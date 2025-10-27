Readers are referred to the section Forward-Looking Statements at the end of this release.

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Power Corporation of Canada ("Power Corporation" or "Power") (TSX: POW) announced today that it has agreed to subscribe, through its subsidiary Power Financial Corporation, for Class E Preferred Shares (the "Series E Shares") in the capital of Wealthsimple Financial Corp. ("Wealthsimple"), Canada's leading financial innovator, for an aggregate purchase price of $100 million, as part of a financing round of up to $750 million by Wealthsimple. The fundraising consists of a $550 million primary offering and a secondary offering of up to $200 million. IGM Financial Inc. ("IGM Financial"), a subsidiary of Power Corporation, today also announced its own participation of $100 million, bringing the Power group's total participation in the offering to $200 million. The transaction is co-led by GIC and Dragoneer and also includes CPP Investments, Iconiq, Greylock and Meritech.

Power Corporation's direct equity interest [1] in Wealthsimple is valued at $1.47 billion based upon the value of the offering, an increase of 47% compared to the second quarter of 2025, and $1.57 billion including the $100 million being invested as part of the offering. Following the offering, Power and its subsidiaries' ownership interest in Wealthsimple will remain substantially unchanged.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

[1] Representing its interest held through Power Financial and Portag3 Ventures Limited Partnership.

About Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple is one of Canada's fastest growing and most trusted money management platforms. The company offers a full suite of simple, sophisticated financial products across managed investing, do-it-yourself trading, cryptocurrency, tax filing, spending and saving. Wealthsimple currently serves 3 million Canadians and holds over $100 billion in assets under administration. The company was founded in 2014 by a team of financial experts and technology entrepreneurs, and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. To learn more, visit www.wealthsimple.com.

About Power Corporation

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.powercorporation.com.

