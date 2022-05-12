Power Corporation Announces Election of Directors

News provided by

Power Corporation of Canada

May 12, 2022, 17:58 ET

MONTRÉAL, May 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In accordance with the Toronto Stock Exchange Company Manual, Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW) is issuing this news release to disclose that the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 17, 2022 were elected as its Directors. The detailed results of the vote at its virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today are set forth below.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nominees proposed by management was elected as a Director:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Pierre Beaudoin

Total

927,116,571

99.31%

6,453,538

0.69%

Subordinate Voting Shares

379,735,811

98.33%

6,432,838

1.67%

Participating Preferred Shares

547,380,760

100.00%

20,700

0.00%

Marcel R. Coutu

Total

924,797,121

99.06%

8,772,988

0.94%

Subordinate Voting Shares

377,415,661

97.73%

8,752,988

2.27%

Participating Preferred Shares

547,381,460

100.00%

20,000

0.00%

André Desmarais

Total

760,836,468

81.50%

172,733,641

18.50%

Subordinate Voting Shares

213,455,008

55.28%

172,713,641

44.72%

Participating Preferred Shares

547,381,460

100.00%

20,000

0.00%

Paul Desmarais, Jr.

Total

794,637,217

85.12%

138,932,892

14.88%

Subordinate Voting Shares

247,255,757

64.03%

138,912,892

35.97%

Participating Preferred Shares

547,381,460

100.00%

20,000

0.00%

Gary A. Doer

Total

928,426,667

99.45%

5,143,442

0.55%

Subordinate Voting Shares

381,025,207

98.67%

5,143,442

1.33%

Participating Preferred Shares

547,401,460

100.00%

0

0.00%

Anthony R. Graham

Total

887,650,796

95.08%

45,919,313

4.92%

Subordinate Voting Shares

340,269,336

88.11%

45,899,313

11.89%

Participating Preferred Shares

547,381,460

100.00%

20,000

0.00%

Sharon MacLeod

Total

929,980,525

99.62%

3,589,584

0.38%

Subordinate Voting Shares

382,579,065

99.07%

3,589,584

0.93%

Participating Preferred Shares

547,401,460

100.00%

0

0.00%

Paula B. Madoff

Total

920,724,606

98.62%

12,845,503

1.38%

Subordinate Voting Shares

373,323,146

96.67%

12,845,503

3.33%

Participating Preferred Shares

547,401,460

100.00%

0

0.00%

Isabelle Marcoux

Total

917,403,186

98.27%

16,166,923

1.73%

Subordinate Voting Shares

370,001,726

95.81%

16,166,923

4.19%

Participating Preferred Shares

547,401,460

100.00%

0

0.00%

Christian Noyer

Total

920,585,967

98.61%

12,984,142

1.39%

Subordinate Voting Shares

373,184,507

96.64%

12,984,142

3.36%

Participating Preferred Shares

547,401,460

100.00%

0

0.00%

R. Jeffrey Orr

Total

919,372,782

98.48%

14,197,327

1.52%

Subordinate Voting Shares

371,971,322

96.32%

14,197,327

3.68%

Participating Preferred Shares

547,401,460

100.00%

0

0.00%

T. Timothy Ryan, Jr.

Total

929,968,649

99.61%

3,601,460

0.39%

Subordinate Voting Shares

382,567,189

99.07%

3,601,460

0.93%

Participating Preferred Shares

547,401,460

100.00%

0

0.00%

Siim A. Vanaselja

Total

916,380,679

98.16%

17,189,430

1.84%

Subordinate Voting Shares

368,999,219

95.55%

17,169,430

4.45%

Participating Preferred Shares

547,381,460

100.00%

20,000

0.00%

Elizabeth D. Wilson

Total

932,892,895

99.93%

677,214

0.07%

Subordinate Voting Shares

385,491,435

99.82%

677,214

0.18%

Participating Preferred Shares

547,401,460

100.00%

0

0.00%
About Power Corporation

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.PowerCorporation.com.

SOURCE Power Corporation of Canada

For further information: Stéphane Lemay, Vice-President, General Counsel and Secretary, 514 286-7400

Organization Profile

Power Corporation of Canada

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative...