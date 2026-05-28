Poshmark Partners with LØREN to Release New Song During Exclusive Closet Drop and Interactive Live Shopping Experience

Rising artist and producer merges music and fashion with a curated release of 85+ items on Poshmark, with proceeds benefiting MusiCares®

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Poshmark, the leading fashion marketplace where style comes alive through discovery and community, today announced an exclusive collaboration with alt-rock artist, producer, and DJ, LØREN. Known for his edgy aesthetic and his genre-bending work writing and producing for global superstars like BLACKPINK and G-Dragon, LØREN is opening his personal archives to fans for the first time. The partnership features two exclusive closet drops of 85+ unique items and immersive Posh LIVE shopping events hosted directly on the Poshmark app.

LØREN x Poshmark Photo exclusively provided by AYLA

As part of this collaboration, LØREN will debut his new song, EMERGENCY through label AYLA during his second LIVE Show.

Available exclusively through LØREN's Poshmark closet, the limited-time releases highlight the interwoven nature of music and style. The collection features iconic pieces from his personal wardrobe, including tour outfits, exclusive merchandise, and curated vintage finds that reflect his signature alt-rock and punk-inspired looks.

"Every piece of clothing I own has a story, and so much of my personal style has been shaped by the thrill of discovering secondhand pieces because true style is found, not manufactured," said LØREN. "Partnering with Poshmark is a way for me to share a piece of myself with my fans. I'm excited to connect with them in real-time, share these curated pieces, and support a cause that means a lot to me."

Bringing the collaboration to life, Poshmark will host two exclusive Posh LIVE shopping events featuring LØREN broadcasting directly from Poshmark Headquarters. Viewers can interact with LØREN as he shares the stories behind his curated pieces, experiencing a new blueprint for fan engagement that bridges the gap between the music world and social commerce.

Event Details (all times PST):

First Closet Drop: Wednesday, May 27 at 9:00 AM

LIVE Show 1 styled by SLOPHIA: Friday, May 29 at 3:00 PM

Second Closet Drop: Wednesday, June 3 at 9 AM

LIVE Show 2 styled by SLOPHIA: Friday, June 12 at 3:00 PM PST

"Poshmark is the destination to discover your next style era, placing personal taste at the center of the shopping experience," said Heather Friedland, Chief Product Officer at Poshmark. "We are thrilled to partner with LØREN, an artist whose authentic love for vintage pieces mirrors the passion of our community. As the leading hub for style inspiration, we are making it easier than ever for fans to connect directly with the artists they admire and find sellers who share their specific aesthetic."

To shop the collection and tune into the exclusive Posh LIVE events, download the Poshmark app and follow LØREN's closet at loren_official. To stream EMERGENCY, visit https://aylaimg.lnk.to/LORENEMRGNCY - out on streaming services June 12th midnight local store-turn, music video June 13th at midnight PST.

A portion of the proceeds will go directly to MusiCares to support the health and welfare of the music community.

About Poshmark

Poshmark is the leading fashion marketplace where style comes alive through discovery, self-expression, and human connection. Powered by a vibrant community of 165 million members, Poshmark brings real people and taste to shopping through a social experience shaped by shared discovery. Shopping and selling fashion feels simple, joyful, and personal, while every item tells its own story. Poshmark empowers sellers to grow meaningful businesses, keeps fashion in circulation longer, and gives shoppers access to unique and trusted finds, from everyday pieces to one-of-a-kind vintage and luxury. For more information, please visit www.poshmark.com, and for company news, visit newsroom.poshmark.com.

About LØREN

A multidisciplinary alt-rock star and Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 honoree, LØREN is a viral phenomenon who delivered standout performances at Coachella, HITC, SXSW, KCON, and his own headlining tour, "The Waits". With striking visuals to match his music, he is also a YSL Ambassador and has collaborated with brands including Bose, Honda, and Gumball 3000 and has signed with UTA for global representation. Via Forbes, LØREN announced his signing to Los Angeles-based label AYLA. With AYLA, he released his rock-pop crossover single "FYN" produced by Brian Lee- whose previous accolades include releases with Blink-182, Post Malone, Justin Bieber and more. His most recent album and tour, "The Waits" , was created in collaboration with Brian Lee and John Feldmann of Goldfinger. While his past works include credits with BLACKPINK and G-Dragon, LØREN's upcoming sound is a true showcase of his alt-rock roots. His upcoming project "EMERGENCY" pays tribute to the rock icons who inspire him, executively produced by Darahgianna Lee. The accompanying music video was directed by Noah Dillon of The Hellp, whose creative work spans collaborations with artists including ROSALÍA, 2hollis, and The Weeknd. LØREN appears throughout the visual dressed in vintage Saint Laurent styled by SLOPHIA and Daemonte, further amplifying the video's raw, fashion-forward aesthetic.

About MusiCares

MusiCares helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Founded by the Recording Academy in 1989 as a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts. For more information please visit: www.musicares.org.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Poshmark