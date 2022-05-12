Power Corporation Announces Election of Directors

MONTRÉAL, May 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In accordance with the Toronto Stock Exchange Company Manual, Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW) is issuing this news release to disclose that the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 17, 2022 were elected as its Directors. The detailed results of the vote at its virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today are set forth below.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nominees proposed by management was elected as a Director:

Nominee



Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Pierre Beaudoin Total

927,116,571 99.31% 6,453,538 0.69%

Subordinate Voting Shares

379,735,811 98.33% 6,432,838 1.67%

Participating Preferred Shares

547,380,760 100.00% 20,700 0.00% Marcel R. Coutu Total

924,797,121 99.06% 8,772,988 0.94%

Subordinate Voting Shares

377,415,661 97.73% 8,752,988 2.27%

Participating Preferred Shares

547,381,460 100.00% 20,000 0.00% André Desmarais Total

760,836,468 81.50% 172,733,641 18.50%

Subordinate Voting Shares

213,455,008 55.28% 172,713,641 44.72%

Participating Preferred Shares

547,381,460 100.00% 20,000 0.00% Paul Desmarais, Jr. Total

794,637,217 85.12% 138,932,892 14.88%

Subordinate Voting Shares

247,255,757 64.03% 138,912,892 35.97%

Participating Preferred Shares

547,381,460 100.00% 20,000 0.00% Gary A. Doer Total

928,426,667 99.45% 5,143,442 0.55%

Subordinate Voting Shares

381,025,207 98.67% 5,143,442 1.33%

Participating Preferred Shares

547,401,460 100.00% 0 0.00% Anthony R. Graham Total

887,650,796 95.08% 45,919,313 4.92% Subordinate Voting Shares

340,269,336 88.11% 45,899,313 11.89% Participating Preferred Shares

547,381,460 100.00% 20,000 0.00% Sharon MacLeod Total

929,980,525 99.62% 3,589,584 0.38%

Subordinate Voting Shares

382,579,065 99.07% 3,589,584 0.93%

Participating Preferred Shares

547,401,460 100.00% 0 0.00% Paula B. Madoff Total

920,724,606 98.62% 12,845,503 1.38%

Subordinate Voting Shares

373,323,146 96.67% 12,845,503 3.33%

Participating Preferred Shares

547,401,460 100.00% 0 0.00% Isabelle Marcoux Total

917,403,186 98.27% 16,166,923 1.73%

Subordinate Voting Shares

370,001,726 95.81% 16,166,923 4.19%

Participating Preferred Shares

547,401,460 100.00% 0 0.00% Christian Noyer Total

920,585,967 98.61% 12,984,142 1.39%

Subordinate Voting Shares

373,184,507 96.64% 12,984,142 3.36%

Participating Preferred Shares

547,401,460 100.00% 0 0.00% R. Jeffrey Orr Total

919,372,782 98.48% 14,197,327 1.52%

Subordinate Voting Shares

371,971,322 96.32% 14,197,327 3.68%

Participating Preferred Shares

547,401,460 100.00% 0 0.00% T. Timothy Ryan, Jr. Total

929,968,649 99.61% 3,601,460 0.39%

Subordinate Voting Shares

382,567,189 99.07% 3,601,460 0.93%

Participating Preferred Shares

547,401,460 100.00% 0 0.00% Siim A. Vanaselja Total

916,380,679 98.16% 17,189,430 1.84%

Subordinate Voting Shares

368,999,219 95.55% 17,169,430 4.45%

Participating Preferred Shares

547,381,460 100.00% 20,000 0.00% Elizabeth D. Wilson Total

932,892,895 99.93% 677,214 0.07%

Subordinate Voting Shares

385,491,435 99.82% 677,214 0.18%

Participating Preferred Shares

547,401,460 100.00% 0 0.00%

About Power Corporation

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.PowerCorporation.com.

SOURCE Power Corporation of Canada

For further information: Stéphane Lemay, Vice-President, General Counsel and Secretary, 514 286-7400