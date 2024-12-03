Potluck Café Society Announces New Leadership and Board Appointments

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Potluck Café Society , a pioneering social enterprise dedicated to empowering individuals through supportive employment and community programs in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, is pleased to announce the unanimous election of Maz Artang as Chairman of the Board. Artang's appointment, confirmed at the Annual General Meeting on September 18, 2024, marks a new chapter for Potluck as it continues its mission of driving meaningful social impact. Artang, a seasoned leader in executive search and recruitment, brings a wealth of experience and insight to this role.

"I'm honoured to join Potluck Café Society' as Board Chair and work alongside such a dedicated team," said Maz Artang. "Potluck's commitment to uplifting the Downtown Eastside through supportive employment and community-driven initiatives aligns with my passion for social enterprise, and I look forward to helping amplify its impact."

Potluck Café Society also operates Potluck Café Inc. , a social enterprise that provides full-service catering to corporate and social clients for events of all sizes. By delivering exceptional catering experiences, Potluck Café Inc. generates sustainable revenue that supports the society's employment programs and community initiatives.

To further strengthen its board expertise and diversity, Potluck Café Society has engaged Aughdem Recruitment to identify and appoint three new board members: Liz Stephenson, Dammy Ogunseitan, and Diana Claxton, all of whom bring valuable insights and a shared commitment to Potluck's mission.

Supporting this leadership transition, Naved Noorani will continue in his role as Executive Director, overseeing Potluck Cafe Society's strategic initiatives. Additionally, Anissa Zacharczuk has been promoted to General Manager, where she will be directly responsible for social enterprise, Potluck Cafe Inc.

Board of Directors:

Maz Artang – Founder, Aughdem Recruitment

– Founder, Aughdem Recruitment Bobby Sangha – Chief Executive Officer, Carecorp

– Chief Executive Officer, Carecorp Nicholas Mobilio – Partner, PwC

– Partner, PwC Liam Briggs – Regional Vice President, Avison Young

– Regional Vice President, Tyler Steele – Portfolio Manager, Richardson Wealth

– Portfolio Manager, Michael Coletta – Associate Investment Counsellor, RBC Investment Counsel

– Associate Investment Counsellor, RBC Investment Counsel Liz Stephenson – Managing Director, Two Four Seven PR

– Managing Director, Two Four Seven PR Diana Claxton – Business Development Manager, BC Place

– Business Development Manager, BC Place Dammy Ogunseitan – Senior Director of Digital, Kirk & Co.

Together, this team of leaders brings fresh vision and strategic guidance, poised to enhance Potluck Café Society's impact on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

About Potluck Café Society

Potluck Café Society is a Vancouver-based social enterprise founded to create jobs, reduce poverty, and promote food security in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. Through a unique combination of community programming and supportive employment initiatives, Potluck empowers individuals facing barriers to traditional employment, fostering positive social change and community resilience.

Potluck Café Inc., the society's catering arm, provides professional catering services to corporate and social clients. Revenue generated from catering directly supports Potluck Café Society's employment and community programs. For more information, visit www.potluckcatering.com .

Contact Information:

Liz Stephenson

Managing Director, Two Four Seven PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Potluck Café Society