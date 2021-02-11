Poshmark, Inc. Launches Pets Category

Leading social marketplace offers millions of pet owners a fun and social way to shop, sell and connect

REDWOOD CITY, Calf., Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- Poshmark , a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, home and more, today announced it has launched a Pets category to address the needs of millions of pet owners who are seeking a simple, social and sustainable way to shop and sell. The launch demonstrates the scalability of Poshmark's model and supports its long-term strategy to grow the business through category expansion.

Today, 67 percent of Americans are pet owners. This average grew exponentially over the course of 2020 due to a record number of COVID-19-era adoptions. The Poshmark community, following national pet-ownership averages, assumes approximately 21 million pets as family members. Poshmark's community is growing, welcoming millions of these pet owners across the U.S. and Canada onto its social marketplace and pioneering its model of social shopping into another facet of commerce.

The Pets category will include a variety of new and secondhand pet accessories, supplies, toys, and other essentials for dogs, cats, fish, reptiles and other pets. Shoppers can expect to discover and shop budget-friendly items that are stylish, personalized, and curated by Poshmark's community of engaged sellers. Through this launch, pet owners can now experience the fun and social aspects of Poshmark while also connecting with a community of fellow Poshmark pet owners.

"Many members of the Poshmark community are proud pet owners, myself included, and it's important that our social marketplace addresses the needs of the entire family," said Tracy Sun, co-founder and senior vice president of new markets at Poshmark. "We're excited to offer pet owners a fun and social way to shop, sell and connect in a way that builds community, considers personal styles and budgets, and drives sustainability."

Even prior to the category's formal launch, Poshmark has seen consistent purchases of pet toys, leashes, collars, harnesses, beds, and costumes. A sampling of pet items that will be available on Poshmark includes:

Accessories: collars, leashes, outfits, harnesses

Homes: cages, carriers, aquariums

Toys: everything from hamster wheels to feather wands

Grooming: brushes, shampoo, sprays

Mealtime: bowls, feeders

Sleep: beds, blankets

Members of the Poshmark community are encouraged to follow the hashtag #PoshPets. All pet items listed on Poshmark will be new or secondhand. In accordance with Poshmark's Community Guidelines , all secondhand items will need to be clean and in good condition.

About Poshmark, Inc.:

Poshmark is a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, pets, home, and more. By combining the human connection of physical shopping with the scale, ease, and selection benefits of ecommerce, Poshmark makes buying and selling simple, social, and sustainable. Its community of more than 70 million registered users across the U.S. and Canada is driving the future of commerce while promoting more sustainable consumption. For more information, please visit www.poshmark.com , and for company news and announcements, please visit investors.poshmark.com . You can also find Poshmark on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , TikTok , Pinterest , and YouTube .

