MONTRÉAL, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - R. Jeffrey Orr, President and Chief Executive Officer of Power Corporation of Canada (Power Corporation) (TSX: POW) (TSX: POW.PR.E), will participate in a fireside chat at the 26th Annual Scotiabank Financials Summit on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The live webcast will be available and later archived in the Presentations and speeches section of Power Corporation's website at: www.powercorporation.com/en/investors/events-presentations/.

About Power Corporation

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.powercorporation.com.

For further information, please contact: Stéphane Lemay, Vice-President, General Counsel and Secretary, 514-286-7400