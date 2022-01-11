All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars.

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Power Financial Corporation (Power Financial) (TSX: PWF.PF.A) reminds holders of its 4.50% Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series 23 in the capital of Power Financial that were issued on October 15, 2021 of the upcoming initial dividend. As previously announced on November 10, 2021, the initial dividend will be paid on January 31, 2022 to holders of record on January 10, 2022. The amount payable is confirmed to be $0.33288 per share.

About Power Financial

Power Financial, a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada, is an international management and holding company with interests in financial services and asset management businesses in Canada, the United States and Europe. It also has significant holdings in a portfolio of global companies based in Europe. To learn more, visit www.PowerFinancial.com.

Readers are reminded that Power Financial relies on certain of the continuous disclosure documents filed by Power Corporation of Canada pursuant to an exemption from the requirements of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (NI 51-102) pursuant to Section 13.1 of NI 51-102 and as provided in the decision of the Autorité des marchés financiers and the Ontario Securities Commission, dated January 19, 2021, regarding Power Financial and Power Corporation of Canada, and that such continuous disclosure documents, including a press release announcing the third quarter 2021 financial results of Power Corporation of Canada, can be found for viewing in electronic format under the profile of Power Financial on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Power Financial Corporation

For further information: Stéphane Lemay, Vice-President, General Counsel and Secretary, 514-286-7400