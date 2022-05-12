Power Corporation Announces Election of Directors
May 12, 2022, 17:58 ET
MONTRÉAL, May 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In accordance with the Toronto Stock Exchange Company Manual, Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW) is issuing this news release to disclose that the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 17, 2022 were elected as its Directors. The detailed results of the vote at its virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today are set forth below.
On a vote by ballot, each of the following nominees proposed by management was elected as a Director:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Pierre Beaudoin
|
Total
|
927,116,571
|
99.31%
|
6,453,538
|
0.69%
|
Subordinate Voting Shares
|
379,735,811
|
98.33%
|
6,432,838
|
1.67%
|
Participating Preferred Shares
|
547,380,760
|
100.00%
|
20,700
|
0.00%
|
Marcel R. Coutu
|
Total
|
924,797,121
|
99.06%
|
8,772,988
|
0.94%
|
Subordinate Voting Shares
|
377,415,661
|
97.73%
|
8,752,988
|
2.27%
|
Participating Preferred Shares
|
547,381,460
|
100.00%
|
20,000
|
0.00%
|
André Desmarais
|
Total
|
760,836,468
|
81.50%
|
172,733,641
|
18.50%
|
Subordinate Voting Shares
|
213,455,008
|
55.28%
|
172,713,641
|
44.72%
|
Participating Preferred Shares
|
547,381,460
|
100.00%
|
20,000
|
0.00%
|
Paul Desmarais, Jr.
|
Total
|
794,637,217
|
85.12%
|
138,932,892
|
14.88%
|
Subordinate Voting Shares
|
247,255,757
|
64.03%
|
138,912,892
|
35.97%
|
Participating Preferred Shares
|
547,381,460
|
100.00%
|
20,000
|
0.00%
|
Gary A. Doer
|
Total
|
928,426,667
|
99.45%
|
5,143,442
|
0.55%
|
Subordinate Voting Shares
|
381,025,207
|
98.67%
|
5,143,442
|
1.33%
|
Participating Preferred Shares
|
547,401,460
|
100.00%
|
0
|
0.00%
|
Anthony R. Graham
|
Total
|
887,650,796
|
95.08%
|
45,919,313
|
4.92%
|
Subordinate Voting Shares
|
340,269,336
|
88.11%
|
45,899,313
|
11.89%
|
Participating Preferred Shares
|
547,381,460
|
100.00%
|
20,000
|
0.00%
|
Sharon MacLeod
|
Total
|
929,980,525
|
99.62%
|
3,589,584
|
0.38%
|
Subordinate Voting Shares
|
382,579,065
|
99.07%
|
3,589,584
|
0.93%
|
Participating Preferred Shares
|
547,401,460
|
100.00%
|
0
|
0.00%
|
Paula B. Madoff
|
Total
|
920,724,606
|
98.62%
|
12,845,503
|
1.38%
|
Subordinate Voting Shares
|
373,323,146
|
96.67%
|
12,845,503
|
3.33%
|
Participating Preferred Shares
|
547,401,460
|
100.00%
|
0
|
0.00%
|
Isabelle Marcoux
|
Total
|
917,403,186
|
98.27%
|
16,166,923
|
1.73%
|
Subordinate Voting Shares
|
370,001,726
|
95.81%
|
16,166,923
|
4.19%
|
Participating Preferred Shares
|
547,401,460
|
100.00%
|
0
|
0.00%
|
Christian Noyer
|
Total
|
920,585,967
|
98.61%
|
12,984,142
|
1.39%
|
Subordinate Voting Shares
|
373,184,507
|
96.64%
|
12,984,142
|
3.36%
|
Participating Preferred Shares
|
547,401,460
|
100.00%
|
0
|
0.00%
|
R. Jeffrey Orr
|
Total
|
919,372,782
|
98.48%
|
14,197,327
|
1.52%
|
Subordinate Voting Shares
|
371,971,322
|
96.32%
|
14,197,327
|
3.68%
|
Participating Preferred Shares
|
547,401,460
|
100.00%
|
0
|
0.00%
|
T. Timothy Ryan, Jr.
|
Total
|
929,968,649
|
99.61%
|
3,601,460
|
0.39%
|
Subordinate Voting Shares
|
382,567,189
|
99.07%
|
3,601,460
|
0.93%
|
Participating Preferred Shares
|
547,401,460
|
100.00%
|
0
|
0.00%
|
Siim A. Vanaselja
|
Total
|
916,380,679
|
98.16%
|
17,189,430
|
1.84%
|
Subordinate Voting Shares
|
368,999,219
|
95.55%
|
17,169,430
|
4.45%
|
Participating Preferred Shares
|
547,381,460
|
100.00%
|
20,000
|
0.00%
|
Elizabeth D. Wilson
|
Total
|
932,892,895
|
99.93%
|
677,214
|
0.07%
|
Subordinate Voting Shares
|
385,491,435
|
99.82%
|
677,214
|
0.18%
|
Participating Preferred Shares
|
547,401,460
|
100.00%
|
0
|
0.00%
Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.PowerCorporation.com.
SOURCE Power Corporation of Canada
For further information: Stéphane Lemay, Vice-President, General Counsel and Secretary, 514 286-7400
