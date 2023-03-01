MONTRÉAL, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - R. Jeffrey Orr, President and Chief Executive Officer of Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW) ("Power Corporation") will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC 2023 Global Financial Institutions Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 2:40 p.m. (Eastern Time).

This live audio webcast will be available via link in the Presentations & Speeches section of Power Corporation's website at: https://powercorporation.com/en/investors/events-presentations/. The archived version of the audio webcast will be available at the same location for replay following the event.

About Power Corporation

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.PowerCorporation.com.

SOURCE Power Corporation of Canada

For further information: Stéphane Lemay, Vice-President, General Counsel and Secretary, 514-286-7400