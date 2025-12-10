Porter Airlines Flight Dispatchers Vote to Strike After 14 Months of Negotiations with No Meaningful Progress

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Airline Dispatchers Association (CALDA) today announced that Flight Dispatchers at Porter Airlines have voted overwhelmingly (100%) in favour of strike action, following more than 14 months of negotiations that have failed to produce a fair first collective agreement.

Porter Airlines' Flight Dispatchers joined CALDA in August 2024 with the goal of securing a first contract that recognizes their critical role in aviation operations. Despite continued efforts and negotiations by CALDA, Porter has repeatedly shown a lack of respect for the professional, certified, and highly trained Dispatchers who support their growing Domestic, Transborder and International operations.

CALDA is deeply concerned that, in preparation for potential labour disruptions, Porter has begun training a small number of non-unionized personnel as potential substitutes for 35 certified Dispatchers, a move CALDA calls unsafe, irresponsible, and disrespectful to both employees and the traveling public. "These are certified aviation professionals whose expertise directly impacts the safety of every flight. They deserve a contract that reflects the value of their work," said Rob King, National President of CALDA.

Negotiations are currently in the final stages of Conciliation with the support of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service - to date, Porter has continued to refuse to engage on key issues necessary to secure a fair contract for its Dispatchers.

"This strike vote reflects the deep frustration and disappointment felt by members," CALDA added. "Porter's actions leave us no choice but to stand together to protect our profession and ensure the airline meets its obligations to these skilled aviation workers."

CALDA remains dedicated to negotiations and urges Porter Airlines to take immediate steps to resolve the outstanding issues and avoid service disruptions in the new year.

About CALDA

The Canadian Airline Dispatchers Association (CALDA) is a professional organization representing certified Flight Dispatchers who share co-authority with the Pilot-In-Command at seven major Canadian airlines: Air Canada, Air Transat, WestJet, Porter Airlines, Jazz Aviation, PAL Airlines, and Canadian North. We are the national voice for operational control professionals across Canada's commercial aviation industry.

