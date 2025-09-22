/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

Readers are referred to the section Forward-Looking Statements at the end of this release.

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Power Corporation of Canada ("Power Corporation" or "PCC") (TSX: POW) announced today the closing of Power Corporation's offering of 8,000,000 5.75% Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series H in the capital of Power Corporation (the "Series H Shares") priced at $25.00 per share for gross proceeds of $200 million. The issue was bought by a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank.

The Series H shares will be listed and posted for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "POW.PR.H". The net proceeds of this offering will be used by Power Corporation for general corporate purposes.

The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Power Corporation

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.powercorporation.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and reflect PCC's current expectations. These statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the listing of the Series H Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the intended use of proceeds of the offering. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, will not prove to be accurate and that assumptions may not be correct, as a variety of factors, many of which are beyond PCC's control, could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from current expectations. These risks and assumptions include those discussed in PCC's disclosure materials, including its most recently filed Annual Information Form or annual, or any subsequently filed interim, Management's Discussion and Analysis, available under PCC's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Other than as specifically required by applicable Canadian law, PCC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

SOURCE Power Corporation of Canada

For further information, please contact: Stéphane Lemay, Vice-President, General Counsel and Secretary, 514-286-7400