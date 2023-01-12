Readers are referred to the section "Forward-Looking Statements" at the end of this release. All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars.

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Power Corporation of Canada (Power Corporation or Power) (TSX: POW) today announced that it has closed the previously announced transaction in which Power sold its 13.9% ownership stake in China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ChinaAMC) to Mackenzie Financial Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM or IGM Financial) (TSX: IGM), for aggregate consideration of $1.15 billion in cash. IGM's equity ownership in ChinaAMC is now 27.8%. Power shareholders will continue to participate in ChinaAMC through Power's 64.9% economic interest in IGM.

In a separate transaction, IGM sold 15,200,662 Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Great-West Lifeco) (TSX: GWO) common shares to a subsidiary of Power Financial Corporation (Power Financial) for aggregate consideration of approximately $552.7 million, being a base purchase price of $575 million, less quarterly dividends received by IGM with respect to the Great-West Lifeco common shares declared after March 31, 2022 totalling $22.3 million [1]. Following the acquisition of these additional Great-West Lifeco common shares, Power Financial beneficially owns an aggregate of 635,450,694 Great-West Lifeco common shares, excluding those which remain beneficially owned by IGM, representing 68.2% of the issued and outstanding Great-West Lifeco common shares.

"We look forward to continued participation in ChinaAMC through our ownership of IGM," said R. Jeffrey Orr, President and Chief Executive Officer of Power Corporation. "We also believe this is an attractive opportunity to both increase our ownership in Great-West Lifeco and support our share buyback initiatives."

Power Corporation expects to return a portion of the net cash proceeds from the transaction to its shareholders, after factoring in the purchase of Great-West Lifeco common shares, through share repurchases over time pursuant to a normal course issuer bid of Power.

For additional details on the transaction, please refer to the Power Corporation news release dated January 5, 2022.

[1] According to the terms of the transaction, the purchase price paid by Power was adjusted for ordinary course quarterly dividends on the Great-West Lifeco common shares declared after March 31, 2022.

About Power Corporation

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.PowerCorporation.com.

Power Financial, a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Corporation, is an international management and holding company with interests in financial services and asset management businesses in Canada, the United States and Europe. It also has significant holdings in a portfolio of global companies based in Europe. To learn more, visit www.PowerFinancial.com.

