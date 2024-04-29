Post Nasdaq Listing SolarBank Provides Update on Recent Progress

Nasdaq Global Market and Cboe Canada Exchange senior stock exchange listings





$41 million USD transaction with Honeywell sees Community Solar Sites reach mechanical completion





Agreement to acquire Solar Flow-Through Funds Ltd. in a transaction valued at $45 million





One Gigawatt development pipeline continues to be executed on

TORONTO, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - SolarBank Corporation (Nasdaq: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) ("SolarBank" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its significant progress during the first part of 2024.

Major Highlights

Nasdaq Bell Ringing Ceremony (CNW Group/SolarBank Corporation)

The Company began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on April 8, 2024 . The Nasdaq Stock Market has three distinctive tiers: The Nasdaq Global Select Market®, The Nasdaq Global Market® and The Nasdaq Capital Market®. Applicants must satisfy certain financial, liquidity and corporate governance requirements to be approved for listing on any of these market tiers. SolarBank has qualified under the Nasdaq Global Market® tier, which has the second highest eligibility requirements.

$41 million USD transaction with Honeywell International Inc. ("Honeywell") sees mechanical completion reached on the SB-1, SB-2 and SB-3 Community Solar Projects acquired by Honeywell. The projects are being constructed under an engineering, procurement, and construction ("EPC") Contract with SolarBank. SolarBank also expects that it will retain an operations and maintenance contract for the projects following the completion of construction.

Cboe Canada stock exchange lists SolarBank for trading on February 14, 2024 . In North America , Cboe's U.S. and Canadian equities trading venues handle over $67 billion USD combined in average daily notional value (ADNV).

The Company has commenced construction on a 1.4 MW DC rooftop solar project for Fiera Real Estate ("Fiera") in Alberta as a pilot project. Fiera Real Estate is a leading investment management company that globally manages over $7.0 billion USD of commercial real estate through a range of investment funds and accounts as at December 31, 2023 . The project represents SolarBank's first construction project for Fiera, with more expected in the future.

Other Operational Highlights

January 2024 : 3.7 MW DC/500 Homes - SolarBank has completed mechanical construction on the 3.7 MW DC Geddes project that is being developed by the Company in Geddes, New York . The next step is completion of final electrical work and acceptance testing. The project is expected to become operational during the second quarter of 2024 and is expected to provide green energy to 500 homes once operational. Subject to receipt of financing, the Company intends to own and operate the Geddes project.

January 2024 : 14 MW DC/1600 Homes - SolarBank executed a lease agreement on a site in Greenville, New York . SolarBank intends to develop two 7 MW DC (14 MW DC total) ground-mount solar power projects on the site. Expected to operate as a community solar site, selling credits to subscribers. 1,600 homes are expected to receive green energy once the system is operational. The projects are expected to be eligible for incentives under the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority ("NYSERDA") NY-Sun Program.

January 2024 : 3 MW DC/350 Homes - SolarBank executed a lease agreement on a 15 acre site in Nassau, New York . SolarBank intends to develop a 3 MW DC ground-mount solar power project on the site. Expected to operate as a community solar site, selling credits to subscribers. 350 homes are expected to receive green energy once the system is operational. The Project is expected to be eligible for incentives under the NYSERDA NY-Sun Program.

February 2024 : 19.3 MW DC/2,260 Homes - SolarBank executed lease agreements on two closed landfill sites located in Skaneateles, New York and Lewiston, New York . The Company intends to develop three ground-mount community solar projects across the two sites with a capacity of 19.3 MW DC. Expected to operate as a community solar site, selling credits to subscribers. 2,260 homes are expected to receive green energy once the system is operational. The Company's subsidiary was the successful proponent in an RFP from the private owner of the sites. The projects are expected to be eligible for incentives under the NYSERDA NY-Sun Program.

February 2024 : SolarBank reported its second quarter results including revenue of $26.3 million , net income of $2.0 million and net income of $0.08 per share (undiluted). Reaffirmed revenue guidance of $45 million to $50 million for the full fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 .

February 2024 : SolarBank appointed Chelsea L. Nickles to its Board of Directors as an independent director. Ms. Nickles is a renewable energy professional with more than 20 years of experience contributing to a net zero world. For nearly the past decade, Ms. Nickles has been focusing on developing offshore wind projects in multiple jurisdictions with Ørsted, the global leader in offshore wind. Ms. Nickels currently holds the title of Director with Ørsted and also serves as a director for several offshore wind companies where she helps to steer their success.

April 2024 : 3.15 MW DC/360 Homes - SolarBank closed its previously announced acquisition from Storke Renewables, LLC of a development stage solar project located in the Town of Camillus, New York on a closed landfill. SolarBank intends to develop a 3.15 MW DC ground-mount solar power project on the site that will operate as a community solar project. 360 homes are expected to receive green energy once the system is operational. The project is expected to be eligible for incentives under the NYSERDA NY-Sun Program.

April 2024 : 31 MW/4,000 Homes - SolarBank partnered with TriMac Engineering of Sydney, Nova Scotia to develop a 10 MW DC community solar garden in the rural community of Enon, Nova Scotia , and three 7 MW DC projects in Sydney , Halifax and Annapolis, Nova Scotia respectively (the "Projects"). The Projects are being developed under a Community Solar Program that was announced by the Government of Nova Scotia on March 1, 2024 and owned by AI Renewable Fund. 4,000 homes are expected to receive green energy once the system is operational.

Management Commentary

Dr. Richard Lu, CEO of SolarBank commented: "2024 has started extremely well with a number of significant milestones achieved including project completions, major acquisitions, execution on the development pipeline and senior stock exchange listings. In particular, the recent listing on the Nasdaq Global Market is a further validation of SolarBank's continued performance. I am proud that the entire team continues to deliver on growth plans and look forward to what the balanced of 2024 brings for the Company."

The Company is reaffirming its guidance of expected full year revenue in fiscal 2024 of between $45 million and $50 million. The purpose of the financial outlook is to assist investors, shareholders, and others in understanding certain financial metrics relating to expected 2024 financial results for evaluating the performance of the Company's business and is dated as of the date of this press release. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Information about the Company's guidance, including the various assumptions underlying it, is forward-looking and should be read in conjunction with "Forward-Looking Statements" in this press release and the related disclosure and information about various economic, competitive, and regulatory assumptions, factors, and risks that may cause the Company's actual future financial and operating results to differ from what it currently expects.

There are several risks associated with the development of the projects detailed in this press release. The development of any project is subject to the continued availability of third-party financing arrangements for the project owners and the risks associated with the construction of a solar power project. There is no certainty the projects disclosed in this press release will be completed on schedule or that they will operate in accordance with their design capacity. If the EPC agreements are terminated then SolarBank will not realize the full contract value. As disclosed in the Company's financial statements, the Manlius project is being challenged by neighboring residents to the site. In addition, governments may revise, reduce or eliminate incentives and policy support schemes for solar power, which could result in future projects no longer being economic. Please refer to "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional discussion of the assumptions and risk factors associated with the statements in this press release.

About SolarBank Corporation

SolarBank Corporation is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and owner focusing on distributed and community solar projects in Canada and the USA. The Company develops solar projects that sell electricity to utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal and residential off-takers. The Company maximizes returns via a diverse portfolio of projects across multiple leading solar markets including projects with utilities, host off-takers, community solar, and virtual net metering projects. The Company has a potential development pipeline of over one gigawatt and has developed renewable and clean energy projects with a combined capacity of over 70 megawatts built. To learn more about SolarBank, please visit www.solarbankcorp.com.

