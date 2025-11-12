All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars.

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Power Financial Corporation (Power Financial or the Corporation) today declared the following quarterly dividends on the Corporation's preferred shares.

Dividends on Preferred Shares

Dividends payable February 15, 2026 to shareholders of record January 23, 2026:

Series Stock Symbol Amount Series A PWF.PR.A Floating rate [1]

[1] Equal to one quarter of 70% of the average prime rate of two major Canadian chartered banks for the period October 1 to December 31, 2025.

Dividends payable January 31, 2026 to shareholders of record January 9, 2026:

Series Stock Symbol Amount

Series Stock Symbol Amount Series D PWF.PR.E 34.375¢

Series P PWF.PR.P 12.4875¢ Series E PWF.PR.F 32.8125¢

Series Q PWF.PR.Q 25.4135¢ Series F PWF.PR.G 36.875¢

Series R PWF.PR.R 34.375¢ Series H PWF.PR.H 35.9375¢

Series S PWF.PR.S 30¢ Series K PWF.PR.K 30.9375¢

Series T PWF.PR.T 34.9688¢ Series L PWF.PR.L 31.875¢

Series V PWF.PR.Z 32.1875¢ Series O PWF.PR.O 36.25¢

Series 23 PWF.PF.A 28.125¢

For purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation, all of the above dividends on the Corporation's preferred shares are eligible dividends.

About Power Financial

Power Financial, a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada, is an international management and holding company with interests in financial services and asset management businesses in Canada, the United States and Europe. It also has significant holdings in a portfolio of global companies based in Europe. To learn more, visit www.powerfinancial.com.

Readers are reminded that Power Financial relies on certain of the continuous disclosure documents filed by Power Corporation of Canada pursuant to an exemption from the requirements of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations as provided in the decision of the Autorité des marchés financiers and the Ontario Securities Commission, dated September 10, 2024, regarding Power Financial and Power Corporation of Canada, and that such continuous disclosure documents, including a press release announcing the third quarter 2025 financial results of Power Corporation of Canada, can be found for viewing in electronic format under the profile of Power Financial on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

