 2019.

Contributions to Power Financial's earnings per share:





2020

2019 (in dollars per Power Financial share) Net Earnings Adjusted Net

Earnings Net Earnings Adjusted Net

Earnings Lifeco 0.83 0.68 0.74 0.68 IGM 0.18 0.20 0.19 0.19 Pargesa/GBL (0.02) (0.02) 0.05 0.06

0.99 0.86 0.98 0.93 Corporate and Other [1] (0.24) (0.21) (0.10) (0.10)

0.75 0.65 0.88 0.83

Lifeco: contribution to net earnings per share increased by 12%, contribution to adjusted net earnings per share was the same.

IGM: contribution to net earnings per share decreased by 5%, contribution to adjusted net earnings per share increased by 5%.

Pargesa/GBL (Pargesa Holding SA): results reflect the impact of COVID-19 on its portfolio as well as a charge of $0.06 per share in the quarter for losses due to an increase in the put right liability of the non-controlling interests in Webhelp.

Corporate and Other: the third quarter includes a charge of $0.10 per share for the remeasurement of the put right liability of the non-controlling interests in Wealthsimple and carried interests payable, both due to the increase in the fair value of Wealthsimple.

Adjustments in the third quarter of 2020, excluded from adjusted net earnings, were a net positive impact to earnings of $67 million or $0.10 per share, mainly related to the Corporation's share of Lifeco's and IGM's adjustments. Adjustments in the third quarter of 2019 were a net positive impact to earnings of $30 million or $0.05 per share, mainly related to the Corporation's share of Lifeco's and Pargesa's adjustments.

[1] Includes Power Financial corporate operations and dividends on preferred shares as well as consolidation entries; refer to the Earnings Summary below.

Nine Months

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders were $1,508 million or $2.27 per share, compared with $1,563 million or $2.29 per share in 2019.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders were $1,476 million or $2.22 per share, compared with $1,595 million or $2.33 per share in 2019.

Contributions to Power Financial's earnings per share:





2020 [1]

2019 (in dollars per Power Financial share) Net Earnings Adjusted Net

Earnings Net Earnings Adjusted Net

Earnings Lifeco [2] 2.05 1.94 1.82 1.84 IGM 0.50 0.52 0.50 0.51 Pargesa/GBL 0.10 0.11 0.17 0.19

2.65 2.57 2.49 2.54 Corporate and Other [3] (0.38) (0.35) (0.20) (0.21)

2.27 2.22 2.29 2.33

Adjustments in the nine-month period of 2020, excluded from adjusted net earnings, were a net positive impact to earnings of $32 million or $0.05 per share, mainly related to the Corporation's share of Lifeco's and IGM's adjustments. Adjustments in the nine-month period of 2019 were a net negative impact to earnings of $32 million or $0.04 per share, mainly related to the Corporation's share of Lifeco's and Pargesa's adjustments.

[1] The Corporation completed a substantial issuer bid in the second quarter of 2019 and repurchased 7.0% of its common shares. [2] The Corporation participated in Lifeco's substantial issuer bid in the second quarter of 2019; the number of shares held by the Corporation decreased by 7.4%. [3] Includes Power Financial corporate operations and dividends on preferred shares as well as consolidation entries; refer to the Earnings Summary below.

Great-West Lifeco, IGM Financial and Pargesa

Results for the third quarter ended September 30

The information below is derived from Lifeco and IGM's interim MD&As, as prepared and disclosed by the respective companies in accordance with applicable securities legislation, and which are also available either directly from SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or from their websites, www.greatwestlifeco.com and www.igmfinancial.com. The information below related to Pargesa is derived from publicly disclosed information, as issued by Pargesa in its third quarter press release. Further information on Pargesa's results is available on its website at www.pargesa.ch.

GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders were $826 million or $0.891 per share, compared with $730 million or $0.786 per share in 2019.

Adjusted net earnings [1] attributable to common shareholders were $679 million or $0.732 per share, compared with $677 million or $0.729 per share in 2019.

Adjustments in the third quarter of 2020, excluded from adjusted net earnings, were a net positive impact to earnings of $147 million, compared with a net positive impact to earnings of $53 million in 2019. Lifeco's adjustments in 2020 consisted of a net positive impact of actuarial assumption changes and other management actions, market-related impacts on liabilities and a net gain on the sale of Irish Progressive Services International Limited, offset by transaction costs related to the acquisitions of Personal Capital and MassMutual.

[1] Described as "base earnings" by Lifeco. For additional information, please refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Presentation section later in this news release.

IGM FINANCIAL INC.

Net earnings available to common shareholders were $191 million or $0.80 per share, compared with $202 million or $0.85 per share in 2019.

Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders were $214 million or $0.90 per share, compared with $202 million or $0.85 per share in 2019.

Adjustments in the third quarter of 2020, excluded from adjusted net earnings, were a net negative impact to earnings of $23 million consisting of restructuring and other charges, offset by a gain on the sale of IGM's investment in Personal Capital.

Assets under management and advisement at September 30, 2020 were $196.4 billion, an increase of 4.3% from June 30, 2020.

PARGESA HOLDING SA

Pargesa reported a net loss of SF23 million, compared with net earnings of SF91 million in 2019.

Adjusted net earnings were a net loss of SF21 million, compared with adjusted net earnings of SF107 million in 2019. Adjustments, not included in adjusted net earnings, were a charge of SF2 million in the third quarter, compared with a charge of SF16 million in 2019, mainly consisting of other charges at Pargesa related to Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales, S.A. (Parques), an equity investment.

Pargesa reported a net asset value at September 30, 2020 of SF8,375 million, representing SF98.8 per share, compared with SF8,393 million or SF99.0 per share at June 30, 2020.

Pargesa adopted IFRS 9 in 2018. The Corporation continues to apply IAS 39; this results in a negative adjustment to the contribution from Pargesa of $28 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Parjointco N.V. (Parjointco) and Pargesa announced on March 11, 2020 a public exchange offer for all Pargesa shares not held by Parjointco to be exchanged for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) shares. Following the successful public exchange offer, Power Financial holds an interest of 48.7% in Pargesa. Pargesa in turn holds a 29.5% in GBL. The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

COVID-19

The outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus, specifically identified as "COVID-19", has resulted in governments worldwide enacting emergency measures to combat the spread of the virus. These measures, which include the implementation of travel bans, self-imposed quarantine periods and social distancing, have caused material disruption to businesses globally resulting in an economic slowdown. Governments and central banks have responded with significant monetary and fiscal interventions designed to stabilize economic conditions. Equity markets in particular have been volatile, experiencing material and rapid declines in the first quarter of 2020. However, following March 31, 2020, the markets have experienced recoveries.

The Corporation is managing the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic utilizing its existing risk management framework. At Power Financial and its group companies, the focus has continued to be on managing the safety and well-being of its people, maintaining operational effectiveness, ensuring that the group can serve its customers, assessing impacts on earnings, liquidity and capital, planning for different potential scenarios and engaging with stakeholders. The respective boards of directors of Lifeco, IGM, Pargesa and GBL are responsible for the governance structures and processes to oversee the management of the risk and potential impacts presented by the current economic slowdown and other potential consequences due to COVID-19.

The duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is unknown at this time. Economic damage and market weakness are being felt across the global economy. Significant economic headwinds are expected to continue into the fourth quarter of 2020 and beyond as a result of anticipated negative credit experiences, impairment of valuations in certain sectors of the economy and asset classes, and uncertainties in the durability and effectiveness of government and central bank interventions, among others. It is not possible to reliably estimate the length and severity of these developments and the impact on the financial results and condition of the Corporation and its operating subsidiaries in future periods.

Dividends on Power Financial Preferred Shares

The Board of Directors declared quarterly dividends on the Corporation's preferred shares.

Dividends payable February 15, 2021 to shareholders of record January 25, 2021:

Series – Stock Symbol Amount Series A – PWF.PR.A Floating rate [1]





[1] Equal to one quarter of 70% of the average prime rate of two major Canadian chartered banks for the period October 1 to December 31, 2020.

Dividends payable January 31, 2021 to shareholders of record January 8, 2021:

Series Stock Symbol Amount

Series Stock Symbol Amount Series D PWF.PR.E 34.375¢

Series O PWF.PR.O 36.25¢ Series E PWF.PR.F 32.8125¢

Series P PWF.PR.P 14.4125¢ Series F PWF.PR.G 36.875¢

Series Q PWF.PR.Q 10.9392¢ Series H PWF.PR.H 35.9375¢

Series R PWF.PR.R 34.375¢ Series I PWF.PR.I 37.50¢

Series S PWF.PR.S 30¢ Series K PWF.PR.K 30.9375¢

Series T PWF.PR.T 26.3438¢ Series L PWF.PR.L 31.875¢

Series V PWF.PR.Z 32.1875¢

About Power Financial

Power Financial, a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada, is an international management and holding company with interests in financial services and asset management businesses in Canada, the United States and Europe. It also has significant holdings in a portfolio of global companies based in Europe. To learn more, visit www.PowerFinancial.com .

At September 30, 2020, Power Financial held the following economic interests:

66.9% – Great-West Lifeco (TSX: GWO) www.greatwestlifeco.com

62.1% – IGM Financial (TSX: IGM) www.igmfinancial.com

48.7% – Pargesa (SIX: PARG) www.pargesa.ch

83.4% – Wealthsimple [1] www.wealthsimple.com

[1] Undiluted equity interest held by Lifeco, IGM and the Corporation (the Group), representing a fully diluted equity interest of 70.1%. On October 14, 2020, Wealthsimple announced the closing of a $114 million investment on a pre-money valuation of $1.4 billion. The investment was led by TCV, one of the largest growth equity investors focused on technology, along with Greylock Partners, Meritech Capital, Allianz X and Two Sigma Ventures. With the closing of the investment, the Group now has an ownership interest in Wealthsimple of 61.7% on a fully diluted basis.

Earnings Summary

Earnings







(unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended (in millions of Canadian dollars) September 30, September 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted net earnings [1]







Lifeco [2] 454 452 1,289 1,258 IGM [2] 133 126 347 348 Pargesa [2] (15) 40 73 130 Consolidation entries [3] (53) (7) (28) 39

519 611 1,681 1,775 Corporate operations [4] (49) (22) (102) (76) Dividends on perpetual preferred shares (34) (35) (103) (104) Adjusted net earnings [5] 436 554 1,476 1,595 Adjustments – see below 67 30 32 (32) Net earnings [5] 503 584 1,508 1,563

Earnings per Share







(unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended (in dollars per share) September 30, September 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted net earnings per share – basic [1]







Lifeco [2] 0.68 0.68 1.94 1.84 IGM [2] 0.20 0.19 0.52 0.51 Pargesa [2] (0.02) 0.06 0.11 0.19 Consolidation entries [3] (0.08) (0.01) (0.03) 0.05

0.78 0.92 2.54 2.59 Corporate operations [4] (0.08) (0.04) (0.16) (0.11) Dividends on perpetual preferred shares (0.05) (0.05) (0.16) (0.15) Adjusted net earnings per share [5] 0.65 0.83 2.22 2.33 Adjustments – see below 0.10 0.05 0.05 (0.04) Net earnings per share [5] 0.75 0.88 2.27 2.29





[1] Effective the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation introduced a modified definition of its Non-IFRS earnings measures, Adjusted net earnings. The comparative figures have been restated. For additional information, please refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Presentation section later in this news release. [2] As reported by Lifeco, IGM and Pargesa. [3] The consolidation entries include an allocation of the results of Portag3 Ventures Limited Partnership (Portag3 I), Portag3 Ventures II Limited Partnership (Portag3 II), Wealthsimple and KOHO Financial Inc. (Koho), to the contributions from Lifeco and IGM based on their respective interest. The third quarter of 2020 includes a charge of $36 million or $0.05 per share related to the allocation of the remeasurement of the put right liability of the non-controlling interests in Wealthsimple to fair value and carried interests payable. This charge was offset by IGM's gain on Personal Capital which the Corporation has not included as an Adjustment. The consolidation entries also reflect adjustments in accordance with IAS 39 for IGM and Pargesa. [4] The third quarter of 2020 includes Power Financial's share in the amount of $33 million or $0.05 per share related to the impact of the remeasurement of the put right liability of the non-controlling interests in Wealthsimple to fair value and an increase in carried interests payable. [5] Attributable to common shareholders.

Adjustments (not included in adjusted net earnings)







(unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended (in millions of Canadian dollars) September 30, September 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Share of Lifeco's adjustments:







Actuarial assumption changes







and other management actions 44 54 91 167 Market-related impacts on liabilities 13 (19) (64) (51) Net gain on sale of Irish Progressive Services International Limited 63 − 63 − Transaction costs related to the acquisitions







of Personal Capital and MassMutual (21) − (21) − Net charge on the sale, via reinsurance, of U.S. individual life







insurance and annuity business − − − (134)

99 35 69 (18) Share of IGM's adjustments [1]:







Restructuring and other charges (34) − (34) − Share of Lifeco's adjustments 4 1 3 (1)

(30) 1 (31) (1) Share of Pargesa's adjustments:







Imerys – Impairments, restructuring charges and other (1) − (3) (7) Parques and other charges (1) (6) (3) (6)

(2) (6) (6) (13)

67 30 32 (32)





[1] Includes IGM's share of Lifeco's Adjustments for the impact of actuarial assumption changes and management actions and market impact on insurance contract liabilities, in accordance with the Corporation's definition of Adjusted net earnings. Excludes the Corporation's share of IGM's Adjustment related to the gain on disposal of Personal Capital; the Corporation has not included this amount as an Adjustment as the gain recognized by the Corporation relates to the remeasurement of the investment in Personal Capital at fair value on the date Lifeco acquired control. For additional information, please refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Presentation section later in this news release.

Contribution to Power Financial's Adjusted Net Earnings





















In millions



Per share Three months ended September 30, 2020 (unaudited) (in Canadian dollars) Contribution

to adjusted

net earnings

as reported Consolidation

entries [1] Contribution to

Power

Financial's adjusted

net earnings Contribution

to adjusted

net earnings

as reported Consolidation

entries [1] Contribution to

Power

Financial's adjusted

net earnings Lifeco 454 (7) 447 0.68 (0.01) 0.67 IGM [2] 133 (18) 115 0.20 (0.03) 0.17 Pargesa (15) (28) (43) (0.02) (0.04) (0.06)













Nine months ended September 30, 2020 (unaudited) (in Canadian dollars) Contribution

to adjusted

net earnings

as reported Consolidation

entries [1] Contribution to

Power Financial's

adjusted

net earnings Contribution

to adjusted

net earnings

as reported Consolidation

entries [1] Contribution to

Power

Financial's

adjusted

net earnings Lifeco 1,289 (10) 1,279 1.94 (0.01) 1.93 IGM [2] 347 (23) 324 0.52 (0.03) 0.49 Pargesa 73 5 78 0.11 0.01 0.12





[1] The contributions from Lifeco and IGM include an allocation of the results of Portag3 I, Portag3 II, Wealthsimple and Koho, based on their respective interest. The contributions from IGM and Pargesa reflect adjustments in accordance with IAS 39. [2] In the third quarter of 2020, the adjustment of IGM mainly relates to the allocation of the remeasurement of the put right liability of the non-controlling interests in Wealthsimple to fair value and carried interests payable. This charge was offset by IGM's gain on Personal Capital which the Corporation has not included as an Adjustment; the Corporation has not included this amount as an Adjustment as the gain recognized by the Corporation relates to the remeasurement of the investment in Personal Capital at fair value on the date Lifeco acquired control.

Adjustments to Pargesa's Contribution

Power Financial has deferred the adoption of IFRS 9 and continues to apply IAS 39. The following table presents adjustments to the contribution of Pargesa to Power Financial's earnings in accordance with IAS 39:











(unaudited)



2020

(in millions of Canadian dollars) Q3 Q2 Q1 Total Disposal of interest in Total SA [1] − − 70 70 Impairment charges [1] (7) (5) (40) (52) Disposal of private equity funds and other (2) (4) 20 14 Reversal of unrealized (gains) losses on private equity funds and







other [2] (19) (33) 25 (27) Total (28) (42) 75 5





[1] On January 1, 2018, Pargesa adopted IFRS 9 which resulted in the reclassification of the majority of its investments (excluding private equity funds) from available for sale (AFS) to fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI). All changes in fair value of equity investments designated as FVOCI are recognized permanently in other comprehensive income. Power Financial continues to apply IAS 39 and has adjusted its share of these items. [2] Pargesa classifies private equity investments at fair value through profit and loss in accordance with IFRS 9 and recognizes unrealized changes in fair value in earnings. Power Financial does not recognize these unrealized fair value changes in earnings as it continues to classify these private equity funds as available for sale in accordance with IAS 39.

Net Asset Value

Net asset value represents management's estimate of the fair value of the common shareholders' equity of the Corporation. Net asset value is the fair value of Power Financial's non-consolidated assets less its net debt and preferred shares.

The Corporation's net asset value per share was $33.56 at September 30, 2020, compared with $31.09 at June 30, 2020, representing an increase of 7.9%.

September 30, 2020

(in millions of Canadian dollars,

except per share amounts) Non-consolidated

balance sheet Fair value

adjustment Net asset value Assets





Investments





Lifeco 14,291 1,848 16,139 IGM 2,776 1,740 4,516 Pargesa/GBL [1] 3,860 (1,182) 2,678 Other [2] 152 362 514 Cash and cash equivalents 1,002 − 1,002 Other assets [3] 801 − 801 Total assets 22,882 2,768 25,650







Liabilities and preferred shares





Debentures 250 − 250 Other liabilities [4] 284 − 284 Perpetual preferred shares 2,830 − 2,830 Total liabilities and preferred shares 3,364 − 3,364







Net value





Common shareholders' equity / Net asset value 19,518 2,768 22,286







Per share 29.39

33.56





[1] As part of the Pargesa reorganization, Parjointco holds approximately 97% of Pargesa's shares at September 30, 2020; the fair value of Parjointco at September 30, 2020 is based on the market value of GBL. [2] Fair value adjustment is related to Power Financial's investments in Portag3 I, Portag3 II, Wealthsimple and Koho. [3] Includes promissory notes from Power Corporation of $664 million at September 30, 2020 (refer to the section "Transactions with Related Parties" in the interim MD&A) and $83 million of dividends declared in the third quarter by IGM and received by the Corporation on October 30, 2020. [4] In accordance with IAS 12, Income taxes, no deferred tax liability is recognized with respect to temporary differences associated with investments in subsidiaries and jointly controlled corporations as the Corporation is able to control the timing of the reversal of the temporary differences and it is probable that the temporary differences will not reverse in the foreseeable future. If the Corporation were to dispose of an investment in a subsidiary or a jointly controlled corporation, income taxes payable on such disposition would be minimized through careful and prudent tax planning and structuring, as well as with the use of available tax attributes not otherwise recognized on the balance sheet, including tax losses, tax basis, safe income and foreign tax surplus associated with the subsidiary or jointly controlled corporation.

