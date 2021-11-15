Readers are referred to the section "Forward-Looking Statements" at the end of this release.

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Power Corporation of Canada (Power Corporation or the Corporation) (TSX: POW) announced today that the Board of Directors declared a supplemental quarterly dividend of 4.75 cents per share on the Corporation's Participating Preferred Shares and the Subordinate Voting Shares, payable February 1, 2022, to shareholders of record December 31, 2021. Together with the Corporation's quarterly dividend of 44.75 cents per share on its Participating Preferred Shares and Subordinate Voting Shares declared on November 10, 2021, this supplementary dividend results in a total quarterly dividend, payable February 1, 2022, to shareholders of record December 31, 2021 of 49.50 cents per share on the Corporation's Participating Preferred Shares and Subordinate Voting Shares, an increase of 10.6%.

The Board of Directors declared this supplementary dividend following the announcement earlier today by Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco), in which Power Corporation, as at September 30, 2021, held a 66.7 per cent interest [1], of an increase of 5.20 cents per share in its quarterly dividend payable on December 31, 2021, on Lifeco's common shares. This increase results in a total quarterly dividend of 49.00 cents per common share of Lifeco, payable on December 31, 2021.

About Power Corporation

Power Corporation of Canada is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.powercorporation.com.

[1] The Corporation's interest in Lifeco is held through companies that are wholly owned by Power Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and reflect the Corporation's current expectations, or with respect to disclosure regarding the Corporation's public subsidiaries, reflect such subsidiaries' current expectations as disclosed in their respective MD&A. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Corporation's financial performance, financial position and cash flows as at and for the periods ended on certain dates and to present information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and the reader is cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the payment of the Corporation's and Lifeco's dividends, including the timing thereof, and the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Corporation and its subsidiaries' operations, results and dividends. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "seeks", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "may", "will", "should", "would" and "could".

By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's and its subsidiaries' control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Corporation and its subsidiaries and their businesses, and could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations of estimated or anticipated events or results. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors in North America and internationally, fluctuations in interest rates, inflation and foreign exchange rates, monetary policies, business investment and the health of local and global equity and capital markets, management of market liquidity and funding risks, risks related to investments in private companies and illiquid securities, risks associated with financial instruments, changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with significant judgments, estimates and assumptions), the effect of applying future accounting changes, business competition, operational and reputational risks, technological changes, cybersecurity risks, changes in government regulation and legislation, changes in tax laws, unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings, catastrophic events, man-made disasters, terrorist attacks, wars and other conflicts, or an outbreak of a public health pandemic or other public health crises (such as COVID-19), the Corporation's and its subsidiaries' ability to complete strategic transactions, integrate acquisitions and implement other growth strategies, the Corporation's and its subsidiaries' success in anticipating and managing the foregoing factors and with respect to forward-looking statements of the Corporation's subsidiaries disclosed in this news release, the factors identified by such subsidiaries in their respective MD&A.

The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Information contained in forward-looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances, including that the list of factors in the previous paragraph, collectively, are not expected to have a material impact on the Corporation and its subsidiaries and with respect to forward-looking statements of the Corporation's subsidiaries disclosed in this news release, the risks identified by such subsidiaries in their respective MD&A and Annual Information Form most recently filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available at www.sedar.com. While the Corporation considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, they may prove to be incorrect.

Other than as specifically required by applicable Canadian law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

Additional information about the risks and uncertainties of the Corporation's business and material factors or assumptions on which information contained in forward-looking statements is based is provided in its disclosure materials, including its most recent annual, and subsequently filed interim, MD&A and Annual Information Form, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available at www.sedar.com.

