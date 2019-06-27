Posera Announces Annual Meeting Results

TORONTO, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX : PAY) ("Posera" or the "Company"), a leading provider of software solutions for the hospitality industry, is pleased to announce the results of the Company's 2018 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Toronto, Ontario on June 26, 2019. Posera is listed on the TSX under the symbol "PAY".

At the Meeting, all director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 27th, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:



Director Vote Type

Number of Votes Percentage of

Votes (%) Tom McCole For

Withheld 30,191,343

3,067,551 90.8

9.2 Dan Poirier For

Withheld 26,624,784

6,634,110 80.1

19.9 Akash Sahai For

Withheld 26,557,751

6,701,143 79.8

20.2 Michael Brown For

Withheld 26,607,784

6,651,110 80.0

20.0 David Del Chiaro For

Withheld 30,144,843

3,114,051 90.6

9.4 Gary Figueira For

Withheld 26,623,951

6,634,943 80.1

19.9

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as auditors of the Company.

About Posera

Posera has been a leading provider of hospitality technology for more than 20 years. It manages merchant transactions with consumers and facilitates all aspects of the payment transaction.

Posera's full service solutions include: Maitre'D®, a point-of-sale system which offers a robust and comprehensive solution including hardware integration services, merchant staff training, system installation services, post-sale software and hardware customer support; KDS, a Kitchen Display System that is now available as a standalone product; and SecureTablePay®, an EMV compliant pay-at-the-table solution. Posera's solutions are deployed globally across the full spectrum of restaurants, from large chains and independent table service restaurants to international quick service chains, and its products have been translated into eight languages.

Posera Ltd.'s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAY".

More information about Posera can be found on the Company's website at www.posera.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This discussion includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations, which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business and the environment in which the business operates. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but reflect Posera's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including the matters discussed under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Annual Information Form to be filed on April 1st, 2019 with the regulatory authorities. Posera assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, unless required by law.

For further information: Kevin Mills, Chief Financial Officer, 1.519.750.2325, kmills@posera.com, www.posera.com

