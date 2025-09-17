PostGrid launches first $10,000 innovation scholarship to support deep tech students

PostGrid co-founder Apaar Madan introduces the first $10,000 PostGrid Innovation Scholarship at the University of Waterloo, marking the start of a series of awards for emerging deep tech innovators.

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - PostGrid, a global leader in offline communications automation solutions, has launched the first PostGrid Innovation Scholarship, a $10,000 award supporting University of Waterloo students developing high-impact projects in deep tech.

The scholarship was created by Apaar Madan, a University of Waterloo alumnus and co-founder and chief technology officer of PostGrid. It reflects the company's commitment to giving back and fostering the next generation of technology leaders.

Dr. Horatio Morgan (left) - Professor of International Strategy & Entrepreneurship, University of Waterloo & Apaar Madan (right) - Co-Founder & CTO, PostGrid (CNW Group/PostGrid Inc.)

"PostGrid has always been built on innovation, collaboration and operational excellence," said Madan, a 2025 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award finalist. "This scholarship empowers students exploring deep tech and inspires them to turn bold ideas into real-world solutions."

"As we scale globally, it is vital to nurture talent and cultivate a culture of curiosity, integrity and innovation," he added. "This initiative lets us invest in the future of technology while staying true to the core values that guided our growth from a startup into a worldwide leader in offline communication."

The scholarship is part of PostGrid's broader Give Back Initiative, which supports early-stage innovators through mentorship, education and community programs. The company also hosts toy drives, fundraisers and other community efforts. The $10,000 scholarship launched on Sept. 11, 2025, is the first in a series designed to fuel creativity and leadership in emerging technologies.

About the PostGrid Innovation Scholarship

Applicants must be full-time or part-time students at the University of Waterloo, at the undergraduate or graduate level, in any faculty. Projects from all fields are welcome, with an emphasis on deep tech. Submissions do not need to be fully developed businesses. Early-stage ideas and prototypes are encouraged. Learn more here.

About PostGrid

PostGrid is a market-leading technology company transforming offline communication for enterprises worldwide. With offices in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, its secure, API-driven platform enables Fortune 500s, financial institutions, healthcare providers and global brands to automate direct mail and address verification at scale. PostGrid delivers millions of mission-critical mailings every month with accuracy, compliance and speed, defining a new era of reliability, scalability and innovation in the global communications infrastructure. Learn more here.

