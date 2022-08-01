Positivelove.ca - A global dating site by and for HIV-positive people

"Be free to be you"

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Devan Nambiar, a cis-gender gay South Asian-Canadian person living with HIV since 1989, says his goal is to create a dating site strictly for people living with HIV. Millions of people living with HIV are living longer and in relatively good health. And they are looking to date, fall in love, make new friends build and create loving communities. With the science of U=U, Undetectable equals Untransmittable, people living with HIV can plan, and dream of a future of many possibilities.

Positivelove.ca the first Canadian dating site for people living with HIV in nine languages. Be free to be you! It's independently owned and operated by a HIV positive person. It is a space for people living with HIV to connect virtually and in-person, to dream, aspire, and imagine a life of intimate possibilities. GIPA/MIPA inclusive. You can find love, intimacy, friendship, and explore all types of sex and relationships. Reduce rejection, discrimination. Sign up now https://positivelove.ca

Over the last 40 years, HIV treatment has improved health for people living with HIV, but HIV stigma, and discrimination is still prevalent. With the opening of the 24th International AIDS Conference in Montreal on 29 July, it is the perfect opportunity to celebrate HIV positive people to connect with each other in a safe, loving, and inclusive space via Positivelove.ca.

That is where Positivelove.ca comes in. Positivelove.ca is the only global online dating site created by a HIV-positive gay man for HIV-positive people. It is the first Canadian dating website for people living with HIV. The site makes it easy for HIV positive people of all races, genders, and sexual orientations to get connected and celebrate life with the millions of people living with HIV across the world. Along with dating, Nambiar wants Positivelove.ca to be a social networking site, a place to make new friends and build Positivelove communities across the globe.

"Positivelove.ca is an online platform to meet similar persons, with joy and celebration. No fear of rejection, discrimination and stigma," said Nambiar, who serves on various committees including HIV Research Advisory Committees in Canada. "Positivelove.ca allows you to be free to embrace all of yourself, and the others to create friendships, relationships and caring, loving communities around the globe."

The site stands out for being in nine languages -- English, Arabic, Chinese simplified, French, Hindi, Spanish, Tamil, Thai and Urdu. It also abides by the principles of the Greater Involvement of People Living with HIV/AIDS and Meaningful Involvement of People Living with HIV (GIPA/MIPA).

Positivelove.ca also makes your privacy a priority. Each profile is monitored carefully and the site guarantees that your information is never disclosed or shared with other organizations.

