TORONTO, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is adding the West Coast to its growing list of non-stop routes from the nation's capital with new service between Ottawa International Airport (YOW) and Vancouver International Airport (YVR). The addition of the Ottawa-Vancouver route provides another way to travel between Porter's extensive regional Eastern Canada network and British Columbia.

The new route begins on July 26, with one daily roundtrip flight operated with the state-of-the-art 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.

Route Departure Arrival YVR-YOW 7:45 a.m. 4:03 p.m. YOW-YVR 6:00 p.m. 7:37 p.m.

All times are local

The scheduled service will connect with Charlottetown, Halifax, Moncton, New York, Toronto-Pearson, Toronto-City and Thunder Bay through Ottawa.

"Ottawa is positioned as a critical part of Porter's growing North American network," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. "We will continue building our presence in YOW and providing a superior level of service and travel options for economy travellers."

"We have eagerly awaited the expansion of Porter's E195-E2 jet destinations from YOW and are pleased that Vancouver tops the list," said Mark Laroche, Ottawa International Airport Authority President and CEO. "Now that Porter reaches Canada's west and east coasts from YOW, I am confident that Porter's current passengers and new ones alike will appreciate flying refined on these popular routes."

"We're excited to welcome Porter Airlines' new route from YVR to YOW as part of its growing service to Western Canada," said Russell Atkinson, director, air service development at Vancouver Airport Authority. "This new service provides an additional option for passengers looking for access to Ottawa and beyond into Eastern Canada."

The new Ottawa-Vancouver route complements existing service between Toronto-Pearson and Vancouver. The latter's summer schedule has up to five daily round trips.

Service features on this route include complimentary premium snacks, beer and wine served in glassware, and free, fast WiFi for all passengers. Fresh, healthy meals are also provided on an all-inclusive basis with PorterReserve fares or may be purchased à la carte for passengers travelling in PorterClassic.

Porter will operate 10 non-stop routes to and from YOW as of July. Detailed schedules and Porter Escapes vacation packages can be found on www.flyporter.com.

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

