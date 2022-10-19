MONTRÉAL, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW) ("Power Corporation") will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, after markets close.

R. Jeffrey Orr, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Gregory D. Tretiak, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the results in a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). A question and answer period with analysts will follow the presentation. Shareholders, investors and other stakeholders are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis.

The live audio webcast and presentation materials will be available at: https://powercorporation.com/en/investors/events-presentations/.

To listen via telephone, please dial 1 888 886-7786 toll-free in North America or 416 764-8658 for local calls made in the Toronto area.

A replay of the conference call will be available from November 10, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) until March 15, 2023 by calling 1 877 674-7070 toll-free in North America or 416 764-8692 for local calls made in the Toronto area, using the access code 112518#. A webcast archive will also be available on Power Corporation's website.

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.PowerCorporation.com.

For further information: Stéphane Lemay, Vice-President, General Counsel and Secretary, 514-286-7400