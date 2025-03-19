Readers are referred to the sections Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Forward-Looking Statements later in this release. All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

MONTRÉAL, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Power Corporation of Canada (Power Corporation or the Corporation) (TSX: POW) (TSX: POW.PR.E) today reported earnings results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Power Corporation Consolidated results for the period ended December 31, 2024

HIGHLIGHTS

POWER CORPORATION

Net earnings from continuing operations 1 for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $933 million or $1.44 per share 2 , compared with $409 million or $0.63 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations 1 3 4 were $829 million or $1.28 per share, compared with $688 million or $1.06 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023.

for the fourth quarter of 2024 were or per share , compared with or per share in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations were or per share, compared with or per share in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net earnings from continuing operations in 2024 were $2,792 million or $4.31 per share, compared with $2,282 million or $3.45 per share in 2023.

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations were $2,971 million or $4.58 per share in 2024, compared with $2,671 million or $4.04 per share in 2023.

or per share, compared with or per share in 2023. Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations were or per share in 2024, compared with or per share in 2023. Adjusted net asset value per share 3 was $60.44 at December 31, 2024 , compared with $53.53 at December 31, 2023 .

Book value per share 5 was $35.56 at December 31, 2024 , compared with $32.49 at December 31, 2023 .

was at , compared with at . Book value per share was at , compared with at . In 2024, the Corporation purchased for cancellation 10.6 million subordinate voting shares for a total of $430 million .

GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC. (LIFECO)

Fourth quarter net earnings from continuing operations were $1,116 million , compared with $743 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations 6 were $1,115 million , compared with $971 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

, compared with in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations were , compared with in the fourth quarter of 2023. Lifeco announced an increase of 10% in its quarterly dividend payable March 31, 2025 , and its intention to purchase an additional $500 million of its common shares under its existing Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) 7 .

, and its intention to purchase an additional of its common shares under its existing Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) . Fourth quarter adjusted net earnings were over $1 billion for the third consecutive quarter, reflecting Lifeco's focus to deliver on growth strategies enabling it to exceed its previously announced medium-term financial objectives, including record results and strong value-creating performance at Empower.

IGM FINANCIAL INC. (IGM OR IGM FINANCIAL)

Fourth quarter net earnings were $254.7 million , compared with $419.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net earnings 3 were $250.0 million , compared with $204.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

, compared with in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted net earnings were , compared with in the fourth quarter of 2023. Assets under management and advisement 5 were $270.4 billion , a quarter-end record high, an increase of 12.6% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2.1% from September 30, 2024 .

were , a quarter-end record high, an increase of 12.6% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2.1% from . Assets under management and advisement including strategic investments 5 were $483.5 billion at December 31, 2024 , compared with $390.6 billion at December 31, 2023 and $461.6 billion at September 30, 2024 .

GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT (GBL)

GBL reported a net asset value 5 of €15.7 billion or €113.30 per share at December 31, 2024 , compared with €16.7 billion or €113.64 per share at December 31, 2023 .

of €15.7 billion or €113.30 per share at , compared with €16.7 billion or €113.64 per share at . In 2024, GBL completed €292 million of share buybacks, and cancelled 8.3 million treasury shares.

SAGARD HOLDINGS INC. (SAGARD)

On March 13, 2025 , Sagard and GBL announced a partnership whereby GBL will acquire a 5% interest in Sagard Holdings Management Inc. (SHMI) and commits to invest €250 million in Sagard strategies over the next five years. This partnership reinforces Sagard's long-term growth strategy, strengthening its capital base as well as solidifying GBL's relationship as an anchor LP.

STANDALONE BUSINESSES

The Corporation completed the sale of its 42.6% interest in Peak Achievement Athletics Inc. (Peak) on December 23, 2024 , for proceeds of US$325 million .

1 Attributable to participating shareholders. 2 All per share amounts are per participating share of the Corporation. 3 Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations, adjusted net earnings reported by IGM and adjusted net asset value are non-IFRS financial measures. Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations per share and adjusted net asset value per share are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section later in this news release. 4 In 2024, the Corporation modified the definition of adjusted net earnings. Refer to the section Non-IFRS Financial Measures later in this news release. The comparative periods have been restated to reflect these changes. 5 Refer to the Other Measures section later in this news release. 6 Defined as "base earnings" by Lifeco, a non-IFRS financial measure; refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section later in this news release. 7 Subject to market conditions, Lifeco's ability to effect the purchases on a prudent basis, and other strategic opportunities emerging.





Fourth Quarter

Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to participating shareholders were $933 million or $1.44 per share, compared with $409 million or $0.63 per share in 2023.

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations attributable to participating shareholders 1 were $829 million or $1.28 per share, compared with $688 million or $1.06 per share in 2023.

Net earnings attributable to participating shareholders were $933 million or $1.44 per share, compared with $406 million or $0.63 per share in 2023.

Contributions to Power Corporation's Earnings from Continuing Operations

(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) Adjusted Net Earnings

Net Earnings

2024 2023

2024 2023 Lifeco 2 760 662

761 507 IGM 2 156 127

159 260 GBL 2 3 18 26

18 (1) Effect of consolidation – Lifeco and IGM 4 (6) (12)

(5) (178) Publicly traded operating companies 928 803

933 588











Sagard and Power Sustainable 3 5 (10) (9)

(22) (65) Standalone businesses 3 6 (5) (13)

106 (21)

913 781

1,017 502 Corporate operations and Other 6 7 (84) (93)

(84) (93)

829 688

933 409











Per participating share 1.28 1.06

1.44 0.63 Average shares outstanding (in millions) 645.6 655.2

645.6 655.2

Publicly traded operating companies: contribution to net earnings from continuing operations was $933 million and to adjusted net earnings from continuing operations was $928 million, representing an increase of 58.7% and 15.6%, respectively, from the fourth quarter of 2023:

Lifeco: contribution to net earnings and adjusted net earnings increased by $254 million or 50.1%, and by $98 million or 14.8%, respectively.

IGM: contribution to net earnings decreased by $101 million or 38.8% and contribution to adjusted net earnings increased by $29 million or 22.8%. Net earnings reported by IGM in 2023 included a net gain on its sale of Investment Planning Counsel (IPC) to Lifeco of $221 million, which was eliminated by the Corporation on consolidation 8.

GBL: contribution to net earnings and adjusted net earnings 3 of $18 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with a negative contribution to net earnings of $1 million and a positive contribution to adjusted net earnings of $26 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Sagard and Power Sustainable Capital Inc. (Power Sustainable): Sagard had a contribution to net earnings and adjusted net earnings of $49 million and $33 million, respectively, and Power Sustainable's contribution to net earnings and adjusted net earnings were negative $71 million and negative $43 million, respectively.

Standalone businesses: contribution to net earnings of $106 million and a negative contribution to adjusted net earnings 3 of $5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with negative contributions of $21 million and $13 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Contribution to net earnings in the fourth quarter of 2024 included the gain recognized on the sale of the Corporation's interest in Peak, partially offset by impairment charges on The Lion Electric Company (Lion) and LMPG Inc. (LMPG).





Adjustments in the fourth quarter of 2024, excluded from adjusted net earnings from continuing operations, were a positive net impact to earnings of $104 million or $0.16 per share, mainly related to the Corporation's share of Adjustments of Standalone businesses. In the fourth quarter of 2023, Adjustments were a negative net impact to earnings of $279 million or $0.43 per share, mainly related to the Corporation's share of Adjustments of Lifeco and Power Sustainable as well as Adjustments identified on the contribution from GBL.

1 A non-IFRS financial measure; refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section later in this news release. 2 Contribution to net and adjusted net earnings based on earnings reported by Lifeco and IGM. Contribution to net earnings based on earnings reported by GBL. 3 In 2024, the Corporation modified the definition of adjusted net earnings. Refer to the section Non-IFRS Financial Measures later in this news release. The comparative periods have been restated to reflect these changes. 4 Refer to the detailed table in the Contribution to Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings section of the Corporation's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for additional information. 5 Consists of earnings (losses) from the alternative asset investment platforms, including controlled and consolidated subsidiaries. 6 In the third quarter of 2024, the Corporation modified its presentation; the contribution to net earnings and adjusted net earnings from Standalone businesses has been presented separately, and the contribution from the Corporation's other investment activities, including China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ChinaAMC) (sold to IGM in January 2023), has been presented within Corporate operations and Other. The comparatives have been reclassified to conform with the current presentation. 7 Includes the contribution to net earnings and adjusted net earnings from the Corporation's other investment activities, as well as corporate operations of the Corporation and Power Financial Corporation (Power Financial), which includes operating expenses, financing charges, depreciation, income taxes, and dividends on non-participating and perpetual preferred shares. Refer to the Earnings Summary below. 8 Elimination of the gain recognized by IGM on the sale of IPC to Lifeco is included in the Effect of consolidation.





Twelve months

Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to participating shareholders were $2,792 million or $4.31 per share, compared with $2,282 million or $3.45 per share in 2023.

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations attributable to participating shareholders 1 were $2,971 million or $4.58 per share, compared with $2,671 million or $4.04 per share in 2023.

Net earnings attributable to participating shareholders were $2,743 million or $4.23 per share, compared with $2,195 million or $3.32 per share in 2023.

Contributions to Power Corporation's Earnings from Continuing Operations

(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) Adjusted Net Earnings

Net Earnings











2024 2023

2024 2023









Lifeco 2 2,858 2,500

2,735 1,951









IGM 2 586 524

583 714









GBL 2 3 75 111

31 423









Effect of consolidation – Lifeco and IGM 4 (65) (23)

(74) (321)









Publicly traded operating companies 3,454 3,112

3,275 2,767































Sagard and Power Sustainable 3 5 (71) (75)

(97) (161)









Standalone businesses 3 6 (64) (15)

(38) (16)











3,319 3,022

3,140 2,590









Corporate operations and Other 3 6 7 (348) (351)

(348) (308)











2,971 2,671

2,792 2,282































Per participating share 4.58 4.04

4.31 3.45









Average shares outstanding (in millions) 648.1 662.0

648.1 662.0











1 A non-IFRS financial measure; refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section later in this news release. 2 Contribution to net and adjusted net earnings based on earnings reported by Lifeco and IGM. Contribution to net earnings based on earnings reported by GBL. 3 In 2024, the Corporation modified the definition of adjusted net earnings. Refer to the section Non-IFRS Financial Measures later in this news release. The comparative periods have been restated to reflect these changes. 4 Refer to the detailed table in the Contribution to Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings section of the Corporation's most recent MD&A for additional information. 5 Consists of earnings (losses) from the alternative asset investment platforms, including controlled and consolidated subsidiaries. 6 In the third quarter of 2024, the Corporation modified its presentation; the comparatives have been reclassified to conform with the current presentation. 7 Includes the contribution to net earnings and adjusted net earnings from the Corporation's other investment activities, including ChinaAMC (sold to IGM in January 2023), as well as corporate operations of the Corporation and Power Financial, which includes operating expenses, financing charges, depreciation, income taxes, and dividends on non-participating and perpetual preferred shares. Refer to the Earnings Summary below.

Great-West Lifeco, IGM Financial and Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024

The information below is derived from Lifeco's and IGM's annual MD&As, as prepared and disclosed by the respective companies in accordance with applicable securities legislation, and which are included in Parts B and C, respectively, of the Corporation's annual MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024, available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), and are also available either under their respective profiles on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or from their websites, www.greatwestlifeco.com and www.igmfinancial.com. The information below related to GBL is derived from publicly disclosed information, as issued by GBL in its fourth quarter press release at December 31, 2024. Further information on GBL's results is available on its website at www.gbl.com.

GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.

Fourth Quarter

Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders were $1,116 million or $1.20 per share, compared with $743 million or $0.80 per share in 2023.

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations 1 attributable to common shareholders were $1,115 million or $1.20 per share, compared with $971 million or $1.04 per share in 2023.

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders were $1,116 million or $1.20 per share, compared with $740 million or $0.79 per share in 2023.

Adjustments in the fourth quarter of 2024, excluded from adjusted net earnings, were a net positive impact of $1 million, compared with a net negative impact of $228 million in 2023. Lifeco's adjustments consisted of:

Market experience relative to expectations of positive $38 million ;

; Assumption changes and management actions of positive $16 million ; and

; and A positive earnings impact from tax legislative changes and other tax impacts of $14 million .



Partially offset by:





. Partially offset by: Amortization of acquisition-related finite life intangible assets of negative $37 million ; and

; and Business transformation impacts of negative $30 million .

IGM FINANCIAL INC.

Fourth Quarter

Net earnings available to common shareholders were $254.7 million or $1.07 per share, compared with $419.6 million or $1.76 per share in 2023.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders were $250.0 million or $1.05 per share, compared with $204.9 million or $0.86 per share in 2023. Adjusted net earnings of IGM in the fourth quarter of 2024 excluded a positive impact of $4.7 million related to the benefit recognized on a tax loss consolidation transaction.

Assets under management and advisement (AUM&A) 2 at December 31, 2024 were $270.4 billion, an increase of 2.1% from September 30, 2024 and 12.6% from December 31, 2023.

GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT

Fourth Quarter

GBL reported net earnings of €77 million, compared with a net loss of €3 million in 2023. Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2023 included a negative contribution from Imerys of €73 million which included an impairment of its assets serving the paper market.

GBL reported a net asset value 2 of €15,681 million or €113.30 per share at December 31, 2024, compared with €16,671 million or €113.64 per share at December 31, 2023.

1 Defined as "base earnings" by Lifeco. For additional information, refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section later in this news release. 2 Refer to the Other Measures section later in this news release.

Sagard and Power Sustainable Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024

Sagard and Power Sustainable comprise the results of the Corporation's alternative asset investment platforms, which includes income earned from asset management and investing activities. Asset management activities includes fee-related earnings (a non-IFRS financial measure, see the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section later in this news release), which is comprised of management fees and fee-related performance revenues less investment platform expenses. Asset management activities also includes carried interest and income from other management activities. Investing activities comprises income earned on the capital invested by the Corporation (proprietary capital) in the investment funds managed by each platform and the share of earnings (losses) of controlled and consolidated subsidiaries held within the alternative asset investment platforms. For additional information, refer to the table later in this news release.

Fourth Quarter

Net loss of the alternative asset investment platforms was $22 million, compared with a net loss of $65 million in 2023. The adjusted net loss of the alternative asset investment platforms was $10 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of $9 million in 2023.

The adjusted net loss is comprised of:

A positive contribution of $33 million from Sagard comprised of a negative contribution of $1 million from asset management activities and a positive contribution of $34 million from investing activities. Adjustments in the fourth quarter of 2024, excluded from adjusted net earnings, were a positive impact of $16 million related to the Corporation's share of the remeasurement of deferred tax assets by Wealthsimple, compared with nil in 2023; and

from comprised of a negative contribution of from asset management activities and a positive contribution of from investing activities. Adjustments in the fourth quarter of 2024, excluded from adjusted net earnings, were a positive impact of related to the Corporation's share of the remeasurement of deferred tax assets by Wealthsimple, compared with nil in 2023; and A negative contribution of $43 million from Power Sustainable comprised of a negative contribution of $9 million from asset management activities and a negative contribution of $34 million from investing activities. Adjustments in the fourth quarter of 2024, excluded from adjusted net earnings, were a negative impact of $28 million , compared with a negative impact of $56 million in 2023. Power Sustainable adjustments consisted primarily of a revaluation of non-controlling interests liabilities 1 within the Power Sustainable Energy Infrastructure Partnership (PSEIP).

Summary of assets under management 2 (including unfunded commitments):

(in billions of dollars) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Sagard 3 38.2 19.8 Power Sustainable 4.2 4.5 Total 42.4 24.3 Percentage from third-party and associated companies 4 92 % 87 %

Standalone Businesses Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024

Standalone businesses include the Corporation's share of earnings (losses) of Lion, LMPG and Peak (interest sold in the fourth quarter of 2024).

Fourth Quarter

Net earnings from standalone businesses was $106 million, compared with a net loss of $21 million in 2023. The adjusted net loss from standalone businesses was $5 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of $13 million in 2023.

The adjusted net loss in the fourth quarter of 2024 excludes Adjustments of a net positive impact of $111 million, primarily related to i) a net gain of $279 million 5 on the sale of the Corporation's interest in Peak, partially offset by ii) an impairment charge on the Corporation's investment in Lion of $81 million reducing the carrying value of the investment to nil, and iii) the Corporation's share of a non-cash impairment charge recognized on the goodwill of LMPG, net of other market-related impacts, of $87 million.

1 The Corporation controls and consolidates the activities of PSEIP on a historical cost basis; however, limited partner equity interests held by third parties have redemption features and are classified as a financial liability and remeasured at their redemption value. The net asset value 2 of PSEIP was $2,012 million at December 31, 2024, compared with $1,342 million at December 31, 2023. 2 Refer to the Other Measures section later in this news release. 3 Includes ownership in Wealthsimple Financial Corp. (Wealthsimple) valued at $2.1 billion at December 31, 2024 ($1.1 billion at December 31, 2023) and excludes assets under management of Sagard's private wealth investment platform. In the first quarter of 2024, Sagard acquired a controlling interest of Performance Equity Management, LLC, representing assets under management of $13.1 billion at December 31, 2024. 4 Associated companies includes commitments from Lifeco, IGM and GBL, as well as commitments from management. 5 Net of related transaction costs, expenses and taxes.

Adjusted Net Asset Value and Participating Shareholders' Equity At December 31, 2024

Adjusted Net Asset Value

Adjusted net asset value is presented for Power Corporation and represents management's estimate of the fair value of the participating shareholders' equity of the Corporation. Adjusted net asset value is calculated as the fair value of the assets of the combined Power Corporation and Power Financial holding company (the gross asset value) less their net debt and preferred shares. Refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section later in this news release for a description and reconciliation.

The Corporation's adjusted net asset value per share was $60.44 at December 31, 2024, compared with $53.53 at December 31, 2023, representing an increase of 12.9%.



(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Variation % Publicly

traded

operating

companies Lifeco 30,292 27,871 9 IGM 6,792 5,179 31 GBL 2,162 2,295 (6)



39,246 35,345 11









Alternative

asset

investment

platforms Sagard 1 2,181 1,327 64 Power Sustainable 1 1,155 1,499 (23)

3,336 2,826 18









Other Standalone businesses 2 85 800 (89)

Cash and cash equivalents 1,606 1,218 32

Other assets and investments 451 391 15



2,142 2,409 (11)











Gross asset value 44,724 40,580 10

Liabilities and preferred shares (5,750) (5,663) (2)

Adjusted net asset value 38,974 34,917 12











Shares outstanding (in millions) 644.8 652.2



Adjusted net asset value per share 60.44 53.53 13

1 Includes the management companies as well as the fair value of proprietary capital invested in assets managed within the platforms. The management company of Sagard is presented at its fair value and the management company of Power Sustainable is presented at its carrying value. 2 Includes Lion, LMPG and Peak (interest sold in the fourth quarter of 2024).

Power Corporation's Ownership in Publicly Traded Operating Companies











Shares held 1

(in millions) Share price

Ownership 1

(%) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Lifeco 68.2 635.5 $47.67 $43.86 IGM 62.2 147.9 $45.91 $35.01 GBL 2 16.5 22.8 €66.05 €71.22

1 At December 31, 2024. 2 Held through Parjointco SA (Parjointco), a jointly controlled corporation (50%).

Participating Shareholders' Equity

Book value per participating share represents Power Corporation's participating shareholders' equity divided by the number of participating shares outstanding at the end of the reporting period. Participating shareholders' equity is calculated as the total assets of the combined Power Corporation and Power Financial holding company, including investments in subsidiaries presented using the equity method, less their net debt and preferred shares.

The Corporation's book value per participating share was $35.56 at December 31, 2024, compared with $32.49 at December 31, 2023, representing an increase of 9.4%.



(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Variation % Publicly

traded

operating

companies Lifeco 17,108 15,326 12 IGM 4,094 3,702 11 GBL 3,683 3,717 (1)



24,885 22,745 9









Alternative

asset

investment

platforms Sagard 1,146 829 38 Power Sustainable 503 1,032 (51)

1,649 1,861 (11)









Other Standalone businesses 1 89 641 (86)

Cash and cash equivalents 1,606 1,218 32

Other assets and investments 451 391 15



2,146 2,250 (5)











Total assets 28,680 26,856 7

Liabilities and preferred shares (5,750) (5,663) (2)

Participating shareholders' equity 22,930 21,193 8











Shares outstanding (in millions) 644.8 652.2



Book value per participating share 35.56 32.49 9

1 Includes Lion, LMPG and Peak (interest sold in the fourth quarter of 2024).

Dividend on Power Corporation Participating Shares

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 61.25 cents per share on the Participating Preferred Shares and the Subordinate Voting Shares of the Corporation, an increase of 8.9%, payable May 1, 2025 to shareholders of record March 31, 2025.





Dividends on Power Corporation Non-Participating Preferred Shares

The Board of Directors also declared quarterly dividends on the Corporation's preferred shares, payable April 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at March 27, 2025:

Series Stock Symbol Amount

Series Stock Symbol Amount Series A POW.PR.A 35¢

Series D POW.PR.D 31.25¢ Series B POW.PR.B 33.4375¢

Series G POW.PR.G 35¢ Series C POW.PR.C 36.25¢









About Power Corporation

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.powercorporation.com.

At December 31, 2024, Power Corporation held the following economic interests:

100% – Power Financial

www.powerfinancial.com 68.2 % Great-West Lifeco (TSX: GWO)

www.greatwestlifeco.com 62.2 % IGM Financial (TSX: IGM)

www.igmfinancial.com 16.5 % GBL 1 (Euronext: GBLB)

www.gbl.com 54.4 % Wealthsimple 2

www.wealthsimple.com





Investment Platforms





Sagard 3

www.sagard.com

Power Sustainable 4

www.powersustainable.com

1 Held through Parjointco, a jointly controlled corporation (50%). 2 Undiluted equity interest held by Portag3 Ventures Limited Partnership (Portage Ventures I), Power Financial and IGM, representing a fully diluted equity interest of 42.2%. 3 The Corporation holds a 50.8% interest in Sagard Holdings Management Inc. 4 The Corporation holds a 74.7% interest in Power Sustainable Manager Inc.



Earnings Summary

Contribution to Adjusted Net Earnings and Net Earnings



Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31, (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) 2024 2023

2024 2023 Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations 1









Lifeco 2 760 662

2,858 2,500 IGM 2 156 127

586 524 GBL 18 26

75 111 Effect of consolidation – Lifeco and IGM 3 (6) (12)

(65) (23)

928 803

3,454 3,112 Sagard and Power Sustainable (10) (9)

(71) (75) Standalone businesses 4 (5) (13)

(64) (15) Corporate operations and Other 4 5 (84) (93)

(348) (351) Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations 6 829 688

2,971 2,671 Adjustments 7 104 (279)

(179) (389) Net earnings from continuing operations 6









Lifeco 2 761 507

2,735 1,951 IGM 2 159 260

583 714 GBL 2 18 (1)

31 423 Effect of consolidation – Lifeco and IGM 3 (5) (178)

(74) (321)

933 588

3,275 2,767 Sagard and Power Sustainable (22) (65)

(97) (161) Standalone businesses 4 106 (21)

(38) (16) Corporate operations and Other 4 5 (84) (93)

(348) (308) Net earnings from continuing operations 6 933 409

2,792 2,282 Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations – Putnam 8 − (3)

(49) (87) Net earnings 6 933 406

2,743 2,195 Earnings per share – basic 6









Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations 1.28 1.06

4.58 4.04 Adjustments 0.16 (0.43)

(0.27) (0.59) Net earnings from continuing operations 1.44 0.63

4.31 3.45 Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations – Putnam − −

(0.08) (0.13) Net earnings 1.44 0.63

4.23 3.32

1 In 2024, the Corporation modified the definition of adjusted net earnings. Refer to the section Non-IFRS Financial Measures later in this news release. The comparative periods have been restated to reflect these changes. For a reconciliation of Lifeco, IGM, and Sagard and Power Sustainable's non-IFRS adjusted net earnings to their net earnings, and the contribution to adjusted net earnings from GBL and standalone businesses, refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Measures, Sagard and Power Sustainable and Corporate operations and Other sections below. 2 Contribution to net and adjusted net earnings based on earnings reported by Lifeco and IGM. Contribution to net earnings based on earnings reported by GBL. 3 Refer to the detailed table in the Contribution to Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings section of the Corporation's most recent MD&A for additional information. 4 In the third quarter of 2024, the Corporation modified its presentation; certain comparatives have been reclassified to conform with the current presentation. 5 Includes the contribution to net earnings and adjusted net earnings from the Corporation's other investment activities, including ChinaAMC (sold to IGM in January 2023), as well as corporate operations, which includes operating expenses, financing charges, depreciation, income taxes, and dividends on non-participating and perpetual preferred shares. 6 Attributable to participating shareholders. 7 Refer to the detailed table of Adjustments in the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section below. 8 Putnam U.S. Holdings I, LLC (Putnam).

Sagard and Power Sustainable



Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31, (in millions of dollars) 2024 2023

2024 2023 Contribution to Power Corporation's:









Adjusted net earnings (loss)









Asset management activities 1









Sagard 2 (1) 4

5 (25) Power Sustainable (9) (16)

(65) (52) Investing activities (proprietary capital)









Sagard 3 34 17

60 36 Power Sustainable 4 (34) (14)

(71) (34) Adjusted net earnings (loss) (10) (9)

(71) (75) Adjustments 5









Sagard 16 −

16 − Power Sustainable (28) (56)

(42) (86)

(12) (56)

(26) (86) Net earnings (loss) (22) (65)

(97) (161)

1 Includes management fees charged by the investment platforms on proprietary capital. Management fees paid by the Corporation are deducted from income from investing activities. 2 In the second and fourth quarters of 2024, Sagard recognized a retroactive management fee of $4 million and $7 million, respectively, related to new capital committed in the fundraising close of Portage Capital Solutions, Sagard Healthcare Partners and Performance Direct Investments V, LP ($6 million and $3 million, in the first and second quarters of 2023, respectively, related to new capital committed in the fundraising close of Sagard NewGen and Portage Capital Solutions). 3 Includes the Corporation's share of earnings (losses) of Wealthsimple. 4 Consists mainly of the Corporation's share of earnings (losses) from direct investments in energy infrastructure and in the consolidated activities of PSEIP. 5 Refer to the detailed table of Adjustments in the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section below.

Corporate operations and Other



Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31, (in millions of dollars) 2024 2023

2024 2023 Adjusted net earnings (loss)









Other Investments 1 40 9

87 69 Operating and other expenses 2 (76) (54)

(243) (230) Dividends on non-participating and perpetual preferred shares (48) (48)

(192) (190) Adjusted net earnings (loss) (84) (93)

(348) (351) Adjustments 3 − −

− 43 Net earnings (loss) (84) (93)

(348) (308)

1 Includes the Corporation's investments held in private investment funds, ChinaAMC (sold to IGM in January 2023), as well as foreign exchange gains or losses and interest on cash and cash equivalents. 2 Includes operating expenses, financing charges, depreciation and income taxes of the Corporation and Power Financial. 3 Refer to the detailed table of Adjustments in the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section below.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements of the Corporation have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise noted and are the basis for the figures presented in this news release, unless otherwise noted.





NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to participating shareholders are comprised of:

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations (adjusted net earnings) attributable to participating shareholders; and

Adjustments, which include the after-tax impact of any item that in management's judgment, including those identified by management of Lifeco and IGM, would make the period-over-period comparison of results from operations less meaningful. Includes the Corporation's share of Lifeco's impact of market-related impacts, where actual market returns in the current period are different than longer-term expected returns; assumption changes and management actions that impact the measurement of assets and liabilities; realized gains (losses) on the sale of assets measured at FVOCI; direct equity and interest rate impacts on the measurement of surplus assets and liabilities; and amortization of acquisition-related finite life intangible assets, as well as items that management believes are not indicative of the underlying business results which include those identified by management of a subsidiary or a jointly controlled corporation, including: business transformation impacts (including restructuring or reorganization and integration costs, acquisition and divestiture costs); material legal settlements; material impairment charges; material impacts of the remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities including those as a result of income tax rate changes, and other tax impairments; certain non-recurring material items, net gains, losses or costs related to the disposition or acquisition of a business, including those related to an investment in an associate or jointly controlled corporation; impacts related to remeasurements due to market changes that result in an accounting mismatch including the remeasurement of derivatives where the hedged item is not also measured at fair value and hedge accounting is not applied, and the revaluation of redemption liabilities, share warrants and conversion options on convertible and exchangeable debt obligations; the impact of the revaluation of non-controlling interests liabilities related to PSEIP which result from changes in fair value of assets held within the fund, and the share of earnings (losses) from the consolidated activities of PSEIP attributable to third-party investors; and other items that, when removed, assist in explaining underlying operating performance.

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations (or adjusted net earnings) represents net earnings from continuing operations excluding Adjustments. In 2024, the Corporation modified the definition of adjusted net earnings, a non-IFRS earnings measure, to better reflect the underlying performance of the Corporation. Effective the first quarter of 2024, the definition of Adjustments, used to calculate adjusted net earnings, was modified to include the impact of the revaluation of non-controlling interests liabilities related to PSEIP which result from changes in fair value of assets held within the fund, and the share of earnings (losses) from the consolidated activities of PSEIP attributable to third-party investors. Effective the fourth quarter of 2024, the definition of Adjustments was modified to include the impacts from applying the definition of Adjustments to the net earnings disclosed by GBL, the results of the Corporation's investing activities and the standalone businesses. The definition was also expanded to include impacts related to remeasurements due to market changes that result in an accounting mismatch. The comparative periods have been restated to reflect these changes.

Management uses these financial measures in its presentation and analysis of the financial performance of Power Corporation, and believes that they provide additional meaningful information to readers in their analysis of the results of the Corporation. Adjusted net earnings, as defined by the Corporation, assists the reader in the comparison of the current period's results to those of previous periods as it reflects management's view of the operating performance of the Corporation and its subsidiaries, excluding items that are not considered to be part of the underlying business results.

Fee-related earnings is presented for Sagard and Power Sustainable and includes management fees and fee-related performance revenues earned across all asset classes, less investment platform expenses which include i) fee-related compensation including salary, bonus, and benefits, and ii) operating expenses. Fee-related performance revenues represents the realized portion of performance revenues from perpetual capital vehicles that are i) measured and expected to be received on a recurring basis, ii) not dependent on realization events from underlying investments, and iii) not subject to clawback. Fee-related earnings is presented on a gross pre-tax basis, including non-controlling interests. Fee-related earnings excludes i) share-based compensation expenses, ii) amortization of acquisition-related finite life intangible assets, iii) foreign exchange-related gains and losses, iv) net interest, and v) other items that in management's judgment are not indicative of underlying operating performance of the alternative asset investment platforms, which include restructuring costs, transaction and integration costs related to business acquisitions and certain non-recurring material items. Management uses this measure to assess the profitability of the asset management activities of the alternative asset investment platforms. This financial measure provides insight as to whether recurring revenues from management fees and fee-related performance revenues, which are not based on future realization events, are sufficient to cover associated operating expenses.

Adjusted net asset value is commonly used by holding companies to assess their value. Adjusted net asset value represents the fair value of the participating shareholders' equity of Power Corporation. Adjusted net asset value is calculated as the fair value of the assets of the combined Power Corporation and Power Financial holding company less their net debt and preferred shares. The investments held in public entities (including Lifeco, IGM and GBL) are measured at their market value and investments in private entities and investment funds are measured at management's estimate of fair value. The definition of adjusted net asset value involves a number of assumptions, judgments and estimates that may prove to be inaccurate, and the adjusted net asset value per share is not a representation or guarantee of the value a participating shareholder will be able to realize. This measure presents the fair value of the participating shareholders' equity of the holding company, and assists the reader in determining or comparing the fair value of investments held by the holding company or its overall fair value.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to participating shareholders, fee-related earnings, adjusted net asset value, gross asset value, adjusted net earnings from continuing operations per share (adjusted net earnings per share) and adjusted net asset value per share are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios that do not have a standard meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities.

Presentation of Holding Company Activities

The Corporation's reportable segments include Lifeco, IGM and GBL, which represent the Corporation's investments in publicly traded operating companies, as well as the holding company. These reportable segments, in addition to the asset management activities, reflect Power Corporation's management structure and internal financial reporting. The Corporation evaluates its performance based on the operating segment's contribution to earnings.

The holding company comprises the corporate activities of the Corporation and Power Financial, on a combined basis, and presents the investment activities of the Corporation. The investment activities of the holding company, including the investments in Lifeco, IGM and controlled entities within the alternative asset investment platforms, are presented using the equity method. The holding company activities present the holding company's assets and liabilities, including cash, investments, debentures and non-participating shares. The discussions included in the sections Financial Position and Cash Flows of the Corporation's most recent MD&A present the segmented balance sheets and cash flow statements of the holding company, which are presented in Note 35 of the 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements. This presentation is useful to the reader as it presents the holding company's (parent) results separately from the results of its consolidated operating subsidiaries.





RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

Power Corporation

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations



Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31, (in millions of dollars) 2024 2023

2024 2023 Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations – Non-IFRS financial measure 1 829 688

2,971 2,671 Share of Adjustments 2, net of tax









Lifeco (14) (174)

(149) (586) IGM 19 (14)

14 (71) GBL − (27)

(44) 312 Sagard and Power Sustainable (12) (56)

(26) (86) Standalone businesses 111 (8)

26 (1) Corporate operations and Other − −

− 43

104 (279)

(179) (389) Net earnings from continuing operations – IFRS financial measure 1 933 409

2,792 2,282 Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations – Putnam − (3)

(49) (87) Net earnings – IFRS financial measure 1 933 406

2,743 2,195

1 Attributable to participating shareholders of Power Corporation. 2 Refer to the Adjustments section for more details on Adjustments from Lifeco, IGM, GBL, Sagard and Power Sustainable, the Standalone businesses and Corporate operations and Other.



Adjustments (excluded from Adjusted net earnings)



Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31, (in millions of dollars) 2024 2023

2024 2023 Lifeco 1









Market experience relative to expectations (pre-tax) 40 (239)

195 (314) Income tax (expense) benefit (14) 94

(49) 105 Realized OCI gains (losses) from asset rebalancing (pre-tax) − −

− (99) Income tax (expense) benefit − −

− 16 Assumption changes and management actions (pre-tax) 14 (20)

(143) (102) Income tax (expense) benefit (3) 76

41 88 Business transformation impacts (pre-tax) 2 (23) (92)

(98) (231) Income tax (expense) benefit 3 47

22 80 Amortization of acquisition-related finite life intangible assets (pre-tax) (35) (28)

(136) (124) Income tax (expense) benefit 9 7

35 32 Tax legislative changes and other tax impacts 10 −

10 −

1 (155)

(123) (549) Effect of consolidation (pre-tax) 3 (19) (19)

(30) (38) Income tax (expense) benefit 4 −

4 1

(14) (174)

(149) (586) IGM 1









Tax loss consolidation 3 −

3 − Rockefeller 4 debt refinancing (pre-tax) − −

(2) − Income tax (expense) benefit − −

− − Gain on disposal of IPC (pre-tax) − 137

− 137 Income tax (expense) benefit − −

− − Gain on disposal of Lifeco shares (pre-tax) − −

− 108 Income tax (expense) benefit − −

− (3) Restructuring charges (pre-tax) − −

− (64) Income tax (expense) benefit − −

− 17 IFRS 17 adjustment (Lifeco) (pre-tax) − −

− 9 Income tax (expense) benefit − −

− − Share of Lifeco's adjustments (pre-tax) − (4)

(4) (14) Income tax (expense) benefit − −

− −

3 133

(3) 190 Effect of consolidation (pre-tax) 3 − (146)

− (270) Income tax (expense) benefit 16 (1)

17 9

19 (14)

14 (71) GBL 5









Webhelp Group deconsolidation and revaluation of NCI liabilities (pre-tax) − −

− 321 Income tax (expense) benefit − −

− − Market-related impacts on embedded derivatives (pre-tax) − (3)

− 15 Income tax (expense) benefit − −

− − Imerys' currency translation reclassification and impairment (pre-tax) − (24)

(44) (24) Income tax (expense) benefit − −

− −

− (27)

(44) 312 Publicly traded operating companies 5 (215)

(179) (345)











Sagard and Power Sustainable









Remeasurement of deferred tax assets 16 −

16 − Currency translation reclassification on Power Sustainable China (pre-tax) − −

54 − Income tax (expense) benefit − −

− − Revaluation of NCI liabilities and other market-related impacts (pre-tax) 5 (24) (59)

(80) (85) Income tax (expense) benefit (4) 3

(2) (1) Restructuring charges (pre-tax) − −

(14) − Income tax (expense) benefit − −

− −

(12) (56)

(26) (86) Standalone businesses 5









Gain on disposal of Peak and affiliated business (pre-tax) 279 −

325 − Income tax (expense) benefit − −

− − Lion impairment and other market-related impacts (pre-tax) (81) (20)

(130) (13) Income tax (expense) benefit − 1

8 1 LMPG impairment and other market-related impacts (pre-tax) (87) 11

(177) 11 Income tax (expense) benefit − −

− −

111 (8)

26 (1) Corporate operations and Other









Income taxes and transaction costs on disposal of ChinaAMC (pre-tax) − −

− (14) Income tax (expense) benefit − −

− (40) Recovery on disposal of Bellus Health Inc. (pre-tax) 5 − −

− 97 Income tax (expense) benefit − −

− −

− −

− 43

104 (279)

(179) (389)

1 As reported by Lifeco and IGM. 2 Business transformation impacts include restructuring and integration costs as well as acquisition and divestiture costs. 3 The Effect of consolidation reflects: i) the elimination of intercompany transactions, including the gain recognized by IGM on the sale of a portion of its interest in Lifeco to the Corporation, the gain recognized by IGM on the sale of IPC to Lifeco, as well as IGM's share of Lifeco's IFRS 17 adjustment; and ii) the application of the Corporation's accounting method for investments under common control to the Adjustments reported by Lifeco and IGM. 4 Rockefeller Capital Management (Rockefeller). 5 In 2024, the Corporation modified the definition of adjusted net earnings. The comparative periods have been restated to reflect these changes.

Adjusted net asset value

Adjusted net asset value represents management's estimate of the fair value of the participating shareholders' equity of the Corporation. Adjusted net asset value is calculated as the fair value of the assets of the combined Power Corporation and Power Financial holding company less their net debt and preferred shares. The Corporation's adjusted net asset value per share is presented on a look-through basis.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the participating shareholders' equity reported in accordance with IFRS to the adjusted net asset value, a non-IFRS financial measure:

(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023

Participating shareholders' equity – IFRS financial measure





Share capital – participating shares 9,236 9,284

Retained earnings 11,364 10,005

Reserves 2,330 1,904



22,930 21,193

Fair value adjustments 1





Lifeco 13,184 12,545

IGM 2,698 1,477

GBL (1,521) (1,422)

Sagard and Power Sustainable 1,687 965

Standalone businesses (4) 159



16,044 13,724

Adjusted net asset value – Non-IFRS financial measure 38,974 34,917

Per share 2





Participating shareholders' equity (book value) 35.56 32.49

Adjusted net asset value 60.44 53.53



1 Refer to the table below for more details on the fair value. 2 Attributable to participating shareholders.

The Corporation's adjusted net asset value per share was $60.44 at December 31, 2024, compared with $53.53 at December 31, 2023, representing an increase of 12.9%. The Corporation's book value per participating share was $35.56 at December 31, 2024, compared with $32.49 at December 31, 2023, representing an increase of 9.4%.







December 31, 2024





December 31, 2023

(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) Holding

company

balance sheet Fair value

adjustment Adjusted net

asset value

Holding

company

balance sheet Fair value

adjustment Adjusted net

asset value

Holding company assets















Investments















Power Financial















Lifeco 17,108 13,184 30,292

15,326 12,545 27,871

IGM 4,094 2,698 6,792

3,702 1,477 5,179

GBL 1 3,683 (1,521) 2,162

3,717 (1,422) 2,295

Alternative asset investment platforms















Asset management companies 2















Sagard 115 314 429

108 157 265

Power Sustainable 2 − 2

− − −

Investing activities















Sagard 3 1,031 721 1,752

721 341 1,062

Power Sustainable 501 652 1,153

1,032 467 1,499

Standalone businesses 89 (4) 85

641 159 800

Cash and cash equivalents 1,606 − 1,606

1,218 − 1,218

Other assets and investments 451 − 451

391 − 391

Total holding company assets 28,680 16,044 44,724

26,856 13,724 40,580

Holding company liabilities and

non-participating shares















Debentures and other debt instruments 897 − 897

897 − 897

Other liabilities 4 1,073 − 1,073

986 − 986

Non-participating shares and perpetual

preferred shares 3,780 − 3,780

3,780 − 3,780

Total holding company liabilities and

non-participating shares 5,750 − 5,750

5,663 − 5,663

Net value















Participating shareholders' equity (IFRS) /

Adjusted net asset value (non-IFRS) 22,930 16,044 38,974

21,193 13,724 34,917

Per share 35.56

60.44

32.49

53.53



1 The Corporation's share of GBL's reported net asset value was $3.9 billion (€2.6 billion) at December 31, 2024 ($3.8 billion (€2.6 billion) at December 31, 2023). 2 The management company of Sagard is presented at its fair value. The management company of Power Sustainable is presented at its carrying value. 3 Includes the Corporation's investments in Portage Ventures I, Portage Ventures II and Wealthsimple, held by Power Financial. 4 In accordance with IAS 12, Income Taxes, no deferred tax liability is recognized with respect to temporary differences associated with investments in subsidiaries and jointly controlled corporations as the Corporation is able to control the timing of the reversal of the temporary differences and it is probable that the temporary differences will not reverse in the foreseeable future. If the Corporation were to dispose of an investment in a subsidiary or a jointly controlled corporation, income taxes payable on such disposition would be minimized through careful and prudent tax planning and structuring, as well as with the use of available tax attributes not otherwise recognized on the balance sheet, including tax losses, tax basis, safe income and foreign tax surplus associated with the subsidiary or jointly controlled corporation.

This news release also contains other non-IFRS financial measures which are publicly disclosed by the Corporation's subsidiaries including adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share. The section below includes the description and reconciliation of the non-IFRS financial measures included in this news release as reported by the Corporation's subsidiaries. The information below is derived from Lifeco's and IGM's annual MD&As, as prepared and disclosed by the respective companies in accordance with applicable securities legislation, and which are also available either directly from SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or from their websites, www.greatwestlifeco.com and www.igmfinancial.com.

Lifeco

Adjusted net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Lifeco's common shareholders

Adjusted net earnings (loss) from continuing operations 1 (adjusted net earnings (loss)) reflects Lifeco management's view of the underlying business performance of Lifeco and provides an alternate measure to understand the underlying business performance compared with IFRS net earnings. Adjusted net earnings (loss) excludes the following items from IFRS-reported net earnings:

Market-related impacts, where actual market returns in the current period are different than longer-term expected returns;

Assumption changes and management actions that impact the measurement of assets and liabilities;

Business transformation impacts which include acquisition and divestiture costs and restructuring and integration costs;

Material legal settlements, material impairment charges related to goodwill and intangible assets, impacts of income tax rate changes on the remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities and other tax impairments, net gains, losses or costs related to the disposition or acquisition of a business, and net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations;

Realized gains (losses) on the sale of assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income;

The direct equity and interest rate impacts on the measurement of surplus assets and liabilities;

Amortization of acquisition-related finite life intangible assets; and

Other items that, when removed, assist in explaining Lifeco's underlying business performance.



Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31, (in millions of dollars) 2024 2023

2024 2023 Adjusted net earnings – Non-IFRS financial measure 1 2 1,115 971

4,192 3,667 Adjustments 3









Market experience relative to expectations (pre-tax) 59 (351)

286 (461) Income tax (expense) benefit (21) 138

(72) 154 Realized OCI gains (losses) from asset rebalancing (pre-tax) − −

− (158) Income tax (expense) benefit − −

− 37 Assumption changes and management actions (pre-tax) 21 (28)

(209) (149) Income tax (expense) benefit (5) 111

60 129 Business transformation impacts (pre-tax) 4 (34) (137)

(144) (340) Income tax (expense) benefit 4 70

32 118 Amortization of acquisition-related finite life intangible assets (pre-tax) (51) (42)

(200) (182) Income tax (expense) benefit 14 11

52 47 Tax legislative changes and other tax impacts (pre-tax) − −

− − Income tax (expense) benefit 14 −

14 −

1 (228)

(181) (805) Net earnings from continuing operations – IFRS financial measure 2 1,116 743

4,011 2,862 Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations (post-tax) − (3)

(115) (124) Net gain from disposal of discontinued operations (post-tax) − −

44 − Net earnings 2 1,116 740

3,940 2,738

1 Defined as "base earnings" and identified as a non-GAAP financial measure by Lifeco. 2 Attributable to Lifeco common shareholders. 3 Described as "items excluded from base earnings" by Lifeco. 4 Business transformation impacts include restructuring and integration costs as well as acquisition and divestiture costs.

IGM Financial

Adjusted net earnings attributable to IGM's common shareholders

Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders excludes Adjustments, which includes the after‐tax impact of any item that management of IGM considers to be of a non‐recurring nature, or that could make the period‐over‐period comparison of results from operations less meaningful.

Effective in the first quarter of 2024, adjusted net earnings also excludes IGM's proportionate share of items that Lifeco excludes from its IFRS-reported net earnings in arriving at Lifeco's base earnings. Comparative periods have been restated to reflect this change.



Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31, (in millions of dollars) 2024 2023

2024 2023 Adjusted net earnings – Non-IFRS financial measure 1 250.0 204.9

939.0 843.1 Adjustments 2









Tax loss consolidation 4.7 −

4.7 − Rockefeller debt refinancing (pre-tax) − −

(3.3) − Income tax (expense) benefit − −

− − Gain on sale of IPC (pre-tax) − 220.7

− 220.7 Income tax (expense) benefit − −

− − Gain on sale of Lifeco shares (pre-tax) − −

− 172.9 Income tax (expense) benefit − −

− (4.3) Restructuring and other (pre-tax) − −

− (103.3) Income tax (expense) benefit − −

− 27.1 Lifeco IFRS 17 adjustment (pre-tax) − −

− 15.1 Income tax (expense) benefit − −

− − Lifeco other items − (6.0)

(6.9) (22.4)

4.7 214.7

(5.5) 305.8 Net earnings – IFRS financial measure 1 254.7 419.6

933.5 1,148.9

1 Available to IGM common shareholders. 2 Described as "Other items" by IGM.



OTHER MEASURES

This news release and other continuous disclosure documents also include other measures used to discuss activities of the Corporation, its consolidated publicly traded operating companies and alternative asset investment platforms including, but not limited to, "assets under management", "assets under administration", "assets under management and advisement", "assets under management and advisement including strategic investments", "book value per participating share", "carried interest", "net asset value", and "unfunded commitments". Refer to the section "Other Measures" in the Corporation's most recent MD&A, which can be located in the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, for definitions of such measures, which definitions are incorporated herein by reference.

ELIGIBLE DIVIDENDS

For purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation, all of the above dividends on the Corporation's preferred shares (including the Participating Preferred Shares) and Subordinate Voting Shares are eligible dividends.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and reflect the Corporation's current expectations, or with respect to disclosure regarding the Corporation's public subsidiaries, reflect such subsidiaries' disclosed current expectations. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Corporation's financial performance, financial position and cash flows as at and for the periods ended on certain dates and to present information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future, and the reader is cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook of the Corporation and its subsidiaries, capital commitments to strategies of the investment platforms, the timing, size and expected impact of GBL's proposed investment in SHMI, as well as Lifeco's intended purchases under its NCIB. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "seeks", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "may", "will", "should", "would" and "could".

By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's and its subsidiaries' control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Corporation and its subsidiaries and their businesses, and could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations of estimated or anticipated events or results. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors in North America and internationally, fluctuations in interest rates, inflation and foreign exchange rates, monetary policies, business investment and the health of local and global equity and capital markets, management of market liquidity and funding risks, risks related to investments in private companies and illiquid securities, risks associated with financial instruments, changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with significant judgments, estimates and assumptions), the effect of applying future accounting changes, business competition, operational and reputational risks, technological changes, cybersecurity risks, changes in government administrations, regulation, legislation and policies, changes in tax laws, the impact of trade relations and ongoing trade tensions, including the threat of tariffs and other governmental actions, as well as retaliatory actions, unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings, catastrophic events, man-made disasters, terrorist attacks, wars and other conflicts, or an outbreak of a public health pandemic or other public health crises, the Corporation's and its subsidiaries' ability to complete strategic transactions, integrate acquisitions and implement other growth strategies, the Corporation's and its subsidiaries' success in anticipating and managing the foregoing factors and with respect to forward-looking statements of the Corporation's subsidiaries disclosed in this news release, the factors identified by such subsidiaries in their respective MD&A.

The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Information contained in forward-looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, and that strategic transactions, acquisitions, divestitures or other growth or optimization strategies will be completed on expected terms, including that any required approvals will be received when and on such terms as are expected, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances, including that the list of risks and uncertainties in the previous paragraph, collectively, are not expected to have a material impact on the Corporation and with respect to forward-looking statements of the Corporation's subsidiaries disclosed in this news release, that the risks identified by such subsidiaries in their respective MD&A and Annual Information Form are not expected to have a material impact on the Corporation. While the Corporation considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, they may prove to be incorrect.

Other than as specifically required by applicable Canadian law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

Additional information about the risks and uncertainties of the Corporation's business and material factors or assumptions on which information contained in forward-looking statements is based is provided in its disclosure materials, including its most recent MD&A and Annual Information Form, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca.

