Posera Announces the Launch of the New Maitre'D Mobile POS System, in Partnership with Touch Dynamic

MONTREAL and SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Posera Ltd. (TSX : PAY), a global provider of software solutions for the hospitality industry, and Touch Dynamic, a leading manufacturer of all-in-one touch systems, industrial PCs, and mobile point-of-sale (POS) tablets, announce the launch of the new Maitre'D POS mobile system, powered by the Quest POS tablet series, enabling merchants to use Maitre'D as a mobile POS for table-side ordering and payment.

The complete Maitre'D system, with its full-featured functionality and versatile integrations that supports all facets of restaurants' activities in over 20,000 restaurants, is available with the new Maitre'D mobile POS, operating on the state-of-the-art Quest III handheld tablets. The Maitre'D mobile POS system, powered on the Quest III, is currently deployed in hundreds of restaurant sites across Canada and the United States.

With thousands of installations in restaurant sites across North America, the Quest III mobile tablets are fully compatible with Maitre'D POS Windows systems. The Quest III tablets are EMV Level 3 certified, which means that these tablets are well equipped to provide hospitality merchants with high security for receiving payments. The handheld Quest III tablets are tested and proven to work with each card brand, providing another layer of protection and ensuring merchants can securely accept all their customers' preferred payment methods.

"We are very pleased to launch our new Maitre'D mobile POS in partnership with Touch Dynamic, a leader in the hardware manufacturing space," said Dan Poirier, Chief Executive Officer at Posera. "Restaurants and other hospitality businesses no longer have to choose between a powerfully-built, feature-packed system, and a mobile POS. They now have everything they need for all-encompassing, yet agile operations with the Maitre'D mobile POS system and Quest III tablets."

"Being able to deploy a POS solution as feature-rich as Maitre'D on our Quest III tablets is a testament to the tablet's strength and versatility," said Craig Paritz, President of Touch Dynamic. "A mobile Maitre'D POS used on Quest III tablets makes for a great mobile POS solution for any hospitality merchant looking to add speed and efficiency to their operations."

Posera's launch of the Maitre'D mobile POS system on Touch Dynamic's Quest III handheld tablets equip merchants with everything they need to run any hospitality business concept. The fully enabled Maitre'D tablets will give restaurateurs a cost-effective and secure mobile pos solution given the Quest III tablets' EMV Level 3 certification, and overall flexibility.

Keeping servers on the floor and taking orders and payments at the table on a tablet increases final check amounts. The Quest III tablets are designed to offer ultra-low power consumption and extended battery life when in continuous operation, allowing servers the freedom to continue to use Maitre'D to take orders and payments without worrying about recharging halfway through a shift. Together, Maitre'D and the Quest III allow for easy creation and editing of menus as well as powering accurate order-taking, handling modifiers, splitting checks, and payment processing with numerous partner integrations, including PMS systems

"The Maitre'D brand has been renowned for its dependability, durability, and robustness for many years, adding mobility functionality represents a significant strategic initiative in the evolution of the Maitre'D product," said Akash Sahai, EVP Strategy and Business Development of Posera. "The release of the Maitre'D mobile POS system addresses the needs of a changing marketplace, including the preferences of millennial restaurateurs, servers and customers. This rollout of a mobile POS, in partnership with Touch Dynamics, is a major step in Maitre'D's journey of becoming a fully mobile POS, which we will complete with the release of our native Maitre'D Android and iOS apps for a fully functional mobile POS system in Q1 of 2020."

About Posera

For over 30 years, Posera has been a leading provider of hospitality technology solutions. Posera's suite of products manages all aspects of hospitality industry merchant operations.

Posera's full-service solutions include Maitre'D, a point-of-sale system, a robust and comprehensive system that include hardware integration services, merchant staff training, system installation services, post-sale software and hardware customer support; and KDS (Kitchen Display System), a stand-alone kitchen display and monitor that facilitates kitchen management. Posera's solutions are deployed globally across the full spectrum of restaurants, from large chains and independent table service restaurants to international quick service chains, and its products have been translated into eight languages.

Posera Ltd.'s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAY".

More information about Posera can be found on the Company's website at www.posera.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Touch Dynamic:

Since it was founded in 2001, Touch Dynamic is an ISO 9001:2015 certified U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of all-in-one touch terminals, small form factor PCs, touch screen monitors, and mobile POS devices for a variety of industries. Touch Dynamic bases the foundation of its operations on communication with its channel partners, to better understand the challenges they face, products they require, and resources they need in order to best serve their customers. For more information, visit www.touchdynamic.com

SOURCE Posera Ltd.

For further information: Kevin Mills, Chief Financial Officer, 1.519.750.2325, kmills@posera.com, www.posera.com; Media Contact: Dawn Burrell, Touch Dynamic, 732-382-5701 x136, Dburrell@touchdynamic.com; Melissa McGaughey, SkyRocket Group, 814-833-5026 x106, Melissa@skyrocketgroup.com

Related Links

https://www.posera.com/

